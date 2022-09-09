Read full article on original website
Scarecrow Fest returns for another run
As weather transitions from summer into fall, a 20-plus year tradition in the City of Delavan is ready to go. The 22nd annual Scarecrow Fest will take place Saturday in downtown Delavan, with events ranging from a craft and vendor fair to free entertainment and a petting zoo. “We’ve got...
8 Wisconsin Fall Festivals to Check Out
One of the best ways to celebrate the sights, sounds and smells of autumn is by attending a fall festival. Here are eight within easy driving distance. This multifaceted festival, held at Endres Manufacturing in Waunakee, begins on Thursday night with wine tasting and live music. The Wauktoberfest grounds officially open on Friday, when you can grab some suds and enjoy music from various groups.
East Troy Bluegrass Festival is back on square
The East Troy Bluegrass Festival is celebrating its 28th year with a weekend lineup that once again includes two of the industry’s biggest names. The two-day East Troy Bluegrass Festival, presented by the East Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, will take place Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11 at East Troy Village Square Park, 2881 Main St.
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.
Man killed after walking in front of semi on interstate, State Patrol says
The Wisconsin State Patrol says northbound lanes of Interstate 39/90 near Buckeye Rd. in Madison were closed for several hours Sunday after a man reportedly took his own life by walking in front of a semi truck.
I-94 shut down due to standing water
Flooding closed all lanes of eastbound I-94 in Waukesha County on Monday morning. Crews could be seen trying to push the water into storm drains. The flooding caused major backups. Check travel times here.
Wisconsin Walmart evacuated after bomb threat
MUSKEGO, Wis. — Muskego police say that nothing suspicious was located at the Walmart during their investigation. Police say an employee received the threat through their internal communication system. The store is still closed but planning to reopen Friday night. Police are still investigating. Walmart responded to 12 News...
Puppy mill rescue looking for a forever home
This very shy, but very sweet dog was used for breeding at the puppy mill and didn’t get to enjoy the life of a loved and happy pet. Brownie needs to live with a resident dog who can help her relax in a new environment.
Arlington Heights man lured 2 kids into home, offered them beer, and took off his clothes
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Arlington Heights police arrested a man who they say lured two children to an apartment and then took off his clothes.Police said the children were playing outside an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Tonne Avenue on Aug. 9, when 54-year-old James Krook convinced them to go inside his apartment, claiming he needed help getting into his building. Once inside, he intimidated them by cursing at them and telling them not to leave, then offered them beer, according to police.The children then left through the back patio door, and told Krook they wanted to leave.That's when he told them "well, I am going to take my clothes off," and then removed his shirt and pants.At that point, a witness confronted Krook and took the children away.Krook has been charged with felony kidnapping and child luring. He is due to appear for a bond hearing on Thursday.
