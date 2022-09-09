Baking Cookies and Bread? Open Houses Are Back in Force, Here’s How Sellers Should Prepare in a Covid World

This home in Rye, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 7,500 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Lisa S. Murphy. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Welcome to 309 Grace Church Street a stunning blend of architectural detail and modern flair with 6 bedrooms and 5.1 baths set on a picturesque 1.8 acre property in Rye City! Perfect for today's needs for outdoor living, the home has an expansive 1.8 acre property offering two exceptional areas for entertaining, including a mahogany deck off the family room with built in grill overlooking the gardens as well as a newly built flagstone terrace equipped with a new outdoor kitchen including grill, storage drawers and beverage cooler. This quintessential Rye Colonial, admired from afar by so many, provides the ultimate lifestyle for work and play with approximately 7,500 square feet of exceptional living space on 4 floors. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. The second and third floors feature 6 bedrooms and 4 full baths including Primary Suite with oversized spa Bath and double Dressing Rooms. This outstanding property is the perfect venue for any event whether it be an impromptu soccer game, a graduation party or a tented wedding.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO