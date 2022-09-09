Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Woman Dies in Two Vehicle Crash
An 88-year-old Sheboygan woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening at 1-43 and County Highway XX in The town of Centerville. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says that a preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was travelling southbound on the Interstate when she proceeded onto the west shoulder and rear ended an unoccupied flatbed truck which was outside the lane of travel with warning devices in place.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac County girl thriving after being crushed by hay bale
EDEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The 9-year-old Fond du Lac County girl critically injured after being pinned under a 1,000-pound hay bale two weeks ago not only survived, but she’s thriving. Savannah Grahl was in a barn on a family farm when the accident happened. Twice a day, every day,...
1065thebuzz.com
A Portrait of Herbert V. Kohler in Three Parts
This past Monday, David Kohler was appointed the new head of the Kohler Company by its board of directors, putting into his hands the global business that his father, Herb, had built from his own grandfather’s plumbing manufacturing venture. Since his passing on September 3rd, many have said much...
1065thebuzz.com
Regional Co-op to Receive up to $50M to Address Climate
A regional dairy cooperative, led by Cedar Grove farmer Brody Stapel, is getting a big boost from the USDA. Green Bay-based Edge Dairy Cooperative, which is led by Brody Stapel from Double Dutch Dairy of Cedar Grove, is the lead partner of a project called the Farmer-Led Climate-Smart Commodities Initiative: Building Success from the Ground Up. The project will be funded with an infusion of up to $50 million from the USDA to expand climate-smart markets and establish dairy and sugar as climate-smart commodities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1065thebuzz.com
LTC Among The Nation’s Best Two-Year Colleges
When it comes to getting the best educational outcomes from a two-year community college, it pays to stay close to home. The personal finance website WalletHub.com looked at more than 650 two-year community colleges across cost and quality indicators including tuition and fees, student-faculty ratios, and graduation rates, and ranked Lakeshore Technical College fourth-best in the nation for educational outcomes, LTC was also ranked among the nation’s top 4% of two-year colleges at number-23. Wallet Hub also ranked LTC the third-best overall in Wisconsin, topped by Moraine Park and Fox Valley in the 1st and 2nd places.
Comments / 0