Yes, you’ll see framed photos of George Constanza and a bunch of “No Soup For You” merch for sale here. And, yes, you’ll still see the signs (written in 12 different languages) instructing you to have your money ready and move to your extreme left after ordering. But the service is actually quite friendly, and the soup is worth returning for. The headlining soup is always the lobster bisque, and they also have a solid lobster roll that comes with more meat than you’d expect for $16. All the soups are loaded with ingredients, so even a small cup (most of which cost $5-$7) is relatively filling. Considering every order comes with a large slice of soft bread, a tiny apple, and a piece of chocolate mint, you can get a well-rounded, substantial meal here for the cost of a fancy coffee drink. This place is the perfect lunch option when the temperature dips just below 60—but this is a takeout-only spot, so plan to eat in the park just four blocks away.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO