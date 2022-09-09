ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
Marie Claire

An Anxious Prince William Once Confided in the Queen About Having Second Thoughts About Kate Middleton

Back in 2007, Prince William and Kate Middleton had been dating for around five years after meeting as students at the University of St. Andrews. William and Kate were both 25 years old, and the public pressure was mounting for William to propose. Speculation ran rampant—when will he pop the question?—but William, according to The Mirror, started to get cold feet.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Queen Victoria
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals

Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
The Independent

Who will inherit the Queen’s famous tiaras?

Queen Elizabeth II had one of the most exquisite private collections of jewels in the world.The monarch, who died aged 96 on Thursday (8 September) afternoon, reportedly had approximately 50 tiaras in her massive collection.In fact, some of the pieces from her collection are displayed at the Tower of London. There are two kinds of royal collections: The British Crown Jewels that are held in trust by the ruling monarch, and then there’s the Queen’s personal collection.Her Majesty’s personal collection was mainly curated with items she inherited, the ones that were gifted by family members, or the ones she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Queen Victoria#The Palace#England#Uk#Union Jack#British#Qanon
The Independent

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign.The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.Throughout, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, aired when the...
The Independent

Queen’s coffin is taken to the ballroom at Balmoral

The Queen’s coffin has been placed in the ballroom of Balmoral castle for members of staff to pay their respects. It has been draped in the Royal Standard and will remain at Balmoral for 48 hours before eventually being brought back to London for her funeral, according to reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

‘Heartbroken’ Duchess of York pays tribute to ‘most incredible friend’ the Queen

Sarah Ferguson has paid tribute to the Queen, saying she is “heartbroken” at the loss of the “most incredible mother-in-law and friend”. The Duchess of York, who was married to the monarch’s son Andrew, said the Queen had “given her whole life selflessly to the people of the UK and the Commonwealth” and left behind “an extraordinary legacy”.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Queen Elizabeth's Jewels Likely To Be Inherited By Kate Middleton, Camilla & Meghan Markle To Be Snubbed

After Queen Elizabeth's passing on Thursday, September 8, her eldest son, Charles, ascended to throne and took on the title of King. By his side was wife Camilla, who is now known as Queen Consort, but despite the prestigious labels, a royal insider believes the latter won't inherit any of the late matriarch's jewels, which are said to be worth around $110 million.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
101K+
Followers
21K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy