Prince Harry Has Returned to Windsor, While King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Are Expected in London Today

By Iris Goldsztajn
Marie Claire
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Was Comforted by a Sweet Puppy During Windsor Walkabout

It's an internet slogan: We don't deserve dogs. But for the Royal Family, there is more than a little bit of truth to this statement. After William, Catherine, Harry and Meghan's walkabout in Windsor this past weekend following the Queen's passing, a photo quickly made the rounds of the Duke of Sussex petting and cuddling an adorable young dog (it's either a golden retriever or a Labrador, I'm afraid I can't tell the difference, somebody pls help).
ANIMALS
Marie Claire

Members of the Royal Family Join King Charles Behind Queen Elizabeth's Coffin for Procession

Queen Elizabeth has officially left Balmoral Castle for the last time. Yesterday, the queen's coffin arrived in London and, on September 14, was carried via carriage in a silent procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster. The silent procession marks one event of the queen's funeral services, which take place on September 19.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
Marie Claire

Here's What's Happening With 'The Crown' Now That the Queen Has Died

After Queen Elizabeth II's passing, the first order of business definitely wasn't the fate of a certain Netflix drama. But now that a few days have passed and while the world continues its mourning, fans of The Crown are starting to ask what will happen with the show's filming process and release schedule. (They've asked so many questions in fact that "The Crown" has been trending on Twitter.)
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Uk#European
Marie Claire

The Line for People to Pay Their Respects to the Queen Is Currently Over 4 Miles Long

It's not hard to see how much Queen Elizabeth II meant to Britons and royal fans around the world in the aftermath of her passing. But nothing makes it quite as clear as the line—affectionately dubbed "The Queue"—that has formed for people who wish to pay their respects to the late monarch during her period of lying in state at Westminster Hall in London.
CELEBRITIES

