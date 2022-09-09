Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war: EU says supply of weapons to Ukraine ‘absolutely vital’; missile strikes Zelenskiy’s home town – live
Ursula von der Leyen tells EU member states it is the responsibility of all of them to ensure Ukraine can defend itself
U.N. chief spoke with Putin about grain deal on Wednesday
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he spoke with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Wednesday about the Black Sea grain export deal, prisoners of war and the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. Guterres said it was "absolutely essential" that obstacles to the export...
Ukraine military successes may widen winter sowing area- farm ministry
KYIV, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The successes of the Ukrainian army, which has liberated a significant territory in the northeast and south of Ukraine, may improve the forecasts of the winter sowing area for the 2023 grain crop, a deputy agriculture minister said on Wednesday. Ukrainian forces liberated most of...
Russian foreign ministry says Ukraine of blocking ammonia exports
MOSCOW, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that pipeline exports of ammonia, a crucial component of fertiliser, had been blocked by Ukraine. In a briefing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that there were "no obstacles" to ammonia exports from the Russian side. (Reporting by Reuters Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
Hundreds of seafarers still stuck in Ukraine despite grains corridor - industry
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Around 82 ships with 418 seafarers remain stuck around Ukrainian ports despite the opening of a U.N.-backed sea corridor to ship grains with efforts to get the mariners sailing still stuck, shipping industry officials said on Thursday. The agreement reached in July, creating a protected...
Pope keeps Moscow dialogue open even if it's uncomfortable
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — The Vatican plans to keep open paths of dialogue with Russia, even if doing so “smells,” Pope Francis said Thursday, reaffirming Ukraine’s right to defend itself. Francis spoke at length about Russia’s war in Ukraine and the need for peace during a press conference while traveling home from Kazakhstan. Francis had visited the former Soviet republic to participate in an interfaith peace conference that, in its final communique, called on all political leaders to stop conflict and bloodshed “in all corners of our world.” Francis has long touted the need for dialogue, even with antagonists and countries that are hostile to the Catholic Church. He reaffirmed that policy in comments about Russia, China and even Nicaragua, where the government has been cracking down on the church. “I don’t exclude dialogue with any power that is in war, even if it’s the aggressor,” Francis said. “It smells, but you have to do it. Always take a step forward, with the hand outstretched, because the alternative is to close the only reasonable door to peace.”
UPDATE 1-IMF confirms plan to expand emergency aid to help countries deal with food shocks
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday confirmed that it is moving toward expanding emergency financing for countries hit by surging food prices and shortages triggered by the war in Ukraine, with some 20 to 30 countries seen most in need. IMF Managing Director Kristalina...
Ukrainian winter wheat sowing underway, 3.5% complete - agriculture ministry
KYIV, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms in almost all regions have started sowing winter wheat for the 2023 harvest, seeding 141,000 hectares, or 3.5% of the expected area, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The ministry did not provide a forecast, although minister Mykola Solsky told Reuters last month...
G7 trade ministers aim for functioning WTO dispute settlement by 2024
BERLIN, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The seven leading industrialized nations (G7) aim to have a functioning dispute settlement system under the World Trade Organization (WTO) by 2024, said G7 trade ministers in a joint statement on Thursday. In the final communique from their meeting in Germany, the ministers committed to...
3 Big Things Today, September 13, 2022
1. Wheat, Soybean Futures Surge in Overnight Trading. Wheat futures jumped in overnight trading on concerns that Russia will disrupt grain exports from Ukraine. Ukraine Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba reportedly said in an interview with RBC-Ukraine that Russia likely will disrupt an agreement that allows Ukrainian agricultural products safe passage to importing countries.
Ukraine's 2022 maize crop seen at 30.24 mln tonnes, down on year -Agritel
PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - This year's maize, or corn, crop in Ukraine, one of the world's largest exporters of the grain, is expected to fall to 30.24 million tonnes, as a lower area will likely be harvested amid the ongoing war, French consultancy Agritel said on Wednesday. The estimate...
CBOT wheat closes firm; Black Sea shipments in focus
CHICAGO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Tuesday, with the market supported by uncertainty over Black Sea supplies following Russian criticism of a diplomatic deal allowing maritime grain exports from war-torn Ukraine. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract gained 1-3/4 cents to settle at $8.60-1/2 a bushel. * Technical resistance was noted around the high end of the contract's 20-day Bollinger range. * MGEX spring wheat for December delivery was up 2-3/4 cents at $9.29-1/4 a bushel and K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures were up 5-1/2 cents at $9.32-1/2 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
Egypt lifts export ban on food staples - document
CAIRO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Egypt has this week lifted a months-long ban on the export of staple goods such as wheat, flour, fava beans, vegetable oils, corn, lentils and pasta, its trade ministry said in a document seen by Reuters. Egypt first banned the export of these staples in...
Biden administration races to avert rail shutdown; smaller union rejects deal
DETROIT/LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Biden administration officials, racing to avert a potential rail shutdown that could disrupt cargo shipments and impede food and fuel supplies, hosted labor contract talks on Wednesday as one of the smaller unions involved in the dispute rejected a deal. Railroads including Union Pacific,...
Hunger emergency declaration would come too late for Somalia - ICRC president
BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Too many people will have already died in Somalia by the time a hunger emergency is declared, said Peter Maurer, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). "The alarm bells are ringing loudly," he said on Tuesday, calling for faster action...
UPDATE 2-French wheat export forecast cut as competition seen rising
PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Farm office FranceAgriMer on Wednesday lowered its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in 2022/23, saying competition from other origins could curb a brisk start to France's export season. Soft wheat shipments outside the EU were now seen at 10.0 million...
China to release second batch of pork reserves this week
BEIJING, Sept 13 (Reuters) - China will release a second batch of pork from its state reserves this week, the state planner said on Tuesday, as it seeks to ensure stable pork prices ahead of upcoming holidays. Pork prices have surged in recent months, a concern for Beijing at a...
UPDATE 2-Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century
GENEVA, Sept 13 (Reuters) - More than 500,000 Somali children under five are expected to suffer severe acute malnutrition and risk death from famine this year, a number unseen in any country this century, the U.N. children's agency said on Tuesday. "We've got more than half a million children facing...
UPDATE 1-Death toll in Pakistan floods nears 1,500; hundreds of thousands sleep in open
(Adds chief minister comments) KARACHI/ISLAMABAD, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Unprecedented floods that have submerged huge swathes of Pakistan have killed nearly 1,500 people, data showed on Thursday, as authorities said hundreds of thousands of people were still sleeping in the open air after the disaster. The deluge, brought by record...
U.S. wheat futures rise on supply chain concerns
CHICAGO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Wednesday on concerns about tight global supplies if shipments from war-torn Ukraine slow despite a U.N.-brokered export corridor deal, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled up 11-3/4 cents at $8.72-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures were up 14 cents at $9.47-3/4 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat futures gained 8 cents to $9.39-1/4 a bushel. * The most-active K.C. hard red winter wheat contract hit its highest since July 11. * The pace of grain exports from Ukraine has risen so far in September, but volumes are still well below last season's levels. * Wheat production in Canada grew by 55.6% in 2022 compared with 2021, while canola production was up by 38.8%, according to a Statistics Canada survey. * Farm office FranceAgriMer lowered its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union in 2022/23, saying competition from other origins could curb a brisk start to France's export season. * Analysts were expecting a U.S. Agriculture Department report on Thursday morning to show that weekly export sales of wheat were in a range between 200,000 and 550,000 tonnes. The USDA has not published its weekly export sales report since a technical issue on Aug. 25. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
