Before the season, Verona girls cross country coach Dave Nelson urged the need for one of the Wildcats’ runners to break away to the front of the pack. It looks like Verona has a top runner emerging in junior Lexi Remiker, who finished eighth place at the Stevens Point Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Standing Rock Park in Stevens Point. Remiker had two top-10 finishes in two meets last week. She helped Verona finish third in the 13-team invitational with 92 points, one point behind runner-up Assumption and within striking distance of Stevens Point (87).

VERONA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO