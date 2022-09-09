Prince Harry Has Returned to Windsor, While King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Are Expected in London Today

Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Was Comforted by a Sweet Puppy During Windsor Walkabout
It's an internet slogan: We don't deserve dogs. But for the Royal Family, there is more than a little bit of truth to this statement. After William, Catherine, Harry and Meghan's walkabout in Windsor this past weekend following the Queen's passing, a photo quickly made the rounds of the Duke of Sussex petting and cuddling an adorable young dog (it's either a golden retriever or a Labrador, I'm afraid I can't tell the difference, somebody pls help).
Prince Andrew Will Be Allowed to Wear Military Uniform at the Queen's Vigil, While Prince Harry Won't Be
Prince Andrew and Prince Harry have both been stripped of certain military titles for very, very different reasons, yet only one of them will be allowed to wear military uniform at a vigil for Queen Elizabeth II next week. Royal reporter Omid Scobie confirmed the news that the disgraced Duke...
Prince Charles is now King Charles III. Here's what to know about UK's new monarch.
The United Kingdom has a new reigning monarch: King Charles III, formerly known as Prince Charles. We answer all your questions about the new king.
Members of the Royal Family Join King Charles Behind Queen Elizabeth's Coffin for Procession
Queen Elizabeth has officially left Balmoral Castle for the last time. Yesterday, the queen's coffin arrived in London and, on September 14, was carried via carriage in a silent procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster. The silent procession marks one event of the queen's funeral services, which take place on September 19.
What’s The Queue? People are spending hours in miles-long line to see queen’s coffin
Live trackers, wristbands, portable toilets, and lots and lots of waiting. This is The Queue.
Here's What's Happening With 'The Crown' Now That the Queen Has Died
After Queen Elizabeth II's passing, the first order of business definitely wasn't the fate of a certain Netflix drama. But now that a few days have passed and while the world continues its mourning, fans of The Crown are starting to ask what will happen with the show's filming process and release schedule. (They've asked so many questions in fact that "The Crown" has been trending on Twitter.)
Meghan Markle Wore Pearl Earrings the Queen Gave Her to Honor the Late Monarch
When it comes to the royals, their choice of jewelry is almost always conveying a message. The late Queen Elizabeth II herself used her brooches to subtly communicate her opinions, so what better way to honor her life than to wear jewelry with an emotional significance to remember her as she begins her lying in state?
Prince William and Kate Middleton Set to Eventually Move Into Windsor Castle, But "Will Delay" Move for Their Children's Sake
Part of the logic behind Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, moving to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with their children George, Charlotte and Louis was to be closer to the Queen, who had taken up residence in Windsor Castle in her latter years. Tragically, just days after the then-Cambridges...
A Video of King Charles Getting Annoyed With a Malfunctioning Pen Is Going Viral
While many aspects of life as a royal come with deep privilege, some little annoyances in life are just inevitable: stepping into a puddle, spilling coffee on yourself, spats with a family member, pens that refuse to function. King Charles III may be the new monarch of the United Kingdom,...
The Line for People to Pay Their Respects to the Queen Is Currently Over 4 Miles Long
It's not hard to see how much Queen Elizabeth II meant to Britons and royal fans around the world in the aftermath of her passing. But nothing makes it quite as clear as the line—affectionately dubbed "The Queue"—that has formed for people who wish to pay their respects to the late monarch during her period of lying in state at Westminster Hall in London.
