Philadelphia, PA

phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspect for Robbery in the 9th District [VIDEO]

Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in the following video clip. On September 14, 2022, at 5:41 am, the victim, a 25-year-old-female, was walking on the 1400 block of Callowhill Street when an unknown black male ran up to her from the behind and grabbed her purse knocking her to the ground. The suspect then dragged the complainant on the sidewalk and eventually into the street until he was able to take the purse. The suspect then fled and was last seen south on 15th Street from Callowhill Street. The victim was transported to Einstein Hospital for injuries sustained from this incident.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Double shooting in Grays Ferry

Two men were hospitalized after they were shot on the 1500 block of South 28th Street on Sept. 13. According to police, a 21-year-old was shot multiple times in the lower left leg and abdomen and was listed in stable condition at Presbyterian Hospital. A 20-year-old was shot once in the lower back and was placed in critical condition at Presbyterian, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Brewerytown triple shooting leaves 3 teens injured, 1 critically: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three teenagers were injured, one critically, after a triple shooting in Philadelphia's Brewerytown. It happened just after 2:30 p.m. at 28th and West Oxford Streets.Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot once in his chest and once in his left leg. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.A 16-year-old boy was shot twice in his right thigh and was placed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police say.The third victim, an 18-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to his face. He's in stable condition at TUH.No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

West Philadelphia fatal shooting: Woman shot multiple times in the stomach

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Friday, a woman was fatally shot multiple times in West Philadelphia. ‘The incident happened on the 800 block of Moss Street just before 1:30 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the body. Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center , where she was pronounced dead at 7:02 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Philadelphia Police
fox29.com

Man, 30, shot and killed in Wilmington, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say that at around 3:39 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of North Pine Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located a 30-year-old man with a...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarevalleynews.com

Video: Male Wanted For Murder In Philly Subway System

Philadelphia police are asking for your help in finding the suspect who is wanted for shooting another male and killing him at an underground trolley stop in center city. This killing happened on September 10, 2022 at 2:15PM. The two men had some kind of altercation. Security cameras are prevalent...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

One caught, one sought, in Dover armed robbery string

Dover Police said they caught one of two men suspected in a string of armed hold ups since the beginning of the month. Officers responded to three reported robberies on Saturday, September 3rd:. 12:09 a.m. in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory on Rt. 13. 1:20 a.m. in the...
DOVER, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Boy, 14, Charged With Killing Philly Parks and Rec Worker Tiffany Fletcher

Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder in the death of a Philadelphia parks and recreation worker, officials announced Monday. The teen is also charged with related offenses in the killing of Tiffany Fletcher, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a press conference in which family and officials paid tribute to the 41-year-old mother of three.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

State police identify victim of recent fatal crash on Limestone Rd.

Delaware State Police have identified a woman who died in one of two recent crashes on Limestone Road. Marian Grimes, 87, of Wilmington was a passenger in a car that was making a U-turn when it collided with an SUV at Arundel Drive Friday afternoon September 9, 2022. Grimes died later at a local hospital.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

State Police investigate Hares Corner shooting

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning, September 11, 2022, at the intersection of Routes 273 and 13 at Hares Corner. Troopers said just before 9 a.m. a 29-year old New Castle man went into the McDonalds suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He...
NEW CASTLE, DE
fox29.com

Police: Man shot in broad daylight and killed in SW Philadelphia

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 24-year-old man is dead after someone shot him in the head in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say 12th District officers were called to the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue Sunday afternoon, just before 4:30, on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDEL 1150AM

Woman charged with attempted murder after officer-involved shooting

A Philadelphia woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a woman at Hunters Crossing Apartments near Newark which resulted in an officer-involved shooting last Friday, September 9, 2022. According to New Castle County Police, 30-year-old Portia Herndon was charged Monday with one count of attempted murder and...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE

