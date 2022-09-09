Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
How to Use Discord Voice Chat on Your Xbox Console
Chatting online with friends is a pivotal element of online gaming. And with Xbox's Discord integration for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, you can even chat with friends outside of Xbox's gaming community to broaden your online social experience. If you have ever wanted to streamline your gaming experience...
makeuseof.com
Work and Play: How to Use the Steam Deck as a Desktop Replacement
The Steam Deck is one of the most remarkable game console releases in years, capable of running the latest AAA games. It’s small and light enough for you to take anywhere, and flexible enough for you to hook up some additional controllers and connect it to a TV for traditional console gaming.
makeuseof.com
How to Download the Windows ISO Online Without the Media Creation Tool
Downloading a Windows ISO file from the Microsoft website has become much more complicated over the years. There is no direct download link on the ISO download page. Even if you search for "download Windows ISO", you eventually get to the same page which forced you to download the media creation tool.
makeuseof.com
Learn These 8 Languages to Code Like a Pro in AWS Cloud
It’s almost impossible to talk about cloud computing without including AWS and its growing list of services in the discussion. The market is flooded with acronyms and buzzwords, making it difficult to know where to begin. If you’re a cloud developer, you might already know the importance of programming languages and their role in cloud computing.
makeuseof.com
How to Find and Unmerge Merged Cells in Excel
Merged cells can be a problem when you need to sort data a certain way. For example, when you try to sort a range that has merged cells, you'll see an error: "This operation requires merged cells to be identically sized." If you have too many merged calls on your...
makeuseof.com
How to Build a Website From Scratch With Dreamweaver
In a world of drag-and-drop website builders, Adobe Dreamweaver has done well to stay relevant amid the competition. Packed with great features and loads of tools to make your life easy, this software is a great choice for web designers and developers. But how do you build your first website...
makeuseof.com
How to Recover Deleted Files on Microsoft Teams for Windows
Did you recently delete a Teams file only to find that you might need it again? Unfortunately, accidental deletions and abrupt data losses aren’t unheard of when dealing with anything digital. Unsurprisingly, things aren’t any different for the Microsoft Teams app. If you’ve accidentally deleted your files on...
makeuseof.com
KDE Makes Play for Living Room With Plasma 5.26 Beta
The developers of KDE have announced a preview version of the KDE Plasma Linux desktop version 5.26. The preview version debuts a new interface for TVs dubbed "Bigscreen." The beta version of KDE Plasma 5.26 is an opportunity to test the release and allow developers to fix any last-minute bugs.
makeuseof.com
What Are Ethereum's NFT Standards and How Do They Differ?
No NFTs are created equal. In fact, they're not all created in the same way. The Ethereum Foundation has a number of different NFT standards that allow users to create different kinds of NFTs that behave differently or have different utilities. Here, we'll look at a few of the NFT-centric ERCs and EIPs you should know about.
makeuseof.com
How to Upgrade PS4 Games to Their PS5 Versions
Sony's PS5 comes loaded with several features, including backward compatibility, which allows you to play PS4 games on your new console. But did you know you can also upgrade some PS4 games to their PS5 versions to take advantage of the PS5's improved hardware?. This means you can enjoy your...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the “unable to resolve host” Error on Linux
After changing the hostname on your Linux system, you may encounter the error "unable to resolve host". Here's what that means, and what you can do to fix it. When you set up your Linux system—whether it's a VPS or a physical machine in your home—you may be asked to provide a hostname. This is a label your computer uses to identify itself to other machines on the network, to the user, and to itself.
makeuseof.com
The 6 Different Ways to Restart Your Windows Computer
Restarting your Windows computer is one of the most popular ways to fix any temporary system glitches. At times, you may want to restart your system to install a Windows Update or apply registry changes. Whatever the case may be, restarting your Windows PC is quite easy, as it should...
makeuseof.com
How to Insert a Hyperlink in Microsoft Word
Hyperlinks are a great way to connect your document to other pages and resources available both online and offline. That way, users can verify the information and learn more about the discussed topic. Hyperlinks can redirect you to other online or offline resources, a portion of the document you are reading, and even images.
makeuseof.com
How to Edit Videos in Photoshop: A Complete Guide
When looking for video editing software, which platforms come to mind first? We’d imagine that Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro are up there. Photoshop, on the other hand? Probably not so much. While Adobe primarily released Photoshop for editing still visuals, you can also use the platform to...
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the "DX11 Feature Level 10.0 Is Required to Run the Engine" Error on Windows
Is your favorite game crashing when you run it because the "DX11 feature level 10.0 is required to run the engine" error pops up? As the error states, the application or game has failed to access the Direct3D hardware feature level 10.0. The question is, why?. Several factors could be...
makeuseof.com
Logitech MX Master vs. Trackpad: Which Is Better for Your Mac?
The Logitech MX Master is among the best peripherals for productivity on Mac. With flick scrolling, a horizontal mouse wheel, powerful programmable buttons, gesture controls, and more, it adds the best features of using a trackpad to the form of a mouse. However, is this third-party mouse from Logitech worth...
makeuseof.com
How Useful Are Online Certificates in the Modern Job Market?
Digital learning has made it easier to gain qualifications without needing to study a degree. Virtual programs are often shorter and more direct than traditional degrees, allowing for focused skill development and running for a few weeks or months. Even better, online certificates are available for everyone at a fraction...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Canva Whiteboard to Brainstorm Ideas
If you’re trying to come up with ideas for a big project or business ideas, brainstorming is an excellent strategy for getting your thoughts out there. And while you can use a pen and paper to put everything together, you might find that using a web program will help you keep everything more organized.
makeuseof.com
How to Use LinkedIn Career Explorer to Assess Your Career Path
Whether you’re a beginner starting your career or a professional with years of experience looking for a transition, LinkedIn Career Explorer can help you. With LinkedIn Career Explorer, you can assess your current career path and find new possible ones most suited for you. In this article, we guide you through the platform to use it efficiently and discover potential career opportunities for you.
makeuseof.com
How to Correct Errors in a PDF Invoice
You would have seen many PDF files and using PDF invoices for your product or services. But if you get worked up at the sight of incorrect PDFs, we have some good news. You can edit PDF invoices yourself—with the right tools and apps, you can do it easily. So let's explore a few ways to correct errors in a PDF invoice. You'll find it handy and productive to do so.
