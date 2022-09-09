Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in the following video clip. On September 14, 2022, at 5:41 am, the victim, a 25-year-old-female, was walking on the 1400 block of Callowhill Street when an unknown black male ran up to her from the behind and grabbed her purse knocking her to the ground. The suspect then dragged the complainant on the sidewalk and eventually into the street until he was able to take the purse. The suspect then fled and was last seen south on 15th Street from Callowhill Street. The victim was transported to Einstein Hospital for injuries sustained from this incident.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO