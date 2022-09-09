Murfreesboro Runners Gathered at 4AM on Friday to Participate in a Quiet Run for Eliza Fletcher, the Woman Who Was Kidnapped and Killed in Memphis, TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman said she is lucky she wasn’t seriously hurt after being dragged down the road trying to stop a man from stealing her work car. Rachel Tollett said she was hanging off her car window as a thief drove away. She let go after about 10 ft. and fell onto the road. It left her arms and legs scratched up and bruises all over her body.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO