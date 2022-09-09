ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitchburg, WI

Registration for VACT's autumn dance and drama classes closes Sept. 16

Verona Area Community Theater is offering a variety of dance and drama classes this October through December, including K-2 drama classes, 3-5 drama classes, middle school beginner acting, middle school advanced acting, high school acting, PreK Ballet, Grades K-2 Ballet, Grades K-2 Hip Hop, Grades K-2 Jazz, Grades 3-5 Ballet, Grades 3-5 Tap, Middle School Tap, Middle School Jazz, Middle School Ballet/Lyrical, High School Musical Theater/Jazz, High School Lyrical, and more.
Mapping nostalgia: Verona artist Michelle Koberstein designed map of 53 Wisconsin supper clubs

Survey a crowd of dyed-in-the-wool Wisconsinites about what’s distinctly Wisconsonian, and you’re likely to get some expected responses including a predilection for squeaky cheese curds, calling water fountains “bubblers,” Friday night fish fries, and frozen custard. Among the answers, it’s probable a cheesehead would say supper clubs are uniquely Wisconsin.
First Annual Urban Triage Harvest Festival set for Sept. 17

Madison nonprofit Urban Triage will be hosting its first annual harvest festival from 3-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the Farley Center, 2299 Spring Rose Road. There will be food and refreshments including beer, wine, appetizers, popcorn and cotton candy. There will be performances by a juggler, stilt walkers, and aerial artists.
Fundraiser knocks it out of the park for dyslexia: Fitchburg family’s backyard baseball diamond helped raise $20,000 for Verona school's first year of operations

For one Fitchburg family whose triplet daughters have a learning difference, a Verona school became a lifeline. Kelly Lawry says that her three daughters have thrived under the tutelage of Kim Feller, their tutor, who has taught them to read, write and spell, with “great success,” which is why she and her husband Andy wanted to help give back.
Verona Fire Department to host all-day Centennial Celebration on Sept. 17: Event includes 5K, car show, dunk tank, cornhole tournament, outdoor movie

The Verona Fire Department is celebrating its 100th anniversary and to mark the occasion, it’s hosting an all-day event, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 17. The day kicks-off with a 5K walk/run at 8 a.m. The starting line will be in between the Verona Ice Arena and Hometown USA Festival Park on the Military State Trail. Check out a little chunk of the City of Verona as you walk or run while supporting the Verona Fire Department. Registration is $20, register at runsignup.com/Race/WI/Verona/VeronaFireDepartment5KCentennialCelebration.
‘Scouting For Food’ a huge success

The Verona community once again showed its generosity in support of the Scouting For Food drive. Scouts from Troop 349 and Pack 549 collected food and monetary donations at Miller and Sons in Verona from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27. Scouts also used social media to...
Conflagration donation: Local developer offers old buildings for live fire department trainings

A mutually-beneficial opportunity between a local developer and the Verona Fire Department offered a training opportunity for firefighters, in a building set to be razed. Forward Development Group of Verona already had plans to demolish four old apartment buildings on Topp Avenue to make way for new ones, but the company decided to first reach out to the Verona Fire Department to see if the department could use the buildings for fire trainings.
Triathlon: Pair of Verona 95’ grads sweep top two spots in Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin

Verona had two top-two finishers in the Ironman 70.3 Wisconsin on Saturday, Sept. 10, in Madison. Russell Marks, a 1995 Verona Area High School alumnus, finished first in the 45-49-year-old age group and 25th overall with a time of four hours, 32 minutes. Andrew Babcock, a 1995 VAHS graduate, took second in the same age group with a time of four hours, 45 minutes.
Boys cross country: Verona runs to Monona Grove, home invite titles

The Verona boys cross country team’s training trip in Colorado Springs before the season already is paying off. Verona had five of the top 10 runners to win the Monona Grove Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Monona Grove Golf Course. “I think it helped me individually a...
Volleyball: Verona stays unbeaten with Big Eight sweep over Madison Memorial

The Verona volleyball team stayed unbeaten with a 3-0 Big Eight sweep against Madison Memorial on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Verona High School. The Wildcats (7-0, 3-0 Big Eight) beat the Spartans 25-20, 25-20, 25-15. Senior Jamie Puent finished with nine kills, while fellow senior Sydney Schultz led Verona in...
Girls cross country: Verona’s Lexi Remiker emerges, picks up two top-10 finishes

Before the season, Verona girls cross country coach Dave Nelson urged the need for one of the Wildcats’ runners to break away to the front of the pack. It looks like Verona has a top runner emerging in junior Lexi Remiker, who finished eighth place at the Stevens Point Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Standing Rock Park in Stevens Point. Remiker had two top-10 finishes in two meets last week. She helped Verona finish third in the 13-team invitational with 92 points, one point behind runner-up Assumption and within striking distance of Stevens Point (87).
