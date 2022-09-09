Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
India's August palm oil imports up more than 87% from July, vegoil up 15%
Sept 13 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in August jumped more than 87% from the previous month to 994,997 tonnes, while vegetable oil imports rose about 15% to 1.40 million tonnes, a trade body said on Tuesday. Imports of soyoil fell about 53% to 244,697 tonnes while sunflower oil...
Agriculture Online
India cuts base import price of palm oil, gold
MUMBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - India has slashed the base import prices of crude and refined palm oil, crude soya oil and gold, the government said in a statement late on Thursday, as prices corrected in the world market. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second biggest consumer of gold. Commodity New price in $ Old price in $ Crude palm oil 996 1,192 RBD palm oil 1,019 1,266 RBD palmolein 1,035 1,281 Crude soya oil 1,362 1,500 Gold 549 557 Silver 635 609 Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
Agriculture Online
India set to allow 5 mln tonnes of sugar exports in first tranche
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India is poised to allow 5 million tonnes of sugar exports in the first tranche for the new marketing year beginning October, two government sources said on Wednesday. "The permission to export 5 million tonnes of sugar is expected in the coming weeks and...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-IMF confirms plan to expand emergency aid to help countries deal with food shocks
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday confirmed that it is moving toward expanding emergency financing for countries hit by surging food prices and shortages triggered by the war in Ukraine, with some 20 to 30 countries seen most in need. IMF Managing Director Kristalina...
Agriculture Online
ASIA RICE-India's rice export curbs prompt buyers to look to other hubs
* India export prices rise to $385-$392/tonne this week. * Bangladesh in talks to import from Thailand - official. Sept 15 (Reuters) - Top rice exporter India's export curbs forced buyers to switch to rival suppliers, boosting rates for the staple from other Asian hubs this week. Last week, India...
Agriculture Online
China to release second batch of pork reserves this week
BEIJING, Sept 13 (Reuters) - China will release a second batch of pork from its state reserves this week, the state planner said on Tuesday, as it seeks to ensure stable pork prices ahead of upcoming holidays. Pork prices have surged in recent months, a concern for Beijing at a...
Agriculture Online
Brazil's oilseed processing capacity rises 4.1% in 2020-2022, says Abiove
SAO PAULO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's total oilseed processing capacity grew 4.1% in 2020-2022 from the previous two-year period, the fastest pace of increase since 2016, according to a survey released on Tuesday by oilseeds crushers group Abiove. Brazil's total oilseeds crushing capacity is now at 66.7 million tonnes...
Agriculture Online
Egypt lifts export ban on food staples - document
CAIRO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Egypt has this week lifted a months-long ban on the export of staple goods such as wheat, flour, fava beans, vegetable oils, corn, lentils and pasta, its trade ministry said in a document seen by Reuters. Egypt first banned the export of these staples in...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-India's August palm oil imports jump 87% m/m to 11-month high
MUMBAI, Sept 13 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in August jumped 87% from a month ago to the highest level in 11 months as a sharp drop in prices prompted refiners to ramp up purchases, a leading trade body said on Tuesday. Higher palm oil purchases by the world's...
Agriculture Online
Egypt to require wheat suppliers to register in new exchange-document
CAIRO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer will require wheat suppliers to register with the country's commodities exchange before November, according to a document seen by Reuters. The General Authority for supply Commodities (GASC) added in a letter sent to traders that it will not buy from unregistered...
Agriculture Online
China adjusts release date of 15,000 T of pork to Sept 18 - notice
BEIJING, Sept 15 (Reuters) - China will release 15,000 tonnes of frozen pork from state reserves on Sept. 18, a move originally scheduled for Sept. 17, according to a notice issued on Thursday by the reserves management centre. The state planner said this week it would release some reserve pork...
Agriculture Online
Brazil's Cooxupe sees lower coffee shipments in the first half of 2023 -president
SAO PAULO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian co-op Cooxupe expects coffee exports in the country to decline in the first half of 2023, following a lower-than-expected harvest in 2022, said its president Carlos Augusto Rodrigues de Melo. For this year's shipments target of 6.8 million 60-kilo bag - a volume...
Agriculture Online
UN seeks deal to allow Russia ammonia exports
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The United Nations is "pursuing all efforts to allow for a positive outcome on Russian ammonia exports to international markets," senior U.N. trade official Rebeca Grynspan said on Tuesday. She declined to comment on the specifics of negotiations as the international body seeks an...
Agriculture Online
Financials drive India's Nifty above 18,000, U.S. inflation in focus
BENGALURU, Sept 13 (Reuters) - India's blue-chip Nifty 50 stock index jumped to its highest closing level since mid-January on Tuesday, driven by sharp gains in financials, while investors eyed U.S. inflation data for cues on interest rates. The Nifty 50 index was up 0.75% at 18,070.05 while the S&P...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine's grain exports accelerate in Sept following grain deal -ministry
KYIV, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The pace of grain exports from Ukraine has risen so far in September but volumes are still well below last season's levels, agriculture ministry data showed on Wednesday. Ukraine's grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports, a...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-French wheat export forecast cut as competition seen rising
PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday lowered its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in 2022/23, saying competition from other origins could curb a brisk start to France's export season. Soft wheat shipments outside the EU were now seen at 10.0 million...
Agriculture Online
Europe's biggest pork producer cuts jobs as supplies decline
COPENHAGEN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Europe's biggest pork producer, Danish Crown, said on Thursday it would cut 350 jobs at two factories in Denmark as a result of declining supplies from farmers hit by rising energy and feed prices. The war in Ukraine has resulted in record high prices farmers...
Agriculture Online
Indonesia sets Sept 16-30 crude palm oil price ref at $846.32/T
JAKARTA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia set its crude palm oil reference price for the Sept. 16 to 30 period at $846.32 per tonne, a Trade Ministry regulation issued on Thursday showed, down from $929.66 per tonne for the first half of the month. The new reference price would place...
Agriculture Online
Brazil's soy growers upbeat on new crop as planting imminent
SAO PAULO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - On the eve of sowing what could be a record 150 million-tonne soybean crop, Brazilian farmers are optimistic after a drought spoiled part of last season's output, input costs soared and Chinese demand weakened. Jose Soares, a grower in Mato Grosso, sees domestic production...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. wheat hits 9-week high on global supply concerns
Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures climbed to a nine-week peak on Thursday, supported by lingering concerns about tight global supplies despite an accelerating pace of grain shipments from Ukraine following a U.N.-brokered export corridor deal. Soybeans and corn prices rose after two days of losses. FUNDAMENTALS. * The...
