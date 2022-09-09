Read full article on original website
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspect for Robbery in the 9th District [VIDEO]
Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in the following video clip. On September 14, 2022, at 5:41 am, the victim, a 25-year-old-female, was walking on the 1400 block of Callowhill Street when an unknown black male ran up to her from the behind and grabbed her purse knocking her to the ground. The suspect then dragged the complainant on the sidewalk and eventually into the street until he was able to take the purse. The suspect then fled and was last seen south on 15th Street from Callowhill Street. The victim was transported to Einstein Hospital for injuries sustained from this incident.
Double shooting in Grays Ferry
Two men were hospitalized after they were shot on the 1500 block of South 28th Street on Sept. 13. According to police, a 21-year-old was shot multiple times in the lower left leg and abdomen and was listed in stable condition at Presbyterian Hospital. A 20-year-old was shot once in the lower back and was placed in critical condition at Presbyterian, police said.
Brewerytown triple shooting leaves 3 teens injured, 1 critically: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three teenagers were injured, one critically, after a triple shooting in Philadelphia's Brewerytown. It happened just after 2:30 p.m. at 28th and West Oxford Streets.Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot once in his chest and once in his left leg. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.A 16-year-old boy was shot twice in his right thigh and was placed in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, police say.The third victim, an 18-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to his face. He's in stable condition at TUH.No arrests have been made.
firststateupdate.com
Unbelievable, Another Young Man Murdered In Broad Daylight In Wilmington On Tuesday
Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 3:39 p.m. in the 2300 block of North Pine Street. Police located a 30-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This incident remains under investigation and further details will...
phillypolice.com
Wanted: Suspect for Commercial Burglary in the 25th District [VIDEO]
On September 13, 2022, at 6:00AM, an unknown black male forced entry into the victim’s studio located on the 35xx block of I Street. Once inside the suspect took a video recorder on a tripod, guitars, a bicycle and a TV then fled in an unknown direction. Suspect Description:...
phl17.com
West Philadelphia fatal shooting: Woman shot multiple times in the stomach
Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Friday, a woman was fatally shot multiple times in West Philadelphia. ‘The incident happened on the 800 block of Moss Street just before 1:30 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the body. Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center , where she was pronounced dead at 7:02 pm.
Armed robbery at Dollar General in North Philadelphia caught on camera
Police say the male suspect approached the cash register and placed a container of lemonade on the counter. He gave the cashier a $10 bill and then pulled out a gun.
Ocean City, NJ Police Looking for Two Boardwalk Suspects
Police detectives in Ocean City are actively searching for two young men in connection with an ongoing investigation. The suspects are pictured walking together on the Ocean City Boardwalk in a Facebook post from Ocean City Police on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Police say they could use help with the identification...
fox29.com
Man, 30, shot and killed in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say that at around 3:39 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of North Pine Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located a 30-year-old man with a...
Police ID teen fatally shot while walking with friend, dog in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood
Philadelphia police say a teenager was gunned down while walking a dog in the city's Frankford section.
Police release images of suspect wanted in deadly shooting on SEPTA platform
Philadelphia police have released new images of the man they are searching for in connection with a deadly shooting at a SEPTA trolley station in Center City.
delawarevalleynews.com
Video: Male Wanted For Murder In Philly Subway System
Philadelphia police are asking for your help in finding the suspect who is wanted for shooting another male and killing him at an underground trolley stop in center city. This killing happened on September 10, 2022 at 2:15PM. The two men had some kind of altercation. Security cameras are prevalent...
WDEL 1150AM
One caught, one sought, in Dover armed robbery string
Dover Police said they caught one of two men suspected in a string of armed hold ups since the beginning of the month. Officers responded to three reported robberies on Saturday, September 3rd:. 12:09 a.m. in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory on Rt. 13. 1:20 a.m. in the...
phl17.com
Woman critically injured after she was stabbed in the stomach in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman is fighting for her life after she was stabbed by an unknown person in West Philadelphia Sunday. The incident happened on the 61st and Ludlow Streets just after 6:00 am. According to police, a 36-year-old woman was stabbed once in the abdomen. Medics transported the victim...
NBC Philadelphia
Boy, 14, Charged With Killing Philly Parks and Rec Worker Tiffany Fletcher
Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder in the death of a Philadelphia parks and recreation worker, officials announced Monday. The teen is also charged with related offenses in the killing of Tiffany Fletcher, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a press conference in which family and officials paid tribute to the 41-year-old mother of three.
WDEL 1150AM
State police identify victim of recent fatal crash on Limestone Rd.
Delaware State Police have identified a woman who died in one of two recent crashes on Limestone Road. Marian Grimes, 87, of Wilmington was a passenger in a car that was making a U-turn when it collided with an SUV at Arundel Drive Friday afternoon September 9, 2022. Grimes died later at a local hospital.
WDEL 1150AM
State Police investigate Hares Corner shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning, September 11, 2022, at the intersection of Routes 273 and 13 at Hares Corner. Troopers said just before 9 a.m. a 29-year old New Castle man went into the McDonalds suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He...
fox29.com
Police: Man shot in broad daylight and killed in SW Philadelphia
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 24-year-old man is dead after someone shot him in the head in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say 12th District officers were called to the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue Sunday afternoon, just before 4:30, on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the man...
Man shot after allegedly pointing gun at officers, Philadelphia police say
Police were responding to a disturbance at the apartment complex when shots were fired.
WDEL 1150AM
Woman charged with attempted murder after officer-involved shooting
A Philadelphia woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a woman at Hunters Crossing Apartments near Newark which resulted in an officer-involved shooting last Friday, September 9, 2022. According to New Castle County Police, 30-year-old Portia Herndon was charged Monday with one count of attempted murder and...
