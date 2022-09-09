Read full article on original website
bpr.org
North Carolina has an 'amazing history of going back and forth' with third parties
Thursday is the International Day of Democracy. It’s a United Nations-sponsored day, and many media organizations are highlighting stories about threats to democracy and examining laws and proposals across the nation. As part of this effort, WFAE is focusing on North Carolina’s laws for ballot access by third parties and unaffiliated candidates, and how they compare to other states.
bpr.org
Expert witness hearing starts Tuesday on Duke Energy's carbon plan
Expert witness hearings on Duke Energy's proposed carbon reduction plan begin Tuesday morning in Raleigh. State utility regulators will hear from experts with Duke Energy, environmental and business groups and the state attorney general's office. The testimony will guide the North Carolina Utilities Commission as it finalizes a plan to eliminate carbon emissions from energy plants that cause climate change by 2050.
