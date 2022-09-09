Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Vehicle hits utility pole, house in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- The Sheboygan Police Department says a driver lost control of a vehicle, hit a utility pole and house just before 6:30 Wednesday night. The crash happened in the 1400 block of Wilson Ave. A passenger inside the vehicle later had some head pain. A baby that was...
seehafernews.com
Construction Project in Sheboygan Means Traffic Detour on North 8th Street
A section of North 8th Street in Sheboygan will be closed off to traffic starting this morning. Crews will be working on the sidewalks in the area between National and Bluff Avenues, which is where the former Save-a-Lot building is located. This will be the location of Uptown Social, which...
WBAY Green Bay
Car crash knocks out power to Sheboygan neighborhood
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A neighborhood in south Sheboygan is expected to be without power until 11 P.M. or midnight after a car crash. Police say a vehicle went off the road on the 1400-block of Wilson Ave. and hit a utility pole and a house just before 6:30 P.M.
whbl.com
Watch for Lane Closures on Hwy 57 and 23 This Week
Sheboygan County motorists are being advised to stay aware for road repairs on Highway 57 near Random Lake, and Highway 23 near Plymouth this week. The Wisconsin DOT says maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on 57 at County Highway “K” this week between 6 a.m.. and 4 p.m. daily. Various lanes will be closed during repairs.
seehafernews.com
Neighborly Dispute Results in an OWI Arrest in Manitowoc
What started as a dispute between neighbors ended up landing a Manitowoc man in police custody. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of South 10th Street just before 11:00 last night (September 13th) to investigate the dispute report. A caller told police that they saw a...
Woman injured in fatal West Allis crash dies from injuries
A 74-year-old Waukesha woman died Monday after being seriously injured in a deadly crash near National and Lincoln on Friday, Sept. 9, police say.
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue report gas leak at Keyes, Lopas St.
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas leak at the intersection of Keyes and Lopas Street prompted the response of the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue Tuesday. Crews asked the public to avoid the area as they worked on the leak. Officials on the station’s Facebook said crews were working at the...
wearegreenbay.com
Power tools stolen from construction site in Manitowoc, officers offer reward
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A reward is being offered for any information related to a burglary of a construction site in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, the suspect forced his way onto a construction site and stole ‘numerous power tools.’. The incident, which occurred near the...
ozaukeepress.com
Number of beer garden parking tickets issued called ‘ghastly’
Commission member takes issue with citations but chief says officers are just enforcing clearly posted law. AT THE FIRST beer garden of the season in July, cars were parked on the grass in Upper Lake Park next to a sign that instructs drivers not to do that. Press file photo.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Woman Crashes into Road Sign, Nabbed for 4th OWI
A Manitowoc woman was arrested following a crash over the weekend. An officer with the Manitowoc Police Department was reportedly dispatched to the area of Revere Drive and Spring Street just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (September 10th) on a report of a vehicle crashing into a street sign. When...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Passed Out In His Vehicle
Bail is set at $1200 recognizance for a 64-year-old Manitowoc man who was found to be slumped over the driver’s seat on the city’s southside. Howard J. Landrey is charged with Fleeing or Eluding an Office and Resisting an Officer. He also faces a city charge of OWI...
wearegreenbay.com
PD charge Fond du Lac man for stabbing local outside tavern
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Charges were recently referred for a 31-year-old Fond du Lac man allegedly involved in a stabbing investigation outside a local tavern. According to a post from the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers were called to the SSM Health Emergency Dept. for someone being treated for several knife wounds around 1:50 a.m. on August 6.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay church has break-in, electronics stolen
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay church has a break-in caught on camera. It’s hoping you might be able to help them solve it. “We walk in and why are all of these office doors open?” Pastor Jerry Bader wondered, when he came to work on Tuesday morning.
wearegreenbay.com
Irish hotel and pub closes, Thai restaurant to open near Fox River in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The luck of the Irish has run out in the City of De Pere after a popular local hotel and restaurant has closed its doors for good. The Ennis Inn and Pub, located on 201 James Street, has closed up shop after being in business for the past ten years.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Man Charged in Pub and Church Break-Ins
A Green Bay Man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a local pub and a church and stole cash. Green Bay Police were called to BC’s Saloon at around 5:30 p.m. on September 1st on a report of a man attempting to break into the rear door earlier that morning.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Charged With Fourth OWI
A 65-year-old Manitowoc woman is free on $500 cash bail following her arrest over the weekend on a 4th OWI charge. Officers responded to the area of Revere Drive and Spring Street last Saturday afternoon for a vehicle that crashed into a street sign. It was parked near the fallen...
1065thebuzz.com
Police Looking For Witnesses After Saturday Night Shootout
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Shots rang out Saturday night on Sheboygan’s South side, leaving one person injured. Police were called to the 2500 block of South Business Drive around 11:30 after two groups of people got into a fight and two guns were fired. One person was hit...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton police investigator dies at 33
Appleton's first female chief of police talks about leadership and recruiting, and what the department can expect when she takes over. The Appleton police investigator died at age 33 from pancreatic cancer linked to his military service. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Brown County leaders talk to the community about the...
wearegreenbay.com
Burglar charged for multiple Green Bay break-ins, gambles away stolen money
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Green Bay pub and a local church. Among other cash grabs, he reportedly took the ‘Shake of the Day’, and told the police that he spent all the stolen cash on gambling. According...
Horicon man arrested after police chase outside Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A Horicon man was arrested Saturday after leading deputies on a chase, Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said. Deputies allegedly saw the man’s vehicle driving recklessly on State Highway 33 with no lights on just before 3 a.m. The deputy tried to stop the man near Thompson Road, but he allegedly tried to flee.
