Events operations that weathered the surges and storms in the last couple years are forging onward to new frontiers with venues opening new sister sites, planners putting their expertise into blueprints, and restaurants expanding to encompass new event spaces. Inspired by unprecedented demand, new venues aren’t dreamed up by novices but chiseled and elevated by industry experts. Read on for new locales we’re falling in love with.

