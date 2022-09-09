Read full article on original website
Paolo Fontanot Bakery & Cafe
Paolo Fontanot is an Italian bakery and cafe inside a residential building in Edgewater. It works great for a quiet lunch or getting some work done. They’ve got all the stuff you could want to nibble on while toiling away at a spreadsheet: solid paninis, salads, croissants, cookies, and stuffed focaccia. The layout is great for solo diners too. Downstairs, there’s seating close to power outlets. Upstairs, there are small tables with enough room to install your own pop-up office or read a book over espresso and a cannoli.
Poc-Chuc Restaurant
If you like your panuchos with a side of flashing lights, artificial fog, and reggaeton playing at full blast, Poc-Chuc is the place to be. The casual restaurant in the Mission has karaoke four nights a week, a DJ, and a dance floor. On top of all that, the Yucatecan food is 100% worth all of the sensory overload. Get into a big spread of their titular poc chuc with citrusy grilled pork, zingy aguachile, and tender chicken drenched in sweet mole, all while making your way through a bucket of Modelos as music videos flash away on the projectors. Dinner at Poc Chuc is a flat-out party, and one you should get to immediately.
Vientiane Bistro
This Kensington Ave. Laotian spot is where you should come to catch up with some friends over some shrimp wontons, spicy tom yum soup, pan-seared tilapia, and some small plates from the very long menu. We always order their pad kee mao that mixes a spicy basil garlic sauce, broccoli, bell peppers, your protein of choice, and rice noodles in a stir fry. It’s a blend of flavors that works so well that we eat it in small forkfuls just to make the entire dish last longer. There’s nothing on the menu over $20 and they open as early as noon, so it can work as your go-to spot for a Thai iced coffee, casual lunch, or as a place to end your day at with a banana chocolate spring roll or sugary macaron.
Tea Cup Cafe
Teacup Cafe is the kind of place you’d want to hang out every day after school if you lived in the area while you were a teen. They play Thai pop music and have cute booths and outdoor tables that seem ideal for talking about your latest crush with your closest friends, and you can get a huge portion of very good fried chicken and chewy, deeply green chive cakes for $15. If you consider dessert to be a meal, a very good alternative is to get a shaved ice with all the toppings for $12. There’s corn and beans in it, so even though it’s a “dessert” it doesn’t have to be.
Cheong Fun Cart
Every morning on the corner of Hester and Elizabeth, you’ll find a quick-moving line in front of a big silver box on wheels containing two friendly ladies. The ladies make simple, springy, and pleasantly chewy meat-filled rice rolls, and orders start at $1.50. Here’s what you need to know...
The Original Soup Kitchen
Yes, you’ll see framed photos of George Constanza and a bunch of “No Soup For You” merch for sale here. And, yes, you’ll still see the signs (written in 12 different languages) instructing you to have your money ready and move to your extreme left after ordering. But the service is actually quite friendly, and the soup is worth returning for. The headlining soup is always the lobster bisque, and they also have a solid lobster roll that comes with more meat than you’d expect for $16. All the soups are loaded with ingredients, so even a small cup (most of which cost $5-$7) is relatively filling. Considering every order comes with a large slice of soft bread, a tiny apple, and a piece of chocolate mint, you can get a well-rounded, substantial meal here for the cost of a fancy coffee drink. This place is the perfect lunch option when the temperature dips just below 60—but this is a takeout-only spot, so plan to eat in the park just four blocks away.
Republica
The second floor of Republica, a three-story Dominican restaurant on Dykman, is windowless with purple strobe lights and thumping bachata. It looks like a club, except you can order mofongo and seafood paella. As you can imagine, brunch upstairs on the colorful covered rooftop is also a party, aided and...
Loaf Lounge
Loaf Lounge in is a small bakery and cafe Avondale where you'll often find a line of people picking up pastries, coffee, or sandwiches. And for good reason. Their sausage breakfast sandwich is one of the best in the city, with a garlicky patty, a fried egg, herby mayo, melty cheese, and a pillowy English muffin. We also like their flaky croissant sandwich with a sweet and savory mix of spicy capicola and fig mostarda. And while the sandwiches are some of our favorite things here, you should grab some baked goods too—like a cinnamon roll or their fantastic chocolate cake (which starred in The Bear) that is pleasantly sweet with just a hint of saltiness.
Bar Miriam
This neighborhood bar in Queen Anne is a winner if you want to be in the middle of the action instead of in a secluded corner. The space is small, the seating is a little squishy, and yet, the energy is just right for an exciting night out, even on a weekday. Their drinks range from wine to a gin and tonic with apricot liqueur and homemade mushroom and rhubarb tonic, and they serve plates like lobster rolls, pan con tomate, and tandoori eggplant.
Textbook
An all-day cafe can be boring and utilitarian, or it can be the kind of effortlessly cool place you’re always making an excuse to visit. Textbook, a cafe on Dekalb Avenue in Fort Greene, is the latter. It’s casual enough for a solo lunch or a quick catch-up with a friend, but cute enough for a low-key date. In the morning, they serve great coffee, pastries, and a selection of inventive breakfast sandwiches. We particularly love The Persian, which is basically a salad inside of a pita. As the day wears on, coffee turns into refreshing pick-me-ups like draft watermelon juice and a solid wine and beer list. Breakfast sandwiches turn into lunch or dinner sandwiches. There’s ample sidewalk seating, and the exterior is covered in adorable black and white illustrations.
Diyarbakır Restaurant
Among the smouldering competition of Green Lanes’ ocakbasi grills, Diyarbakir is another reliable all-round choice. The ginormous and shiny space is, like Gökyüzü, a loud and proud space on Green Lanes. Families hold court on round tables and there are groups big and small in every banquette. Lamb ribs and carefully spiced adana kofte are excellent while their lahmacuns, charred and blistered on the outside with an oozing smoky mince mixture in the middle, are brilliant handheld delicacies. If you’re overwhelmed by choice, confused or, worst of all, hungry on Green Lanes, then Diyarbakir is a guaranteed winner for groups big and small.
Ngopi
An Indonesian coffee shop that puts instant noodles into its toasties is always going to be a big fat yes in our books. Ngopi is just that. The cafe and roasters on Dalston Lane specialises in Indonesian coffee as well as an array of sweet and savoury Indonesian snacks. There’s indomie (instant noodles mixed with corned beef, cheese, and onion, and topped with a fried egg) as well as an indomie toastie, martabak (a crispy beef-stuffed pancake made for dipping), and more. It’s a cosy, quiet spot—settle into one of the window seats which are perfect for a couple of hours doing emails or a satisfyingly beige and brown lunch.
Cantina La Martina
Right across from Somerset station, this Mexican restaurant serves chicken chilaquiles for brunch, tinga tostadas for lunch, and braised pork shank and masa dumplings for dinner. The atmosphere is cozy–there’s only a few tables and the walls are lined with handmade figurines like cacti, colorful chihuahuas, and antique plates. When it comes to the menu, they have sopas that can be made vegetarian and vegan, large quesadillas that can feed two people, and other sharable plates like a braised pork shank topped with an Oaxaca pasilla pepper salsa. And since they’re open every day at 11am, you can get in a couple rounds of tacos and margaritas before noon and deeply consider skipping out on the office for the rest of the day.
Home Coffee Roasters
Like the Sunset and Chinatown locations, Home Coffee Roasters in the Richmond also serves creative vanilla lattes made to look like birthday cakes and rainbows, plus classic espresso drinks and pastries. This cafe has lots of tables inside, is super casual, and is an ideal spot to bring your laptop and take advantage of the free wifi.
Mil Bakery
Choosing just one baked good from this Korean cafe should be considered villainy. Mil Bakery serves a rotating list of unique pastries that will have you inventing new words to describe how good they taste. Run by an ex-Clark Street Bread baker, this inventive bake shop offers things like pound cake with aromatic ssuk herb, hojicha mochi muffins with toasted black sesame seeds, and miso honey cinnamon rolls. Mil is currently looking for a permanent brick-and-mortar, but you can pick up some incredible baked goods at their pop-up inside Hanchic in Koreatown. The small pastry operation is open for walk-ins Friday to Sunday, but we recommend pre-ordering a box ahead of time because they do sell out.
Ba Le Sandwiches
Ba Le Sandwiches in Uptown is perfect for a quick bánh mì pick me up. There are 16 different sandwiches on the menu of this counter-service spot, including vegan and vegetarian options. You can eat your way through the entire menu (we have) and count on your bahn mi being great—served on crusty french bread, and paired with crisp pickled daikon, carrot, onion, cilantro, and jalapeño. Plus, they have deli cases full of buns, sausages, meats, and pastries so you can grab pre-packaged food to take home.
Pete's Pizza
Pete’s Pizza has been around since 1955, and though they have dishes like pasta and sandwiches, their name and sayings on the wall like “I want someone to look at me the way they look at pizza” make it clear why you’re here. This large, North Center spot has both wood-fired and tavern-style pies, and the dough is the best part of both. The wood-fired pizzas are pillowy soft, while the thin square-cut pies have fantastic crispiness. We wish the sauce had a little more flavor, but the melty cheese and wide variety of toppings like pepperoncini or housemade sausage save the pizzas from falling into a dark pit of blandness. This may not be our favorite pizza in Chicago, but we still like eating here, especially while drinking beer and watching the game with a bunch of friends.
Agami Contemporary Sushi
Agami in Uptown has a large, dark-colored space that feels like an interior designer’s sushi restaurant/cocktail lounge fever dream. The dining area is filled with a clear wine bottle wall, a mural reminiscent of Starry Night, a glowing alien-like tree sculpture, and a giant heart photo op that looks like it was stolen from Northside Prep’s Valentine’s Day dance.
Delah Coffee
The Yemeni latte from Delah Coffee is enough motivation for us to leave the house on a monotonous weekday. It’s strong, richly spiced with cinnamon and cardamom, and has just the right amount of sweetness—plus, it goes perfectly with their bee bites drizzled with honey, and fantastic milk cakes by the slice. Delah is also one of the few coffee shops in the city that close at 10pm most nights, so you can post up at this SoMa spot and go into focus mode for hours (they also have free wifi).
Choo Sando
Choo Sando was an online-only pop-up operation with Japanese sandos (made with soft and pillowy milk bread and elaborate at-home omakases for pickup. Now they’ve opened a small brick and mortar location on Burnet Road in Allandale serving sandwiches and lunch sushi boxes (you can still preorder the sandos and omakase ahead of time).
