Baking Cookies and Bread? Open Houses Are Back in Force, Here’s How Sellers Should Prepare in a Covid World

Read full article on original website
Related
People Keep Resurfacing The Queen's Famous "Pancake" Recipe, And Honestly, They Give American Pancakes A Run For Their Money
They somehow taste way better than American pancakes — which, I guess, isn't that hard to beat considering some box pancake mixes can actually taste like cardboard. That said, these "drop scones" taste the way pancakes SHOULD taste.
mansionglobal.com
Rye, New York, Home With 7,500 Square Feet and Six Bedrooms Asks $5.5 Million
This home in Rye, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 7,500 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Lisa S. Murphy. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Welcome to 309 Grace Church Street a stunning blend of architectural detail and modern flair with 6 bedrooms and 5.1 baths set on a picturesque 1.8 acre property in Rye City! Perfect for today's needs for outdoor living, the home has an expansive 1.8 acre property offering two exceptional areas for entertaining, including a mahogany deck off the family room with built in grill overlooking the gardens as well as a newly built flagstone terrace equipped with a new outdoor kitchen including grill, storage drawers and beverage cooler. This quintessential Rye Colonial, admired from afar by so many, provides the ultimate lifestyle for work and play with approximately 7,500 square feet of exceptional living space on 4 floors. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. The second and third floors feature 6 bedrooms and 4 full baths including Primary Suite with oversized spa Bath and double Dressing Rooms. This outstanding property is the perfect venue for any event whether it be an impromptu soccer game, a graduation party or a tented wedding.
mansionglobal.com
Architectural Country Estate in Central Israel, Surrounded by Orchards and Olive Groves, Lists for 33 Million Shekels
A modern architectural villa in the Israeli countryside outside of Tel Aviv has hit the market for 33 million shekels (US$9.8 million). Located about 50 minutes north of the city in the moshav shitufi—a type of cooperative village—of Sde Warburg in central Israel, the residence boasts views of the countryside, manicured grounds and mature plantings, according to listing agent Israel Flamanboim of Israel Sotheby’s International Realty, which listed the home late last month.
Comments / 0