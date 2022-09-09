Read full article on original website
SkySports
Championship goals and round-up: Norwich City, Sunderland win
Teemu Pukki's double sealed Norwich's 3-2 win over Bristol City and ensured the Canaries stayed one point behind Championship leaders Sheffield United. The striker nodded in the opener in the 11th minute and then slotted home his second 12 minutes later. Tommy Conway pulled a goal back for the Robins...
SkySports
Premier League postponements: When can fixtures be rearranged? Will FA Cup reintroduce replays?
With 14 Premier League matches needing to be rearranged and the winter World Cup causing unprecedented changes to the fixture calendar, Sky Sports News looks at when the games could eventually be played. Will postponed Premier League games be played soon?. Sky Sports News has analysed the football calendar for...
SkySports
How Marcus Edwards made Tottenham regret sale | 'Of course I want Premier League return'
Marcus Edwards says he wants to return to the Premier League "one day", but insists he remains fully focused with Sporting Lisbon "for now" after helping the Portuguese side to a 2-0 Champions League victory over former club Tottenham on Tuesday. Edwards - a former Spurs academy player - was...
SkySports
Champions League hits and misses: Jude Bellingham shows mix of Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard skillset
Erling Haaland's finish for Manchester City's winning goal against Borussia Dortmund was reminiscent of a famous Johan Cruyff goal for Barcelona against Atletico Madrid in 1973 - labelled the impossible goal as he rose to volley the ball in at the far post. More modern audiences might be reminded of...
SkySports
Ivan Toney named in England squad for first time for Nations League games against Italy and Germany
Brentford's Ivan Toney has been handed his first England call-up by Gareth Southgate for the Nations League games against Italy and Germany later this month. Toney, who has scored 13 Premier League goals since January, has been called up following doubts over Marcus Rashford's fitness. The 24-year-old Manchester United forward...
SkySports
Pep Guardiola: Man City boss says managers overrated compared to players and that Erling Haaland can still improve
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes football managers are "overrated" when it comes to their influence on players as he fields more questions on how to cope with Erling Haaland in his team. City's new Norwegian hotshot has 12 goals in seven matches for the Premier League champions but Guardiola...
SkySports
Disability Premier League: Tridents beat Pirates in final to win inaugural competition
The Tridents comfortably beat the Pirates by eight wickets to win the inaugural Disability Premier League. The groundbreaking 20-over competition - which brought together deaf players alongside those with physical and learning disabilities - debuted this year after a successful trial in 2021 and the final saw the Pirates aiming to repeat their group stage win over the Tridents.
SkySports
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly calls for Premier League all-star game | Jurgen Klopp stunned by suggestion
Todd Boehly wants to launch a Premier League North versus South All-Star match, but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was less than impressed with the suggestion, questioning whether anyone wants to see it. The new Chelsea chairman has revealed plans to revolutionise elements of English football, to try to boost broadcasting...
SkySports
UEFA rejects requests from Chelsea, Manchester City and Rangers to play national anthem before Champions League matches
UEFA has rejected requests from Chelsea, Manchester City and Rangers to play the national anthem before Wednesday's Champions League matches. The three British clubs are understood to have made requests to play God Save the King following a period of silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II. However, it is...
SkySports
Huddersfield 1-2 Wigan: Callum Lang strikes late to earn Latics win
Huddersfield's miserable start to the Sky Bet Championship season continued with a 2-1 home defeat to Wigan. Will Keane put Wigan in front with a first-half penalty and, after Tom Lees equalised, Callum Lang fired in the winner in the 82nd minute. Before kick-off, there was an immaculately-observed minute's silence...
SkySports
WSL: Liverpool host Chelsea and Everton live on Sky Sports in September
Sky Sports has announced three live Women's Super League games for September, with Liverpool hosting both Chelsea and Everton on their top-flight return, while last season's champions also entertain Manchester City that month. Matt Beard's side take on Chelsea in September and in week two of the new season, there...
SkySports
Super League semi-finals: St Helens' Joey Lussick driven by 2019 Grand Final hurt
Lussick played 59 times for the Red Devils during their remarkable run to Old Trafford in 2019, which they ultimately lost against St Helens, and knows that his former side will be looking to get it "spot on" this weekend as they face off to clinch that all-important Grand Final spot.
SkySports
Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall calls for more WSL games at bigger stadiums
Arsenal head coach Jonas Eidevall is confident the new Barclays Women's Super League campaign can live up to expectations and deliver a high-quality product on the pitch, and has called for more WSL games to be played at bigger stadiums. After all English football fixtures were postponed last weekend as...
SkySports
West Brom 2-3 Birmingham: Scott Hogan hat-trick earns Blues Midlands derby win
Scott Hogan's hat-trick clinched a 3-2 victory for Birmingham to continue West Brom's indifferent start to the season at The Hawthorns. Striker Hogan put City ahead early in each half sandwiching Jed Wallace's equaliser before adding a classy third to make it successive away wins for City. Substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante...
SkySports
Leonna Mayor Racing League blog: Yorkshire team manager looking to finish with a flourish at Newcastle
Sky Sports Racing presenter and Yorkshire team manager Leonna Mayor talks through all of her runners in Thursday's final Racing League meeting from Newcastle. The climax to the Racing League could not be more exciting, with London and The South and Wales and The West taking the competition right to the wire. Even The East in third place can still get their noses in front.
SkySports
Jos Buttler hopes to 'uplift' flood-hit Pakistan on T20 tour as England team pledge donation
England white-ball captain Jos Buttler hopes they and Pakistan can play an exciting cricket series to raise the spirits of millions of people suffering from the devastating floods in the country. The English team arrived on Thursday for their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years to play seven T20s...
SkySports
Blackburn 2-0 Watford: Ryan Hedges and Dominic Hyam steer Rovers to victory
Ryan Hedges and Dominic Hyam netted their first goals for Blackburn as they returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 2-0 victory over lacklustre Watford. The scoreline scarcely did justice to Jon Dahl Tomasson's men who hassled and harried their opponents who couldn't match their hunger, workrate and quality. Blackburn's...
SkySports
Yussuf Poulsen interview: RB Leipzig forward on going from the third division to the Champions League with the club
Yussuf Poulsen returned to the squad for RB Leipzig’s 3-0 win over Borussia Dortmund at the weekend and could make it onto the pitch for the first time this season when they take on Real Madrid in the Bernabeu on Wednesday night. It is just the latest reminder of...
SkySports
Rangers fans pay tribute to The Queen by singing national anthem before Champions League match against Napoli
Rangers fans have paid tribute to The Queen by singing the national anthem before the Napoli match, despite UEFA rejecting a request by the Scottish club. UEFA had rejected requests from Chelsea, Manchester City and Rangers to play the national anthem before Wednesday's Champions League matches. But home fans sang...
SkySports
Luton Town 2-2 Coventry: Sky Blues battle back twice to earn point
Coventry came from behind twice to end a run of four straight league defeats with a 2-2 draw against Luton - only their second point of the season. The visitors should have got off to a dream start when Viktor Gyokeres outpaced Sonny Bradley to go clean through, but he could only scuff his effort wide with just Ethan Horvath to beat.
