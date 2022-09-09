ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

GuruShots: Winning photos from the Mostly White competition

By Sponsored
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 6 days ago

We teamed up with online photo game GuruShots to showcase the very best images from the 'Mostly White' competition

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSzgy_0hoTJSbw00
(Image credit: Liviu Ivanescu - Canada)

Billed as the world's greatest photo game, GuruShots (opens in new tab) is an online platform that provides a fun, structured way to showcase your images while gaining global exposure for your work.

By competing in epic challenges against millions of photographers, you can get instant feedback from over three billion monthly votes and increase your ranking from Newbie to achieve the ultimate status (and bragging rights) of Guru.

GuruShots' challenges are voted on by the platform's Gurus and the wider community, and there’s a fresh challenge every day. Winners can receive prizes from GuruShots' sponsors such as Adorama, Kodak, Lowepro, and Lensbaby.

With the latest Mostly White Challenge, we were asking you to demonstrate your creativity, compositional skills, and technical know-how within the framework of a primarily white photograph.

We enjoyed seeing all of your entries, from wide, snowy landscapes to delicate, close-up flowers. We recommend scrolling through the images to see how all the top photographers interpreted the brief.

The 20 highest-ranked images will be published in Photography Week Magazine (opens in new tab) and we're pleased to showcase these images below, along with the rest of the top featured photographs in the gallery that follows.

Here are the remaining images from the top entries in GuruShots' Almost White contest – click on the arrows to scroll through the full gallery.

To find out more, and to sign up and take part in the next challenge, visit www.gurushots.com (opens in new tab).

Digital Camera World is one of the leading authorities on camera and photography news, reviews, techniques, tutorials, comparisons, deals and industry analysis. The site doesn't just specialize in cameras, but all aspects of photography, videography and imaging – including camera phones, gimbals, lenses, lighting, editing software, filters, tripods, laptops, printers, photo books, desks, binoculars and more.

Whether you're using, looking to buy or trying to get the most out of a compact camera, action camera, camera drone, cinema camera, beginner camera or professional camera, Digital Camera World has a roster of experts with combined experience of over 100 years when it comes to cameras, photography and imaging.

