sungazette.news
Editorial: More catching on to crisis in school-system leadership
When an ideological agenda is prioritized over educational attainment – and is done as blatantly as it has been these past few years – one is it apt to wonder just who the pawns are, and what the chessmaster is after. It is not from this editorial page...
sungazette.news
Vienna leaders much more upbeat on library/parking proposal
Satisfied with a host of design improvements added after a pre-summer presentation, the Vienna Town Council agreed unanimously Sept. 12 to continue moving ahead on a joint venture with Fairfax County to build a new Patrick Henry Library with a parking structure. Council members had been less than pleased by...
sungazette.news
Letter: Arlington police went above, beyond call of duty
Editor: On Aug. 23, the Honor Flight of the Ozarks traveled from Springfield, Mo., to Washington D.C., with 76 veterans, 76 guardians plus 19 medical and flight staff. This daylong trip took place so that these veterans could visit their military memorials. Honor Flight of the Ozarks flight coordinator David...
sungazette.news
Bequest of land will augment Arlington park
Arlington County Board members on Sept. 17 are slated to accept the donation of a just under an acre of land that will be incorporated into adjacent Zachary Taylor Park. Deeding the parcel to the county government was part of the will of resident Anne Terborgh, who recently died. Terborgh directed that the back half of her property at 4582 26th St. North be carved out and handed over to be incorporated into the park.
sungazette.news
Crime Solvers luncheon to focus on opioid crisis
Arlington County Crime Solvers will host its 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award Luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Busboys and Poets in Shirlington. In addition to awards, the program will feature a discussion of efforts at the local level to address...
sungazette.news
Fairfax seeking volunteers to boost ‘bioblitz’
The Fairfax County Park Authority is taking part in this year’s Parks for Pollinators BioBlitz, and is actively looking for volunteers to participate. Parks for Pollinators is a national campaign focused on raising public awareness of the diversity and importance of pollinators as part of the ecosystem, running from Sept. 16 to Sept. 25.
sungazette.news
Week-long camp targets the young at heart
The Arlington Office of 55+ Programs of the Department of Parks and Recreation will present “55+ Camp,” a week of activities designed for adults over 55 years of age. The camp will run Oct. 10-14. Events will include biking, hiking, creative arts, cooking, games, a trip to a winery and more.
sungazette.news
PHOTOS: Madison dropped in non-district football tilt
It was close but not enough as the James Madison High School varsity football team fell to Yorktown, 14-11, in non-district action on Sept. 9, 2022. See a roundup of high-school football action HERE, and enjoy the photos from Deb Kolt below. Click on any photo to start the slide show, and click on the “i” at bottom left to see captions.
sungazette.news
School system rolls out 24/7 tutoring option
The start of a new school year has brought a new tool for Arlington secondary-school students in need of academic assistance. And they can receive it at any time of the day or night. The county school system has contracted with a firm called Paper to provide 24/7 online support,...
sungazette.news
PHOTOS: Yorktown triumphs over rival Madison
Yorktown High School’s varsity football team defeated perennial powerhouse James Madison, 14-11, at home on Sept. 9. CLICK HERE for coverage and click on any photo below to start the slide show from Deb Kolt. Lick on the “i” at bottom left of any photo for captions.
sungazette.news
Langley senior second in cross country meet
It wasn’t planned, but maybe Lila Waters has discovered a new and effective pre-race strategy – sleep poorly the night before a major competition. That’s what happened to the Langley High School senior cross country runner the night prior to the Saturday morning-time Sept. 10 Monroe Parker Invitational meet at Burke Lake Park. Waters said she got just 41/2-hours of sleep and wasn’t feeling that great before the race. Yet she still finished second for the second-straight year, and did so in a personal-best time of 17:45 in the meet. A year ago she ran 18:31 in the event.
sungazette.news
Electric-vehicle showcase coming to Mason campus
Electric vehicles (EVs) will take the stage during the 12th annual National Drive Electric Week on Sunday, Sept. 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. in Parking Lot C (off Braddock Road) on the Fairfax campus of George Mason University. The event is co-sponsored by Sierra Club Virginia chapter, Sierra Club...
sungazette.news
Temporary stoplights coming to Hunter Mill Road at Colvin Run
Temporary traffic signals on Hunter Mill Road (Route 674) have been placed just north and south of Colvin Run and will be in place through next spring, part of the Hunter Mill Road over Colvin Run bridge project being undertaken by the the Virginia Department of Transportation. The transition points...
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: Hiding in the woods
It’s a common occurrence that event officials during the annual multi-race Monroe Park Invitational high-school cross country meet at Burke Lake Park become annoyed with spectators potentially getting in the way of runners and impeding their progress, that one or two often loudly yell at those to get out of the way.
sungazette.news
Speeders on Merrifield street may soon get extra $200 fine
Roadway: The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 13 was set to approve the installation of “$200 Additional Fine for Speeding” signs along Eskridge Road, a heavily traveled, mostly straight thoroughfare on the western edge of Merrifield’s Mosaic District. State law permits maximum fines of $200,...
sungazette.news
Marshall High hires new swim coach
Marshall High School recently hired Marijke Landon as its new head girls and boys swimming coach. Landon set school records and achieved All-American status in high school and later in college as a member of the Colorado State University women’s team. In addition to her swimming background, Landon brings...
