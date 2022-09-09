Read full article on original website
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Death toll in Pakistan floods nears 1,500; hundreds of thousands sleep in open
(Adds chief minister comments) KARACHI/ISLAMABAD, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Unprecedented floods that have submerged huge swathes of Pakistan have killed nearly 1,500 people, data showed on Thursday, as authorities said hundreds of thousands of people were still sleeping in the open air after the disaster. The deluge, brought by record...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-U.N. chief spoke with Putin, pushes Russian fertilizer exports
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday about Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports and that he was hopeful a U.N.-brokered deal would be maintained and expanded to include Russian ammonia. "To remove the obstacles that still exist...
Agriculture Online
Hunger emergency declaration would come too late for Somalia - ICRC president
BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Too many people will have already died in Somalia by the time a hunger emergency is declared, said Peter Maurer, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). "The alarm bells are ringing loudly," he said on Tuesday, calling for faster action...
Agriculture Online
U.N. chief spoke with Putin about grain deal on Wednesday
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he spoke with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Wednesday about the Black Sea grain export deal, prisoners of war and the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Guterres said it was "absolutely essential" that obstacles to the export...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century
GENEVA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - More than 500,000 Somali children under five are expected to suffer severe acute malnutrition and risk death from famine this year, a number unseen in any country this century, the U.N. children's agency said on Tuesday. "We've got more than half a million children facing...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-IMF confirms plan to expand emergency aid to help countries deal with food shocks
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday confirmed that it is moving toward expanding emergency financing for countries hit by surging food prices and shortages triggered by the war in Ukraine, with some 20 to 30 countries seen most in need. IMF Managing Director Kristalina...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Over half a million young children in Somalia face acute malnutrition
GENEVA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The number of young children in Somalia facing severe acute malnutrition (SAM) has increased to over half a million - a level higher than a 2011 famine in which tens of thousands of children died, U.N. agencies said on Tuesday. "We've got more than half...
Agriculture Online
India set to allow 5 mln tonnes of sugar exports in first tranche
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India is poised to allow 5 million tonnes of sugar exports in the first tranche for the new marketing year beginning October, two government sources said on Wednesday. "The permission to export 5 million tonnes of sugar is expected in the coming weeks and...
Agriculture Online
G7 trade ministers aim for functioning WTO dispute settlement by 2024
BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The seven leading industrialized nations (G7) aim to have a functioning dispute settlement system under the World Trade Organization (WTO) by 2024, said G7 trade ministers in a joint statement on Thursday. In the final communique from their meeting in Germany, the ministers committed to...
Agriculture Online
U.S. trade chief Tai, EU's Dombrovskis agree to keep talking about U.S. EV tax credits
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai met with her European Union counterpart in Germany on Wednesday, and the two agreed to continue discussions about U.S. electric vehicle tax credits that have drawn the ire of EU officials. Tai met with European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis...
Agriculture Online
UN seeks deal to allow Russia ammonia exports
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The United Nations is "pursuing all efforts to allow for a positive outcome on Russian ammonia exports to international markets," senior U.N. trade official Rebeca Grynspan said on Tuesday. She declined to comment on the specifics of negotiations as the international body seeks an...
Agriculture Online
India's rice exports set to fall 25% as levy make shipments expensive
* Export tax makes Indian white rice costlier than rivals. * Exports could fall to 16.2 mln T from 21.2 mln T -- trade. * Some buyers might shift to parboiled rice from white rice. By Rajendra Jadhav and Mayank Bhardwaj. MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India's rice exports...
Agriculture Online
Brazil's oilseed processing capacity rises 4.1% in 2020-2022, says Abiove
SAO PAULO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's total oilseed processing capacity grew 4.1% in 2020-2022 from the previous two-year period, the fastest pace of increase since 2016, according to a survey released on Tuesday by oilseeds crushers group Abiove. Brazil's total oilseeds crushing capacity is now at 66.7 million tonnes...
Agriculture Online
Indonesia sets Sept 16-30 crude palm oil price ref at $846.32/T
JAKARTA, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia set its crude palm oil reference price for the Sept. 16 to 30 period at $846.32 per tonne, a Trade Ministry regulation issued on Thursday showed, down from $929.66 per tonne for the first half of the month. The new reference price would place...
Agriculture Online
China adjusts release date of 15,000 T of pork to Sept 18 - notice
BEIJING, Sept 15 (Reuters) - China will release 15,000 tonnes of frozen pork from state reserves on Sept. 18, a move originally scheduled for Sept. 17, according to a notice issued on Thursday by the reserves management centre. The state planner said this week it would release some reserve pork...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-French wheat export forecast cut as competition seen rising
PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday lowered its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in 2022/23, saying competition from other origins could curb a brisk start to France's export season. Soft wheat shipments outside the EU were now seen at 10.0 million...
Agriculture Online
China to release second batch of pork reserves this week
BEIJING, Sept 13 (Reuters) - China will release a second batch of pork from its state reserves this week, the state planner said on Tuesday, as it seeks to ensure stable pork prices ahead of upcoming holidays. Pork prices have surged in recent months, a concern for Beijing at a...
Agriculture Online
India's August palm oil imports up more than 87% from July, vegoil up 15%
Sept 13 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports in August jumped more than 87% from the previous month to 994,997 tonnes, while vegetable oil imports rose about 15% to 1.40 million tonnes, a trade body said on Tuesday. Imports of soyoil fell about 53% to 244,697 tonnes while sunflower oil...
Agriculture Online
Egypt approves replacement for detained Ukrainian wheat cargo - sources
CAIRO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer has agreed to replace a detained Ukrainian wheat shipment with a new 60,000-tonne cargo, according to two people with knowledge of the matter, following weeks-long negotiations to either free or replace the shipment. The General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) will...
Agriculture Online
Egypt lifts export ban on food staples - document
CAIRO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Egypt has this week lifted a months-long ban on the export of staple goods such as wheat, flour, fava beans, vegetable oils, corn, lentils and pasta, its trade ministry said in a document seen by Reuters. Egypt first banned the export of these staples in...
