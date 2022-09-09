When Oct. 15 arrives each year, Hispanics in the U.S. know it’s coming, the cringey, head-scratching, “why would they do that?” season of corporations trying and failing to relate to the U.S. Latino community. Even though it’s an expected annual tradition, at least one organization at the inception of Hispanic Heritage Month does something unforgettably strange each year, and, in 2022, that org is the NFL. Rolled out on a dedicated webpage, and onto social media, the NFL emblazoned a graphic that says “Unmistakable Latin Flavor” in yellow, followed by an explanation on why the league plans to sporadically place...

