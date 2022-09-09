ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WCJB

Marion County boil water notice lifted for two neighborhoods

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: Marion County Utilities has lifted the precautionary boil water notice for homes and businesses located within the Silver Springs Woods and Village communities. ORIGINAL STORY: Officials in Marion County are warning residents about the quality of drinking water. Officials with Marion County Utilities, or MCU,...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Traffic stop for littering leads to meth arrest in Levy County

INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - A tossed cigarette led to an arrest of a man in Levy County. Deputies arrested 37-year-old Yandry Guillen of Gainesville after a traffic stop. They stopped him after they saw Guillen toss a lit cigarette from his car which is against the law in Florida. Deputies...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray has died, the Sheriff’s Office posted on its social media pages Tuesday night. Bray served as sheriff for the county from 1989 to 1992. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Prior to that, he was chief of police...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Putnam County, FL
Government
County
Putnam County, FL
Local
Florida Government
WCJB

Plane crash on the Alachua Bradford County line

HAMPTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A small plane crash near the Alachua Bradford County line delayed traffic on Thursday morning. Authorities say the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. south of Hampton near County Road 1471. A pilot attempted to make an emergency landing on the road. The plane went into a ditch and overturned.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
Julie Morgan

Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’

Randy Bowman, Orange Park Mall General Manger response: “The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority. We take a holistic approach to safety with our industry best practices and programs, which include our own security force 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on foot and in vehicles, plus camera surveillance and other modern security procedures.”
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

Woman dead after sedan veers off Russell Road, goes into ditch: FHP

A woman died after a single-car crash Wednesday afternoon in Clay County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said it happened around 3 p.m. on Russell Road near Sandridge Road. The Highway Patrol said a sedan was heading north on Russell Road when, for unknown reasons, the car when...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#Mosquitoes
floridasportsman.com

Grill, Fire Pit......camp burn.....??????

These are HEAVY......250 pounds or more each. They are at the farm in Palatka where I can load them for you with the tractor. Saved them to use as raised grill, fire stand or whatever.......but got sidetracked. You can see how thick they are. $100 each.
PALATKA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WESH

FHP: 40-year-old man dies in Flagler County crash

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Flagler County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the area of U.S. Highway 1 and Old Dixie Highway. Officials say the vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 1 when...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Pigs reportedly roaming Lake Forest neighborhood Monday, one injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple of pigs were seen cruising through a Lake Forest neighborhood Monday, according to multiple reports. One resident says one of the pigs was attacked by a dog at one point during the day. First Coast News obtained video of the attack from a neighbor. However, the images and the sound are disturbing. In the video, there is a brown big and a pink pig. One can see multiple dogs biting of the brown pig and its squealing loudly from the pain. FCN talked to Shyanne Knights, the neighbor who owned the dogs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Motorist Alert: Clay County begins road work for drainage repair, expect traffic delays

Clay County crews will soon begin road work along Camp Ridge Lane, which will result in traffic delays. The project will repair drainage structures in the 1300 block of Camp Ridge Lane. Work will include replacing the curb inlets and drainpipes from the intersection of Pine Ridge Parkway, south 300 feet on Camp Ridge Lane to improve drainage and prevent floods, County Public Information Officer Annaleasa Winter said.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Deadly crash in Marion County

A deadly crash happened Saturday evening in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 27-year-old female was traveling southbound on SW 180th Avenue along with four other passengers of the ages 18, 22, 19, and 25. FHP says the vehicle approached the intersection of County Road-484 and then pulled into the driveway of a private property at Cannon Farms. The driver proceeded hit the gate of the driveway, surrounding trees, and fences located on the property as well.
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy