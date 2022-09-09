Read full article on original website
1065thebuzz.com
Single-Vehicle Accident Knocks Out Southside Neighborhood Power
At 7:49 p.m. Wednesday evening the Sheboygan Police Department notified the public that the 1400 block of Wilson Ave will be shut down for 3-4 hours, and per Alliant Energy, surrounding homes will be out of power during that timeframe. The Sheboygan PD is on scene investigating a single vehicle...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
60th and Good Hope crash; driver strikes parked car, tree
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that occurred Monday, Sept. 12 near 60th and Good Hope Road. It happened at approximately 9:24 p.m. Police say a driver to lost control, collided with a parked vehicle and hit a tree. The impact of the collision caused the vehicle to roll on its side.
Woman injured in fatal West Allis crash dies from injuries
A 74-year-old Waukesha woman died Monday after being seriously injured in a deadly crash near National and Lincoln on Friday, Sept. 9, police say.
Victim shot when fleeing from robbery, remains in critical condition
Milwaukee police said a 59-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot early Wednesday morning.
WISN
Milwaukee police search for driver who hit and killed a Brady St. staple
MILWAUKEE — As Milwaukee police search for the driver who hit and killed 32-year-old Arne Bast on Brady St. late Sunday night, his family mourns his death. "He was one of a kind. He was unique. He was generous. He was giving," his older brother Caleb Bast said Tuesday.
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Charged With Fourth OWI
A 65-year-old Manitowoc woman is free on $500 cash bail following her arrest over the weekend on a 4th OWI charge. Officers responded to the area of Revere Drive and Spring Street last Saturday afternoon for a vehicle that crashed into a street sign. It was parked near the fallen...
WISN
Police release new surveillance video from fatal road rage shooting
Milwaukee police Tuesday released new evidence they believe will help catch a killer. Two cars were heavily damaged in a crash near Teutonia and Keefe avenues just before midnight on Aug. 28. They’d apparently hit each other head-on. Witnesses told police a man from each car got out, began a...
Shoot-out with Milwaukee police leaves one dead, officers seek two suspects
Three Milwaukee Police officers have been placed on administrative duty after a shootout that left one person dead.
Deadly road rage shooting: MPD release surveillance video of suspect
The Milwaukee Police Department released surveillance video Tuesday of a young man wanted for a deadly road rage shooting.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police seek homicide suspect after crash, shooting
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help finding the suspect wanted in connection to an Aug. 28 homicide. According to police, the suspect shot at a victim during a "traffic crash dispute" near Teutonia and Keefe around 11:55 p.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, later died.
UPMATTERS
Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
CBS 58
Pleasant Prairie police arrest 11 men accused of seeking prostitutes online
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Pleasant Prairie police have announced the results of a series of undercover sting operations conducted in an effort to identify people seeking prostitutes through online advertisements. The police department says in total, 11 men were arrested during the operation which took place between August...
Man killed in head-on crash near 95th and National in West Allis
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to TMJ4 News that a 24-year-old was killed in a car crash Friday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Belgium semi crash, fire, 2 dead, I-43 closed
BELGIUM, Wis. - A crash involving two semis killed both drivers in Belgium Thursday night, Sept. 8, shutting down I-43 in both directions. Viewer video showed flames coming from what appeared to be a semi-truck and a large plume of smoke rising into the sky. Sheriff's officials said the crash...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man shot during robbery attempt while walking home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man was shot Wednesday morning after a suspect attempted to rob him, according to a report from MPD. Police say that a 59-year-old man was confronted when attempting to walk home near the intersection of N. 23rd St. and W. Fond Du Lac Ave at around 5:35 a.m. Wednesday. That confrontation is reported to be a robbery attempt.
Milwaukee home shot again in drive-by shooting, man with disability injured
A family says they're prepared to move out after their home was shot up a second time, this time injuring a man with a disability.
seehafernews.com
Rollover Crash in Sheboygan County Results in DUI Arrest
A Sheboygan County woman has been arrested following a rollover crash early yesterday morning. EMS and Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the crash at the intersection of Miley Road and Highway I in the Town of Lima at around 3:35 yesterday morning. When they arrived, they located...
CBS 58
As mother mourns hit and run victim, another is killed
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Saturday morning, on Sept. 10, a mother is still mourning after her son was killed by a hit and run driver late last month. At her son's funeral Saturday, she was also thinking about the latest hit and run victim. "When I heard there was an...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman struck, killed by hit-and-run vehicle on Fond du Lac
MILWAUKEE - A 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle on W. Fond du Lac Avenue just west of 60th Street early Saturday, Sept. 10. Family members tell FOX6 News the victim is Tasha Davis. They are shocked and begging for her killer to turn themselves in.
Man arrested following high-speed chase in Dodge County, sheriff’s office says
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A 42-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said he led deputies on a high-speed chase in the Beaver Dam area. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a deputy stopped the rural Columbus man on Madison Road...
