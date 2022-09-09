In a post shared on Instagram, Nick Cannon has announced the birth of his ninth child Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, which is his first with model LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" wrote Cannon alongside a picture of him with his and LaNisha's baby. "God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities. In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension.”

