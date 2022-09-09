ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro Runners Gathered at 4AM on Friday to Participate in a Quiet Run for Eliza Fletcher, the Woman Who Was Kidnapped and Killed in Memphis, TN

wgnsradio.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
Mount Juliet, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Mount Juliet, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE - Missing Teen in Murfreesboro FOUND SAFE

UPDATE: Be on the Lookout CANCELED! Esrael Miller has been safely located. Murfreesboro Police informed WGNS Radio around midnight that the child was safely found. PREVIOUS REPORT: Murfreesboro Police report that a child is missing in the Blackman area. 14-year-old Esrael Miller was reported as missing on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. According to his parents, Esrael was last observed walking on Cloister Dr. towards Brinkley Rd. near Blaze Dr. The MPD asked, “If anyone sees Esrael Miller or know where he can be located, please contact Detective Daniel Sosa at 629-201-5619.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
DICKSON, TN
WATE

Tennessee truck drivers receive gifts for national appreciation week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville authorities and organizations came together to celebrate National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. This year’s appreciation week is from Sept. 11-17. Tennessee Highway Patrol – Knoxville, Tennessee Trucking Association and Great West Casualty Company provided truck drivers with boxed lunches and a cooler.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Person
Eliza Fletcher
WSMV

Nashville nurse killed in Dickerson Pike crash, driver charged

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police issued a warrant charging James Jones, 24, with vehicular homicide by intoxication after being involved in a crash on Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard East that killed a Nashville nurse. According to the preliminary investigation, Amber Brockett, 40, of Clarksville, was attempting to...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

MTSU names 2022-23 Distinguished, Young Alumni, True Blue Citations of Distinction honorees

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University is again recognizing outstanding alumni who represent excellence and distinction through their professional careers, loyal support and service to the broader community. From 1960 to present, the MTSU Alumni Association has recognized accomplished alumni with the association’s highest honor: the Distinguished Alumni...
MURFREESBORO, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Violent Crime#Tn#Eliza Liza Fletcher#Wgns News#Cbs News
wgnsradio.com

Scam Artist Attempts to use Debit Card Belonging to Texas Woman to Withdraw Cash at a Murfreesboro Bank

A woman who lives in El Paso, Texas called the Murfreesboro Police Department after she was notified by Chase Bank about fraudulent activity on her account that reportedly took place in Rutherford County. The woman told the MPD that Chase Bank advised her they had video footage of an unidentified subject walking into their Memorial Boulevard branch to cash a check.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Teacher taken to hospital after breaking up fight at Nashville high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Schools teacher was injured Monday while breaking up a fight between students, the district has confirmed. Kevin Holt, a health and wellness teacher at McGavock High School, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to receive stitches for injuries sustained while separating students. It's unclear at this time how many students were involved in the brawl.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman dragged down the road after thief steals her work car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman said she is lucky she wasn’t seriously hurt after being dragged down the road trying to stop a man from stealing her work car. Rachel Tollett said she was hanging off her car window as a thief drove away. She let go after about 10 ft. and fell onto the road. It left her arms and legs scratched up and bruises all over her body.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Man with 10 D.U.I. convictions arrested after crash in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man after crashing his car while impaired and leaving the scene on Friday. According to the arrest affidavit, Cravon Trotter and a passenger were travelling on SR-45 when they crashed near Archwood Drive in Madison. Trotter fled the scene but was followed by a citizen, who alerted police to his location.
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville

With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy