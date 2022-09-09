Read full article on original website
Power Knocked Out When Vehicle Hits Utility Pole & House In Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – A crash in the 1400 block of Wilson Avenue knocked out power to a Sheboygan neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened just before 6:30. Police say a driver lost control of a vehicle, hit a utility pole, and a house. A passenger in the vehicle complained of head pain, and was taken to a Sheboygan hospital to be treated. There was also a baby inside the vehicle that wasn’t hurt.
2 drivers dead after crash, fire shut down part of I-43 in Ozaukee County
BELGIUM, Wis. — A fiery crash shut down all lanes of Interstate 43 in Ozaukee County Thursday evening. The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office says the two-vehicle crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. on I-43 southbound just south of Sandy Beach Road in the town of Belgium. One semi left...
Fiery crash closes Green Bay Road Tuesday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT — At 2:44 pm on Tuesday, Mount Pleasant Police Officers responded to a call for a multi-car collision while a school bus was unloading children. The school bus was not directly involved in the crash, but was the reason vehicles were stopping at that time. The accident...
Regional Co-op to Receive up to $50M to Address Climate
A regional dairy cooperative, led by Cedar Grove farmer Brody Stapel, is getting a big boost from the USDA. Green Bay-based Edge Dairy Cooperative, which is led by Brody Stapel from Double Dutch Dairy of Cedar Grove, is the lead partner of a project called the Farmer-Led Climate-Smart Commodities Initiative: Building Success from the Ground Up. The project will be funded with an infusion of up to $50 million from the USDA to expand climate-smart markets and establish dairy and sugar as climate-smart commodities.
LTC Among The Nation’s Best Two-Year Colleges
When it comes to getting the best educational outcomes from a two-year community college, it pays to stay close to home. The personal finance website WalletHub.com looked at more than 650 two-year community colleges across cost and quality indicators including tuition and fees, student-faculty ratios, and graduation rates, and ranked Lakeshore Technical College fourth-best in the nation for educational outcomes, LTC was also ranked among the nation’s top 4% of two-year colleges at number-23. Wallet Hub also ranked LTC the third-best overall in Wisconsin, topped by Moraine Park and Fox Valley in the 1st and 2nd places.
