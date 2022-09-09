Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Marion County boil water notice lifted for two neighborhoods
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: Marion County Utilities has lifted the precautionary boil water notice for homes and businesses located within the Silver Springs Woods and Village communities. ORIGINAL STORY: Officials in Marion County are warning residents about the quality of drinking water. Officials with Marion County Utilities, or MCU,...
WCJB
Traffic stop for littering leads to meth arrest in Levy County
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - A tossed cigarette led to an arrest of a man in Levy County. Deputies arrested 37-year-old Yandry Guillen of Gainesville after a traffic stop. They stopped him after they saw Guillen toss a lit cigarette from his car which is against the law in Florida. Deputies...
News4Jax.com
Power outages planned for parts of Magnolia Point in Clay County
As part of its work to improve the electric utility infrastructure in Magnolia Point, the city of Green Cove Springs says power outages are planned in some residential areas Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the city, the outage in Magnolia Point will begin at 8 a.m. and last...
Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray dies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray has died, the Sheriff’s Office posted on its social media pages Tuesday night. Bray served as sheriff for the county from 1989 to 1992. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Prior to that, he was chief of police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
Plane crash on the Alachua Bradford County line
HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A small plane crash near the Alachua Bradford County line delayed traffic on Thursday morning. Authorities say the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. south of Hampton near County Road 1471. A pilot attempted to make an emergency landing on the road. The plane went into a ditch and overturned.
FHP: One death in vehicle crash on Russell Rd.
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has reported one death in a fatal crash near Russell Rd. FHP reports the vehicle was traveling northbound on Russell Rd when for unknown reasons traveled off the roadway to the right. The vehicle came to a final rest inside the...
Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’
Randy Bowman, Orange Park Mall General Manger response: “The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority. We take a holistic approach to safety with our industry best practices and programs, which include our own security force 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on foot and in vehicles, plus camera surveillance and other modern security procedures.”
News4Jax.com
Woman dead after sedan veers off Russell Road, goes into ditch: FHP
A woman died after a single-car crash Wednesday afternoon in Clay County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened around 3 p.m. on Russell Road near Sandridge Road. The Highway Patrol said a sedan was heading north on Russell Road when, for unknown reasons, the car when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridasportsman.com
Grill, Fire Pit......camp burn.....??????
These are HEAVY......250 pounds or more each. They are at the farm in Palatka where I can load them for you with the tractor. Saved them to use as raised grill, fire stand or whatever.......but got sidetracked. You can see how thick they are. $100 each.
Driver dead after trying to run NAS Jax Birmingham Gate
Jacksonville, Fl — A driver has died in a morning crash at the Birmingham Gate at Naval Air Station Jacksonville. A base spokesperson says gate sentries deployed the protective barrier which stopped the vehicle from entering the station around 6:30 am today. The driver, who had no known military...
1 killed in crash along US Highway 1 in Bunnell
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man died in a crash along U.S. Highway 1 in Bunnell early Wednesday, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers responded to the area of Old Dixie Highway around 1:45 a.m. Investigators said the man was traveling northbound on U.S. 1 when he approached a...
Video shows deputy break up fight at Palatka school, mother says too much force used
PALATKA, Fla. — Cellphone video shows a teen slammed to the ground outside Palatka High School by a sheriff’s deputy attempting to break up a brawl. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the fight involved a large number of students last Friday. The mother of the sophomore at the center of the fight said the deputy used too much force.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
FHP: 40-year-old man dies in Flagler County crash
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Flagler County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the area of U.S. Highway 1 and Old Dixie Highway. Officials say the vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 1 when...
News4Jax.com
Suspected catalytic converter thieves from Jacksonville caught in Flagler County
PALM COAST, Fla. – Two men from Jacksonville were arrested in Flagler County Monday night after deputies say they fled a traffic stop, and crashed. David Robinson, 45 and Thomas Blocker, 37 were found in a vehicle linked to the thefts of at least two catalytic converters in Flagler County.
Pigs reportedly roaming Lake Forest neighborhood Monday, one injured
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple of pigs were seen cruising through a Lake Forest neighborhood Monday, according to multiple reports. One resident says one of the pigs was attacked by a dog at one point during the day. First Coast News obtained video of the attack from a neighbor. However, the images and the sound are disturbing. In the video, there is a brown big and a pink pig. One can see multiple dogs biting of the brown pig and its squealing loudly from the pain. FCN talked to Shyanne Knights, the neighbor who owned the dogs.
floridasportsman.com
Free to a good home.................Fruit Cove.................
3ct Timken 15123 Cone Bearings.......new............. Don't fit my current trailer. You'll need to pick up in Fruit Cove. Only long time members with a lot of posts. Not interested in giving them to a reseller.......just to a real fisherman.
cw34.com
'Jacksonville Dirtbags,' Florida duo arrested for catalytic converter thefts: Sheriff
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are behind bars on Monday night after deputies say they were linked to the thefts of at least two catalytic converters in Flagler County. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) says David Robinson, 45, and Thomas Blocker, 37, were driving an old...
2 men arrested for trafficking kilo-sized portions of fentanyl, deputies say
Two Clay County men were arrested Sunday for trafficking 2,000 grams of fentanyl, according to an arrest report. They are being held in the Clay County jail on bonds of $17 million and $10 million.
Motorist Alert: Clay County begins road work for drainage repair, expect traffic delays
Clay County crews will soon begin road work along Camp Ridge Lane, which will result in traffic delays. The project will repair drainage structures in the 1300 block of Camp Ridge Lane. Work will include replacing the curb inlets and drainpipes from the intersection of Pine Ridge Parkway, south 300 feet on Camp Ridge Lane to improve drainage and prevent floods, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.
mycbs4.com
Deadly crash in Marion County
A deadly crash happened Saturday evening in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 27-year-old female was traveling southbound on SW 180th Avenue along with four other passengers of the ages 18, 22, 19, and 25. FHP says the vehicle approached the intersection of County Road-484 and then pulled into the driveway of a private property at Cannon Farms. The driver proceeded hit the gate of the driveway, surrounding trees, and fences located on the property as well.
Comments / 0