ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Championship goals and round-up: Norwich City, Sunderland win

Teemu Pukki's double sealed Norwich's 3-2 win over Bristol City and ensured the Canaries stayed one point behind Championship leaders Sheffield United. The striker nodded in the opener in the 11th minute and then slotted home his second 12 minutes later. Tommy Conway pulled a goal back for the Robins...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Scottish Premier League#Wsl#Efl#British Royal Family#Uk#Non League#Women S Super League#Spfl#Swpl#Wales Cricket Board#The Men S Test#It20
SkySports

Disability Premier League: Tridents beat Pirates in final to win inaugural competition

The Tridents comfortably beat the Pirates by eight wickets to win the inaugural Disability Premier League. The groundbreaking 20-over competition - which brought together deaf players alongside those with physical and learning disabilities - debuted this year after a successful trial in 2021 and the final saw the Pirates aiming to repeat their group stage win over the Tridents.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
India
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Huddersfield 1-2 Wigan: Callum Lang strikes late to earn Latics win

Huddersfield's miserable start to the Sky Bet Championship season continued with a 2-1 home defeat to Wigan. Will Keane put Wigan in front with a first-half penalty and, after Tom Lees equalised, Callum Lang fired in the winner in the 82nd minute. Before kick-off, there was an immaculately-observed minute's silence...
SPORTS
SkySports

WSL: Liverpool host Chelsea and Everton live on Sky Sports in September

Sky Sports has announced three live Women's Super League games for September, with Liverpool hosting both Chelsea and Everton on their top-flight return, while last season's champions also entertain Manchester City that month. Matt Beard's side take on Chelsea in September and in week two of the new season, there...
SOCCER
SkySports

Leonna Mayor Racing League blog: Yorkshire team manager looking to finish with a flourish at Newcastle

Sky Sports Racing presenter and Yorkshire team manager Leonna Mayor talks through all of her runners in Thursday's final Racing League meeting from Newcastle. The climax to the Racing League could not be more exciting, with London and The South and Wales and The West taking the competition right to the wire. Even The East in third place can still get their noses in front.
SPORTS
SkySports

Blackburn 2-0 Watford: Ryan Hedges and Dominic Hyam steer Rovers to victory

Ryan Hedges and Dominic Hyam netted their first goals for Blackburn as they returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 2-0 victory over lacklustre Watford. The scoreline scarcely did justice to Jon Dahl Tomasson's men who hassled and harried their opponents who couldn't match their hunger, workrate and quality. Blackburn's...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Luton Town 2-2 Coventry: Sky Blues battle back twice to earn point

Coventry came from behind twice to end a run of four straight league defeats with a 2-2 draw against Luton - only their second point of the season. The visitors should have got off to a dream start when Viktor Gyokeres outpaced Sonny Bradley to go clean through, but he could only scuff his effort wide with just Ethan Horvath to beat.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy