GuruShots: Winning photos from the Mostly White competition

We teamed up with online photo game GuruShots to showcase the very best images from the 'Mostly White' competition

(Image credit: Liviu Ivanescu - Canada)

Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots (opens in new tab) is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work.

By competing in epic challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

GuruShots' challenges are voted on by the platform's Gurus and the wider community, and there’s a fresh challenge every day. Winners can receive prizes from GuruShots' sponsors such as Adorama, Kodak, Lowepro, and Lensbaby.

With the latest Mostly White Challenge, we were asking you to demonstrate your creativity, compositional skills, and technical know-how within the framework of a primarily white photograph.

We enjoyed seeing all of your entries, from wide, snowy landscapes to delicate, close-up flowers. We recommend scrolling through the images to see how all the top photographers interpreted the brief.

The 20 highest-ranked images will be published in Photography Week Magazine (opens in new tab) and we're pleased to showcase these images below, along with the rest of the top featured photographs in the gallery that follows.

Here are the remaining images from the top entries in GuruShots' Almost White contest – click on the arrows to scroll through the full gallery.

To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com (opens in new tab).

