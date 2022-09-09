Read full article on original website
Related
iPhone 14 Price And Differences: Which Model Is Best For You?
If you've been waiting for the iPhone 14 series to arrive, now is the time to start exploring your upgrade options. Which model is best? That depends.
First Look: Victrola’s New Re-Spin Record Player Is a Smart, Eco-Friendly and Affordable Record Player
There’s just something about vinyl that digital can’t match. Maybe it’s the smell, or maybe it’s the soft scratch of the needle as the song starts. Either way, there’s a reason it draws in audiophiles in droves. Now you can feel good about the environment simultaneously, thanks to Victoria’s Re-Spin, a new sustainable suitcase record player is made of 25% recycled plastic and comes in four different colors. The Re-Spin is available for $100 in Basil Green, Poinsettia Red, Light Blue and Graphite Gray. It’s packed to the brim with modern features, even if it’s playing an old medium. The Victrola Re-Spin Buy:...
yankodesign.com
Ledoux is a modular shelf system that lets you go crazy with organization
We all arrange our things differently, and we have different criteria for what constitutes organized and tidy. Furniture makers, however, often have to design for a wider audience, so they have to compromise on features that will work for a general population. There are, of course, modular and customizable furniture that allow us to mix and match parts, but often within certain limitations. It would sound at first that a modular shelf would also have similar restrictions, but this rather quirky shelf is nothing like your typical wooden furniture. Just like its randomly-shaped shelves, Ledoux doesn’t stick to a fixed form and lets you be the one to decide how you want your room to look like, any day of the week.
I’m a cleaning pro – you can make your oven look like new with my game-changing hack
DO you ever get frustrated when your oven looks filthy?. A mum-of-four has revealed her “game-changing” method that leaves it looking as good as new without any harsh chemicals. Claire, 36, from Kingston, swears by Young Living's Thieves Kitchen and Bath Scrub that contains essential oils, minerals and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Ultimate Roomba guide: tips, buying advice, and troubleshooting
The iRobot Roomba is what most people think of when it comes to robot vacuums. It wasn’t the first, but it was the first that had some commercial success. Since the first Roomba model came out in September of 2002, there have been quite a few newcomers to iRobot’s line, as well as robot mops. 20 years later, there are a plethora of robovacs available that can map multiple rooms, mop and suck up debris, and even empty themselves. Still, Roomba is one of the most popular names in the robovac business — just ask Amazon. Maybe the company’s acquisition will help make Roomba even better. That’s why we’ve put together this guide that can help you decide which model is best for you, how to troubleshoot any issues you’re having with the Roomba, and how it compares to other robovacs.
Jeep Shows What Its All-Electric Recon And Wagoneer SUVs Will Look Like
These are the all-electric Jeep Recon and Wagoneer, in all their glory. Do these designs still scream Jeep, or are they further from their origins than ever?
CARS・
Why You'll Love The iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Cutout
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are getting a front-facing camera punch out called the Dynamic Island - here's what it does.
Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Review: Slim And Portable
The Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 is a slim and agile workhorse designed to give the modern worker on-the-go a productive and reliable laptop.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inputmag.com
These 3D-printed boots mold to your feet without laces
Shoes aren’t one-size-fits-all, but German brand WertellOberfell thinks they could be. Using 3D printing, the company has devised a pair of laceless shoes that naturally adapts to the wearer’s foot. The design concept for the Auxetic Wear shoes builds off the principles of auxetics, or objects with a...
Best air purifiers for allergies 2022: Top-rated purifiers to help you breathe easier
We’ve tested a number of the best air purifiers for allergies to help you trap pollutants and irritants
Teak Smart Cube modular cube-shaped power outlet makes saving energy easy and rewarding
Save energy bills in style with the Teak Smart Cube modular cube-shaped power outlet. This power outlet has a clever, modular design. The cube-shaped modular layout makes its power outlets versatile, tidy, and space efficient. But what truly makes it stand out is the compatible software. The AI-based eMission Control learns from your usage, the local utility grid data, and then turns power on and off. This way, your can easily save energy and reduce carbon emissions on plugged-in electronics without disrupting yoru lifestyle. Additionally, it also guides you on ways to offset emissions, such as tree planting and eWaste recycling. The Teak Smart Cube comes in 3 options. These include Teak as a central power hub or 2 standalone smart plugs distributed in home.
The iPhone 14 Pro Is Not What We Expected: First Look
The iPhone 14 series that millions will be upgrading to in the next few months features a new design, new cameras, and a new set of controversies.
iPhone 14 Pro Official: Apple's Upgrades Are Huge Front And Rear
The iPhone 14 Pro comes at a premium: customers will be paying $200 more than they would for the standard iPhone 14. But with the premium price comes a few premium features, one of which is the camera hardware. Smartphone power users love their device's cameras. Social media has led to a society where people feel the need to document their lives online, and photographs are a good way to do that.
The most sustainable gadgets you can buy for your home right now
Are you looking for ways to live more sustainably? While climate change and plastic waste may feel like unsolvable problems, there are things everyone can do to help keep the planet healthy. For starters, you could update your living space with some of the most sustainable gadgets for your home.
Steve Jobs' Daughter Eve Is Unimpressed By iPhone 14
Eve Jobs -- whose father is Apple co-founder Steve Jobs -- had a hot take on the reveal of the iPhone 14 this week, and it wasn't exactly positive.
cntraveler.com
The Future of Travel Gear: Trackable Suitcases, A.I.-Designed Makeup, and More
One of the best parts of imagining what travel will look like in the future is thinking about all the upgraded gear that'll get us from Points A to B. From smart luggage equipped with bag-tracking technology to sleek, sustainably minded sneakers from a top-tier fashion brand, the gear of tomorrow is worth getting excited about.
The cutest notebooks, pens and school supplies we're obsessed with right now
Cute school supplies get us excited in anticipation for back to school, and we want to share our faves with you. Here's a list of our go-to notebooks, pens, sticky notes and more.
The Big Differences Between Apple Watch Series 8 And Apple Watch SE 2 Explained
The latest Apple Watch models have arrived, and that means consumers have a difficult choice: save money with the SE 2 or spend a bit more for the Series 8.
iPhone Emergency SOS Via Satellite Offers A Wild Lifeline
With iPhone 14, Apple reveals a feature that'll allow the devices to communicate with satellite internet -- though only in emergency situations.
These cases will protect your AirPods in style
Your AirPods are likely one of your most-used tech accessories; they're great for all-day use and they're super portable for listening on the go. And because you love them so much, you'll want to keep them as protected as possible.
SlashGear
56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 1