Complex
Zakhar Toasts A Momentous Year With Debut EP ‘Scars On My Mind’
From stitching together tracks in his bedroom with his brother to viral TikTok success and a deal with JAE5’s Sony imprint, 5K Records, a lot has happened for Zakhar in the last three years. Now, just nine months after releasing his first single on the label (“Never Hiding”), the 17-year-old alt-R&B marvel is ready with his debut EP, Scars On My Mind.
Body Language Expert Says Prince William ‘Carries Himself’ in a Way That Suggests Princess Diana Is an ‘Integral Part’ of His Everyday Life
One royal expert explained how Prince William carries himself in a way that illustrates what an important role Princess Diana continues to play in his everyday life.
Complex
Timothée Chalamet on Career Advice Leonardo Dicaprio Gave Him: ‘No Hard Drugs and No Superhero Movies’
Over the past five years, Timothée Chalamet has established himself as the hottest young actor in Hollywood, catapulting into the mainstream on the strength of career-making roles in movies such as 2017’s Call Me by Your Name and last year’s Dune. In a new interview with British...
Complex
Here’s How Much Khaby Lame Is Able to Earn Per Post as TikTok’s Most-Followed Creator
Khabane “Khaby” Lame recently became the most-followed person on TikTok, now boasting 149.5 million. fans and 2.4 billion likes on the platform, but he’s already thinking about his next move. In a profile for Fortune, Lame, 22, revealed he has dedicated a great deal of time toward...
Complex
Nick Cannon Welcomes Ninth Child Onyx Ice Cole With Model LaNisha Cole
In a post shared on Instagram, Nick Cannon has announced the birth of his ninth child Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, which is his first with model LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" wrote Cannon alongside a picture of him with his and LaNisha's baby. "God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities. In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension.”
Complex
Trippie Redd Pays Tribute to PnB Rock, Says Labels Should Provide Security: ‘I Used to Tell XXX’
Trippie Redd hopped on social media Tuesday to reflect on the tragic death of PnB Rock, who was fatally shot Monday at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angeles. Trippie began his heartfelt Instagram post by suggesting that record labels should offer security for artists....
Complex
Naomi Ackie Stars as Whitney Houston in the First Trailer for ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’
Sony Pictures just unveiled the first trailer for the long-awaited Whitney Houston biopic, I Wanna Dance with Somebody. Starring Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, the trailer offers a look at Houston’s rise to become one of America’s most popular vocalists. Described by Sony as a “no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice,” the film recounts her story as a New Jersey choir singer who would go on to dominate the charts.
Complex
Abby De La Rosa on Her Open Relationship With Nick Cannon: ‘I Love Where I’m At’
Abby De La Rosa is addressing her open relationship with Nick Cannon. The radio personality addressed the topic of polyamory during an appearance on the Lovers and Friends podcast with Shan Boodram. De La Rosa, who’s expecting her third child with the Wild ’N Out star, said she understands why some may disagree with non-monogamy, but insisted she’s not “being played,” as some seem to believe.
Miami comic and Only in Dade weekly recap pro Marcello Hernandez is joining ‘SNL’
From OID to SNL: A 305 guy is (not) ready for prime time.
Complex
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Star in ‘Babylon’ Trailer From Writer-Director Damien Chazelle
Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle returns with the trailer for his forthcoming movie Babylon. Hitting theaters on Dec. 25, the Paramount Pictures film features a star-studded cast led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast rounded out by Tobey Maguire, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart.
Complex
Watch Kenan and Kel’s Surprise ‘Good Burger’ Reunion at 2022 Emmys
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell gave Emmy viewers some ‘90s nostalgia on Monday night when the Good Burger duo staged a surprise reunion. The moment went down during a segment involving Kumail Nanjiani, who served as the evening’s “honorary bartender.” Kenan was ordering a drink in between awards when he noticed a man with his head on the counter.
Complex
PnB Rock’s Brother Mourns Late Rapper in Emotional Tribute
PnB Meen is mourning the tragic murder of his brother PnB Rock, who was shot on Monday at Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angeles. Meen took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay tribute with a heartbreaking post. Captioning a picture of the pair together as young boys, Meen began by praising his brother as being the “only one who believed I can do what you do.”
Complex
Ivy Coco Maurice’s Road to Self-Love Wasn’t Easy But Was Still Beautiful
It’s hard to imagine Ivy Coco Maurice as anything other than confident and vivacious. With her gorgeous big curly hair and stunning features, one could assume this content creator and community organizer’s life was nothing more than a cake walk, but it wasn’t. In the second installment...
Complex
Mero Addresses Possibility of Desus Reunion in the Future
It’s now been about two months since the confirmation of Desus & Mero’s end, as well as the simultaneous revelation that Desus Nice and the Kid Mero would be “pursuing separate creative endeavors moving forward.”. In a new interview with Blackbird Spyplane, Mero was asked right off...
Complex
Backxwash Teams Up with Algiers and Billy Woods on the Ferocious “Bite Back”
Polaris Music Prize winner Backxwash has joined forces with another highly acclaimed rapper, Billy Woods, on “Bite Back,” the latest single from Atlanta group Algiers. The Canadian artist called the epic single “the soundtrack to revolutionary struggle.” Backxwash appears in the official Murat Gökmen video in visual, but not corporeal form. On Twitter, the “Doom Rap Queen” also called the track “a dream collaboration.”
Complex
13 Restaurants Given Stars in First Michelin Guide Toronto
The first Michelin Guide in Canada for the city of Toronto has been unveiled, and it features some of the city’s most famous restaurants. One restaurant received two stars: Sushi Masaki Saito. The list of 12 one star restaurants:. Aburi Hana. Alo. Alobar Yorkville. Don Alfonso 1980. Enigma Yorkville.
Complex
Yung Miami Shows Off Iced Out Baguette Chain She Received From Diddy
Diddy has never shied away from splurging on his women. For his latest extravagant display of love for new flame Yung Miami, the hip-hop mogul enlisted Benny the Jeweler to craft the City Girls rapper an iced out baguette chain. Benny showed off the chain on his Instagram, which Miami reposted on her story.
Complex
Flannels Pays Tribute To Northern Soul With Fall/Winter 2022 Campaign
Flannels has just announced the launch of its new Welcome To Luxury campaign for Fall/Winter 2022, a dynamic visual story which looks to combine the retailer’s 46-year-old heritage with the clear vision of the youth culture of today. Inspired by the deep-rooted connection between fashion and music, the campaign...
Complex
Ushuaïa Ibiza & Hï Ibiza Announce 2022 Season Closing Parties
Here in the UK, the heatwave’s over, the nights are drawing in and the rain’s becoming a little more persistent. Yes, it seems to happen faster and faster every year, but at least on the British Isles, summer is just about at an end. If all of that’s getting a bit much, you can still see off the summer over on the White Isles with Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza, both of which have just announced their closing parties to wrap up the 2022 season.
Complex
Watch Method Man Join Wu-Tang Clan During NY State of Mind Tour Stop
During the latest stop on Wu-Tang Clan and Nas’ joint NY State of Mind tour, Method Man and Redman dropped in for a surprise appearance, as the iconic duo performed “Da Rockwilder” from their 1999 collaborative album Blackout!. Method Man also joined Wu-Tang to perform “Wu-Tang Clan...
