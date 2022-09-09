ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo County, WV

Echoes of the Past: Bloody Mingo, parking meters, and garden bounty

By Sarah Mansheim
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 6 days ago

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher.

1922 – 100 Years Ago

Troops Sent To Mine Fields

At the request of Governor Cornwell, determined to preserve order, about 400 Federal troops have been sent into Mingo County and are being distributed to points in the mine district from Kermit to Delorme, following sporadic fighting in the Williamson field between union miners and mine guards.

Breakout At Monroe Jail

Luther Moss and Jack Sanderson made a successful get-away from the Monroe County jail. In some way they had secured, probably from friends on the outside, small hack saws and with these cut the bars of a window on the north side of the jail. Pursuit was made but the fugitives have not been recaptured.

Bean Contest Winner

The Virginia-Carolina Fertilizer company held a bean guessing contest at their booth at the Greenbrier Valley Fair last week. The beans were displayed in a tall glass container. Mrs. L H. Talbott of Union won the prize by her guess of 12,344. The correct number was 12,341. The prize was a half-ton of fertilizer.

Blacksnake Swallows Copperhead

Wallace, Earl, Clyde and Ralph, sons of R. D. Bennett, near Caldwell, heard a noise in the brush near the roadside. They went to investigate and saw a blacksnake about six feet long holding a copperhead two feet long in his mouth and shaking it fiercely as a dog would shake a big rat. He finally killed it and then seizing it by the head gradually swallowed it.

1947 – 75 Years Ago

American Theatre Comes To Town

Headlining the Concert and Lecture Series at Greenbrier College for the year 1947-48 will be the play “Little Women.” A cast of ten from the American Theatre of New York, bringing with them beautiful scenery and lively costumes, will present the play.

Lewisburg To Install Parking Meters

Mayor J. E. Bass and members of the town council of Lewisburg have voted to install parking meters to regulate parking and materially aid in solving our serious parking problem.

Scrumptious Peach

G. Palmer Stacy showed us a peach he picked from a tree in his “Montlea” orchard on Muddy Creek Mountain that measured 14 inches in circumference and weighed 1 ¼ pounds. It was so beautiful that your mouth watered for a bite into it. It is of the Shippers Late Red variety.

1972 – 50 Years Ago

Tragedy At The Olympics

Arab terrorists turned the XX Olympic games into a blood-soaked battleground Tuesday, kidnapping and then killing nine Israeli team members.

Military Draft

Selective Service announced last week that men with lottery numbers through 95 will be drafted this year. About 15,000 men will be called during the last three months.

Creeping Word

“Multinational” is one of those words that has crept into general use accompanied by much misunderstanding. A measure has been introduced in Congress to curtail the operation of multinational companies, so it is time the public learned the meaning of multinational as applied to business enterprise.

Schmidt Honored

Lt. Col. Richard H. Schmidt, husband of the former Miss Kita Tuckwiller of Lewisburg, received the Distinguished Flying Cross in a ceremony at Dover Air Force Base, Dover, Delaware.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FcKY_0hoTIdKq00
Lt. Col. Richard H. Schmidt in 1972

1997 -25 Years Ago

Lewisburg Fire

An early-morning fire destroyed a row of buildings in downtown Lewisburg today. In all, the buildings in half a block of one side of Washington Street were gutted. Among the businesses located in those buildings were the Dollar General Store, Linda Blue’s Closet, and the Northwestern Life Insurance office. A fire in a second-floor apartment dryer was the likely cause.

Monroe Bands Take First Place

Judy Richardson and The Blue Rose Band won first place in the 1997 WJLS/Shoney’s Kickin’ Country Talent Search at the State Fair of West Virginia. The band has six members – Judy and Gerald Richardson of Peterstown, Freddie Ward of Wikel, Sam Pyrne of Lindside, Leroy Compton of Bluewell and Tom Sween of Blacksburg.

The post Echoes of the Past: Bloody Mingo, parking meters, and garden bounty appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

