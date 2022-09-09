After changing the hostname on your Linux system, you may encounter the error "unable to resolve host". Here's what that means, and what you can do to fix it. When you set up your Linux system—whether it's a VPS or a physical machine in your home—you may be asked to provide a hostname. This is a label your computer uses to identify itself to other machines on the network, to the user, and to itself.

