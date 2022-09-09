ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Look: Victrola’s New Re-Spin Record Player Is a Smart, Eco-Friendly and Affordable Record Player

There’s just something about vinyl that digital can’t match. Maybe it’s the smell, or maybe it’s the soft scratch of the needle as the song starts. Either way, there’s a reason it draws in audiophiles in droves. Now you can feel good about the environment simultaneously, thanks to Victoria’s Re-Spin, a new sustainable suitcase record player is made of 25% recycled plastic and comes in four different colors. The Re-Spin is available for $100 in Basil Green, Poinsettia Red, Light Blue and Graphite Gray. It’s packed to the brim with modern features, even if it’s playing an old medium. The Victrola Re-Spin Buy:...
yankodesign.com

Ledoux is a modular shelf system that lets you go crazy with organization

We all arrange our things differently, and we have different criteria for what constitutes organized and tidy. Furniture makers, however, often have to design for a wider audience, so they have to compromise on features that will work for a general population. There are, of course, modular and customizable furniture that allow us to mix and match parts, but often within certain limitations. It would sound at first that a modular shelf would also have similar restrictions, but this rather quirky shelf is nothing like your typical wooden furniture. Just like its randomly-shaped shelves, Ledoux doesn’t stick to a fixed form and lets you be the one to decide how you want your room to look like, any day of the week.
Digital Trends

Ultimate Roomba guide: tips, buying advice, and troubleshooting

The iRobot Roomba is what most people think of when it comes to robot vacuums. It wasn’t the first, but it was the first that had some commercial success. Since the first Roomba model came out in September of 2002, there have been quite a few newcomers to iRobot’s line, as well as robot mops. 20 years later, there are a plethora of robovacs available that can map multiple rooms, mop and suck up debris, and even empty themselves. Still, Roomba is one of the most popular names in the robovac business — just ask Amazon. Maybe the company’s acquisition will help make Roomba even better. That’s why we’ve put together this guide that can help you decide which model is best for you, how to troubleshoot any issues you’re having with the Roomba, and how it compares to other robovacs.
inputmag.com

These 3D-printed boots mold to your feet without laces

Shoes aren’t one-size-fits-all, but German brand WertellOberfell thinks they could be. Using 3D printing, the company has devised a pair of laceless shoes that naturally adapts to the wearer’s foot. The design concept for the Auxetic Wear shoes builds off the principles of auxetics, or objects with a...
Gadget Flow

Teak Smart Cube modular cube-shaped power outlet makes saving energy easy and rewarding

Save energy bills in style with the Teak Smart Cube modular cube-shaped power outlet. This power outlet has a clever, modular design. The cube-shaped modular layout makes its power outlets versatile, tidy, and space efficient. But what truly makes it stand out is the compatible software. The AI-based eMission Control learns from your usage, the local utility grid data, and then turns power on and off. This way, your can easily save energy and reduce carbon emissions on plugged-in electronics without disrupting yoru lifestyle. Additionally, it also guides you on ways to offset emissions, such as tree planting and eWaste recycling. The Teak Smart Cube comes in 3 options. These include Teak as a central power hub or 2 standalone smart plugs distributed in home.
SlashGear

iPhone 14 Pro Official: Apple's Upgrades Are Huge Front And Rear

The iPhone 14 Pro comes at a premium: customers will be paying $200 more than they would for the standard iPhone 14. But with the premium price comes a few premium features, one of which is the camera hardware. Smartphone power users love their device's cameras. Social media has led to a society where people feel the need to document their lives online, and photographs are a good way to do that.
CNN

These cases will protect your AirPods in style

Your AirPods are likely one of your most-used tech accessories; they're great for all-day use and they're super portable for listening on the go. And because you love them so much, you'll want to keep them as protected as possible.
SlashGear

SlashGear

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

