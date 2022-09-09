ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
makeuseof.com

How to Find and Unmerge Merged Cells in Excel

Merged cells can be a problem when you need to sort data a certain way. For example, when you try to sort a range that has merged cells, you'll see an error: "This operation requires merged cells to be identically sized." If you have too many merged calls on your...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Easily Send Multiple Personalized Emails Using Google Sheets With Mail Merge

It will take a lot of time if you need to send many personalized emails manually. Good thing there's Mail Merge—a Google Sheet add-on that lets you use a database to send customized email blasts quickly. Once you set up the add-on in your Google sheets, you just need to prepare an email template with placeholders, and you're good to go.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Recover Deleted Files on Microsoft Teams for Windows

Did you recently delete a Teams file only to find that you might need it again? Unfortunately, accidental deletions and abrupt data losses aren’t unheard of when dealing with anything digital. Unsurprisingly, things aren’t any different for the Microsoft Teams app. If you’ve accidentally deleted your files on...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Insert a Hyperlink in Microsoft Word

Hyperlinks are a great way to connect your document to other pages and resources available both online and offline. That way, users can verify the information and learn more about the discussed topic. Hyperlinks can redirect you to other online or offline resources, a portion of the document you are reading, and even images.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Finder#Downloads#Open File#Finder On Mac#Pdf
makeuseof.com

An Overview of Important Go Commands and Flags

One of the contributing factors to Go’s popularity is its toolset that supports developer productivity. The go command has many subcommands and options to work with your go source code. It lets you build and run programs, manage dependencies, and more besides. Getting an Overview of Go Commands and...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Download the Windows ISO Online Without the Media Creation Tool

Downloading a Windows ISO file from the Microsoft website has become much more complicated over the years. There is no direct download link on the ISO download page. Even if you search for "download Windows ISO", you eventually get to the same page which forced you to download the media creation tool.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

9 Troubleshooting Tips for When Gmail Stops Receiving Emails

Gmail is among the most popular free email services. However, like any other online service, it has its own set of issues. One common issue that users face is when Gmail stops receiving any new mail. As such, if Gmail is not receiving any new mail, try the below troubleshooting...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

The 6 Different Ways to Restart Your Windows Computer

Restarting your Windows computer is one of the most popular ways to fix any temporary system glitches. At times, you may want to restart your system to install a Windows Update or apply registry changes. Whatever the case may be, restarting your Windows PC is quite easy, as it should...
makeuseof.com

How to Build a Website From Scratch With Dreamweaver

In a world of drag-and-drop website builders, Adobe Dreamweaver has done well to stay relevant amid the competition. Packed with great features and loads of tools to make your life easy, this software is a great choice for web designers and developers. But how do you build your first website...
makeuseof.com

How to Format a USB Drive Into NTFS Format in Windows 11

By default, your USB flash drive uses the FAT (File Allocation Table) file system. This is due to the vast compatibility the FAT32 file system offers. However, the NTFS (New Technology File System) file system offers better security and larger storage support, among other benefits. At times, you may also...
makeuseof.com

Work and Play: How to Use the Steam Deck as a Desktop Replacement

The Steam Deck is one of the most remarkable game console releases in years, capable of running the latest AAA games. It’s small and light enough for you to take anywhere, and flexible enough for you to hook up some additional controllers and connect it to a TV for traditional console gaming.
makeuseof.com

How to Edit Videos in Photoshop: A Complete Guide

When looking for video editing software, which platforms come to mind first? We’d imagine that Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro are up there. Photoshop, on the other hand? Probably not so much. While Adobe primarily released Photoshop for editing still visuals, you can also use the platform to...
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

The 4 Best Firefox Add-Ons to Automatically Generate Citations

It’s no secret that citations can be tough to get right, even if you’re experienced with them. With all the different styles out there, not to mention the different ways that they’re written, doing them by hand can be an exercise in futility. Luckily, there are all...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Fix the “Your Organization’s Data Cannot Be Pasted Here” Error on Windows

Have you encountered the "your organization's data cannot be pasted here" error when copying data across Office applications? It means you're not authorized to copy the data to the application you're trying to copy to, but why?. Mainly, the error occurs when your organization has restricted copy-pasting of the data...
makeuseof.com

How to Use Canva Whiteboard to Brainstorm Ideas

If you’re trying to come up with ideas for a big project or business ideas, brainstorming is an excellent strategy for getting your thoughts out there. And while you can use a pen and paper to put everything together, you might find that using a web program will help you keep everything more organized.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How to Clear Cookies on Android Browsers, and Why You Should

Cookies aren’t always the delicious answer to a more comfortable online browsing experience. In some cases, they can slow down your device and put your personal information at risk. If you’re keen on staying safe while browsing the web, you need to understand how cookies work on Android, and...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Correct Errors in a PDF Invoice

You would have seen many PDF files and using PDF invoices for your product or services. But if you get worked up at the sight of incorrect PDFs, we have some good news. You can edit PDF invoices yourself—with the right tools and apps, you can do it easily. So let's explore a few ways to correct errors in a PDF invoice. You'll find it handy and productive to do so.
ECONOMY
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons You Should Buy the Mac Studio

The Mac Studio is an entirely new product line in Apple's Mac lineup. It's targeted at professionals in a studio environment and provides flexibility that content creators can appreciate. Like the Mac mini, the Mac Studio is a compact computer that packs stellar performance for its price, and there are...

