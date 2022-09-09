Read full article on original website
danapointtimes.com
RJ Lewy Remembered as Avid Sailor, Philanthropist
AOL Corp
Orange County Rockers The Garden Are Wild, Wacky—And Totally Undeniable
“I’ve always liked the word ‘horseshit’,” declares Wyatt Shears, with all the certainty that one had better summon in making such a simple statement. “It’s a strong word, honestly,” cosigns Fletcher Shears, his twin brother and bandmate in the wild and wooly Southern California art punk duo The Garden. They first visited the h-word in 2018, on the guttural, emoticon-titled track “: ( ”—pronounced “sad face”–with Wyatt shout-singing, “We all make mistakes / And one of mine was putting up with the horseshit.” The boys returned to the term just last week, dropping Horseshit on Route 66, their fifth album, opening another chapter for one of the more breathtakingly original, witty and anything-goes experimentalist outfits of the past ten years. “There’s some nostalgia in the word as well,” Wyatt continues. “Yeah, it reminds me of a word an older person might say, like, ‘Aw, horseshit!’” adds Fletcher with a laugh. Twins, it seems, really can complete each other’s sentences.
Sweet Rolled Tacos shop in Orange County is a local hot spot
This dessert hot spot in Orange County serves up a local favorite - ice cream tacos!
hotelnewsresource.com
Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, Ca Debuts $30 Million Guest Room Refresh
Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club has announced a $30 million guest room refresh of its 400-guest rooms and suites set to debut in September. “Following the property’s addition to the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts portfolio last year, we are excited to reimagine our room product and deliver a refreshed resort experience for our guests in the heart of Southern California,” said George Munz, general manager, Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club. “We look forward to building upon the brand’s commitment to offering an exceptional and unforgettable experience for our guests, local community and club members with our thoughtfully-redesigned accommodations reflective of all that this iconic coastal destination has to offer.”
City of Hope Receives $25 Million Gift From Argyros Family to Eradicate Cancer and Advance Its Lifesaving Mission in Orange County, Calif.
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2022-- City of Hope, one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States, has received a $25 million gift from Julia and George Argyros, visionary philanthropists and longtime City of Hope supporters. The transformational gift, announced by Argyros Family Foundation president Julia A. Argyros during the Sept. 10 Hope Gala, advances City of Hope’s mission to deliver world-renowned research, treatment and cancer cures to Orange County. The gala raised $2.3 million, in addition to the announcement of the Argyros family’s transformational $25 million gift to City of Hope Orange County. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005566/en/ Julia A. Argyros, president of the Argyros Family Foundation, announced a $25 million gift from the Argyros family to City of Hope Orange County at the inaugural Hope Gala in her honor. Julia and George Argyros are visionary philanthropists and longtime City of Hope supporters. (Photo: Business Wire)
This might be the Best Breakfast Sandwich in Los Angeles right now
One of the most popular Mexican bakeries in Los Angeles is expanding its menu to include savories for lunch and dinner. Here is a look at the new menu at La Monarca Bakery and why you might be thinking of them for more than just Pan Dulce. Read all the way to the end for my ultimate favorites.
Eater
This Woman Feeds Thousands a Day at Orange County’s Best Beaches
Having the State of California as her landlord was very much not the plan for Alicia Cox. The former marketing director-turned-restaurateur spent years growing brands for others in Las Vegas, but now — thanks to a combination of providence and preparedness — she’s the quiet Orange County queen of concessions, serving up food to thousands and thousands of the 9 million-plus beachgoers who trek each summer season to the state-owned sand. All told, Cox’s Prjkt (pronounced Project) Group oversees six concepts up and down Pacific Coast Highway at both Bolsa Chica and Huntington state beaches, with a seventh in the works. It’s hard, weather-affected work, but these days Cox wouldn’t have it any other way.
orangecoast.com
Playa Culture at Sandbar in Huntington Beach
New-fashioned hacienda Sandbar Cocina y Tequila combines the vibes of the Baja coastline and the Huntington Beach surf, skate, and music scene; vintage prints and photos from the city’s International Surfing Museum hang on virtually every wall. The restaurant group behind Baja Sharkeez in Newport Beach elevates its Mexican concept with spins on menu classics such as mango-camarones ceviche, Isla Cortez shrimp tacos, a cheese-and-jalapeño-encased beef birria burrito, chimichurri ribeye enchiladas, and an achiote “beso” salmon main with crispy sweet corn cake. Among a host of margaritas are versions including pineapple serrano cilantro and smoky pasilla. A Tulum-inspired area with tropical foliage and glowing decanters has a wall display of tequila and mezcal bottles; it’s an ideal place to taste those and others on the extensive list. 221 Main St., Huntington Beach, 714-460-5423.
Woman must pay $9K in restitution for telling daughter to punch opponent at OC youth basketball game
A mother must pay more than $9,000 in restitution and apologize to a teenage basketball player she told her daughter to hit during a youth basketball game in Garden Grove in 2021, a judge ruled.
What’s the deal with those giant ‘Barbie Jeeps’ cruising around Orange County?
California here we come, indeed! KTLA’s Samantha Cortese, Andy Riesmeyer and Bobby Gonzalez took a trip to Orange Country to highlight some fun activities to bring out your inner Summer Roberts or Seth Cohen (just don’t let your inner Marissa Cooper drive). Rent a giant “Barbie Jeep” to tool around Balboa Island with the Newport […]
danapointtimes.com
Local Organizations Invite South County Community for Coastal Cleanup Day Events
WATCH: Coyote Casually Walks Into California Home Through Dog Door
California residents had an unexpected surprise when a coyote casually walked into their home through their dog’s door. While recalling the unusual experience with the coyote, homeowner Julie Levine told local news outlet 22News, “The dogs went crazy, and then I said this happened before with a rat, what else could be out there now?”
goworldtravel.com
Surviving Stingray Paradise at Seal Beach California
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. Since moving from Germany to Southern California in April, visiting Seal Beach has become a regular habit for my wife and me. Seal Beach, California, which is also the name of the town, is the westernmost beach in Orange County just 20 minutes from our apartment in Carson.
localemagazine.com
From Oktoberfest to Pumpkin Patches, Here Are 7 OC Happenings You Won’t Want to Miss This Fall
Just because school’s back in session doesn’t mean the fun has to end. With a plethora of events in Orange County this October, your problem might be choosing which ones to miss out on. And with that perfect SoCal weather here to stay, we have all the more reason to embrace fall as if it’s still summer. From beer festivals to Halloween festivities, OC is teeming with quality entertainment that is sure to please people of all ages. So if you’re a fan of upcoming films, authentic Barvarian pretzels or fair festivities, here’s our lineup of seven events we’re looking forward to in Orange County this fall! Orange County Events.
viatravelers.com
21 Fun & Best Things to Do in Laguna Beach, California
If you plan on visiting Laguna Beach in Orange County, California, anytime soon, you’re in for a real treat. Laguna Beach has a fun and casual vibe while maintaining some seriously elegant areas of luxury and sophistication. Laguna Beach is a coastal town that offers dozens of gorgeous beaches,...
abc10.com
New Chipotle menu item goes national after Orange County test
DENVER — Chipotle customers across the country owe a debt of gratitude to Colorado for a new menu item. Garlic Guajillo Steak, Chipotle's latest creation, is available starting Wednesday at restaurants across the U.S. and Canada for a limited time. The steak was previously tested at 102 restaurants in...
L.A. Weekly
Bradley Rofer Dies in Bicycle Accident at Coto de Caza Drive [Coto de Caza, CA]
8-Year-Old Boy Killed in Bicycle Accident near Oso Parkway. The collision took place at around 7:25 a.m., in the area of Oso Parkway and Coto de Caza Drive. According to the California Highway Patrol, an eastbound 1999 white Ford F-150 attempted to turn left onto northbound Coto de Caza Drive. The truck then collided with Bradley as he rode his bike across the crosswalk. Despite wearing a helmet, the boy suffered serious injuries.
Eater
Orange County’s Outstanding Bubble Tea Shop Expanding to San Diego
Named by Eater LA as one of the four most extraordinary boba tea specialists in all of Southern California, where its three shops in Irvine and Chino Hills frequently draw hour-long lines, Omomo Tea Shoppe is venturing south to San Diego where it’s joining the high-caliber mix food and drink at Del Mar Highlands Town Center.
Amazon Go convenience store opens in Whittier
A new type of Amazon store is opening in Whittier this morning. This is the first Amazon Go in Southern California, Amazon’s take on a high-tech convenience store. It has the basics, like candy, drinks and snacks, but there’s also a kitchen where you can order breakfast and lunch items. The store features Amazon’s Just […]
