Sheboygan, WI

Fox11online.com

Vehicle hits utility pole, house in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- The Sheboygan Police Department says a driver lost control of a vehicle, hit a utility pole and house just before 6:30 Wednesday night. The crash happened in the 1400 block of Wilson Ave. A passenger inside the vehicle later had some head pain. A baby that was...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Car crash knocks out power to Sheboygan neighborhood

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A neighborhood in south Sheboygan is expected to be without power until 11 P.M. or midnight after a car crash. Police say a vehicle went off the road on the 1400-block of Wilson Ave. and hit a utility pole and a house just before 6:30 P.M.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
whbl.com

Watch for Lane Closures on Hwy 57 and 23 This Week

Sheboygan County motorists are being advised to stay aware for road repairs on Highway 57 near Random Lake, and Highway 23 near Plymouth this week. The Wisconsin DOT says maintenance crews will be repairing pavement on 57 at County Highway “K” this week between 6 a.m.. and 4 p.m. daily. Various lanes will be closed during repairs.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Sheboygan, WI
Sheboygan, WI
Sheboygan, WI
seehafernews.com

Neighborly Dispute Results in an OWI Arrest in Manitowoc

What started as a dispute between neighbors ended up landing a Manitowoc man in police custody. Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1400 block of South 10th Street just before 11:00 last night (September 13th) to investigate the dispute report. A caller told police that they saw a...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue report gas leak at Keyes, Lopas St.

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas leak at the intersection of Keyes and Lopas Street prompted the response of the Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue Tuesday. Crews asked the public to avoid the area as they worked on the leak. Officials on the station’s Facebook said crews were working at the...
MENASHA, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Woman Crashes into Road Sign, Nabbed for 4th OWI

A Manitowoc woman was arrested following a crash over the weekend. An officer with the Manitowoc Police Department was reportedly dispatched to the area of Revere Drive and Spring Street just after 3:30 p.m. on Saturday (September 10th) on a report of a vehicle crashing into a street sign. When...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Man Passed Out In His Vehicle

Bail is set at $1200 recognizance for a 64-year-old Manitowoc man who was found to be slumped over the driver’s seat on the city’s southside. Howard J. Landrey is charged with Fleeing or Eluding an Office and Resisting an Officer. He also faces a city charge of OWI...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

PD charge Fond du Lac man for stabbing local outside tavern

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Charges were recently referred for a 31-year-old Fond du Lac man allegedly involved in a stabbing investigation outside a local tavern. According to a post from the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers were called to the SSM Health Emergency Dept. for someone being treated for several knife wounds around 1:50 a.m. on August 6.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay church has break-in, electronics stolen

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay church has a break-in caught on camera. It’s hoping you might be able to help them solve it. “We walk in and why are all of these office doors open?” Pastor Jerry Bader wondered, when he came to work on Tuesday morning.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Man Charged in Pub and Church Break-Ins

A Green Bay Man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a local pub and a church and stole cash. Green Bay Police were called to BC’s Saloon at around 5:30 p.m. on September 1st on a report of a man attempting to break into the rear door earlier that morning.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Charged With Fourth OWI

A 65-year-old Manitowoc woman is free on $500 cash bail following her arrest over the weekend on a 4th OWI charge. Officers responded to the area of Revere Drive and Spring Street last Saturday afternoon for a vehicle that crashed into a street sign. It was parked near the fallen...
MANITOWOC, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Police Looking For Witnesses After Saturday Night Shootout

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Shots rang out Saturday night on Sheboygan’s South side, leaving one person injured. Police were called to the 2500 block of South Business Drive around 11:30 after two groups of people got into a fight and two guns were fired. One person was hit...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton police investigator dies at 33

Appleton's first female chief of police talks about leadership and recruiting, and what the department can expect when she takes over. The Appleton police investigator died at age 33 from pancreatic cancer linked to his military service. Updated: 8 minutes ago. Brown County leaders talk to the community about the...
APPLETON, WI

