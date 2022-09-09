ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozaukee County, WI

1065thebuzz.com

Single-Vehicle Accident Knocks Out Southside Neighborhood Power

At 7:49 p.m. Wednesday evening the Sheboygan Police Department notified the public that the 1400 block of Wilson Ave will be shut down for 3-4 hours, and per Alliant Energy, surrounding homes will be out of power during that timeframe. The Sheboygan PD is on scene investigating a single vehicle...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

60th and Good Hope crash; driver strikes parked car, tree

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that occurred Monday, Sept. 12 near 60th and Good Hope Road. It happened at approximately 9:24 p.m. Police say a driver to lost control, collided with a parked vehicle and hit a tree. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to roll on its side.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Charged With Fourth OWI

A 65-year-old Manitowoc woman is free on $500 cash bail following her arrest over the weekend on a 4th OWI charge. Officers responded to the area of Revere Drive and Spring Street last Saturday afternoon for a vehicle that crashed into a street sign. It was parked near the fallen...
MANITOWOC, WI
WISN

Police release new surveillance video from fatal road rage shooting

Milwaukee police Tuesday released new evidence they believe will help catch a killer. Two cars were heavily damaged in a crash near Teutonia and Keefe avenues just before midnight on Aug. 28. They’d apparently hit each other head-on. Witnesses told police a man from each car got out, began a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police seek homicide suspect after crash, shooting

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help finding the suspect wanted in connection to an Aug. 28 homicide. According to police, the suspect shot at a victim during a "traffic crash dispute" near Teutonia and Keefe around 11:55 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, later died.
MILWAUKEE, WI
UPMATTERS

Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
BELGIUM, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Belgium semi crash, fire, 2 dead, I-43 closed

BELGIUM, Wis. - A crash involving two semis killed both drivers in Belgium Thursday night, Sept. 8, shutting down I-43 in both directions. Viewer video showed flames coming from what appeared to be a semi-truck and a large plume of smoke rising into the sky. Sheriff's officials said the crash...
BELGIUM, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man shot during robbery attempt while walking home

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man was shot Wednesday morning after a suspect attempted to rob him, according to a report from MPD. Police say that a 59-year-old man was confronted when attempting to walk home near the intersection of N. 23rd St. and W. Fond Du Lac Ave at around 5:35 a.m. Wednesday. That confrontation is reported to be a robbery attempt.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Rollover Crash in Sheboygan County Results in DUI Arrest

A Sheboygan County woman has been arrested following a rollover crash early yesterday morning. EMS and Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of Miley Road and Highway I in the Town of Lima at around 3:35 yesterday morning. When they arrived, they located...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

As mother mourns hit and run victim, another is killed

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Saturday morning, on Sept. 10, a mother is still mourning after her son was killed by a hit and run driver late last month. At her son's funeral Saturday, she was also thinking about the latest hit and run victim. "When I heard there was an...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman struck, killed by hit-and-run vehicle on Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE - A 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle on W. Fond du Lac Avenue just west of 60th Street early Saturday, Sept. 10. Family members tell FOX6 News the victim is Tasha Davis. They are shocked and begging for her killer to turn themselves in.

