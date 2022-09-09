Read full article on original website
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Major discount store chain opening new location in Connecticut this weekKristen WaltersRidgefield, CT
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
Foundation Launched to Support Healthcare ServicesConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
WTNH.com
In Your Neighborhood: Ashley Baylor attends Wallingford animal shelter open house
(WTNH) – News 8’s very own Ashley Baylor got the chance to attend an open house event for Wallingford animal shelter, Wallingford Animal Control, on Saturday. They opened their doors to the public, showing off some of the new upgrades to their building. They also unveiled their newly painted murals in their shed.
Owls, Falcons Make New Friends
The parks department’s Martin Torresquintero sent in these photos and this write-up about New Haven’s annual Migration Festival, which took place at Lighthouse Point Park Sunday. Despite the less-than-ideal wind and weather conditions for migrating birds and hawk watching, several species of raptor, dragonflies, and butterflies were observed...
darienite.com
A Homeowner Describes the Noise Living Close to the Train Tracks
A couple of weeks ago I wrote a column about NIMBYs, the “Not In My Backyard” crowd that moves to a home near the train, airport or highway and then complains about the noise. I received a very thoughtful reply from one reader which I’d like to share,...
WTNH.com
In Your Neighborhood: Alyssa Taglia speaks to Quinnipiac class
(WTNH) — News 8’s very own Alyssa Taglia had the opportunity to speak to a graduate class at Quinnipiac University on Wednesday!. Helping to mold the minds of our future journalists, Alyssa spoke on several major topics surrounding the industry of broadcast news. Confidence is key when it comes to reporting, she said, and she had students practice and master their mock live shots.
Cat left abandoned outside Plainville animal hospital
PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A black cat was left outside an animal hospital in Plainville, the police department said. According to a post shared by the Plainville Police Department on Facebook, a black cat was left in a carrier outside of Ragged Mountain Animal Hospital on Friday. The carrier reads the name “Gowdy.” Anyone who […]
What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, Connecticut
Martha Stewart on her HGTV show "Martha Knows Best"HGTV. What is Turkey Hill Farm in Connecticut? Turkey Hill was where it all started for the author of books on entertaining, cooking, and decorating. The business mogul, Martha Stewart, purchased this country home with her first husband in the early 70's and spent decades making updates to it. The stunning farmhouse is at 48 Turkey Hill Road South in Westport, lavish with its surrounding gardens is what helped Martha Stewart develop her global lifestyle brand that we love so much to this day.
tmpresale.com
3 Headed Monster Tours concert in Bridgeport, CT Oct 19, 2022 – presale password
A 3 Headed Monster Tour presale password is available below: While this special presale offer exists, you have the chance to order 3 Headed Monster Tour concert tickets before they go on sale. Right now is the time to purchase your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out!...
newhavenarts.org
Listen: Gather New Haven Festival
Work at the Armory Community Garden in summer 2020. Allison Hadley File Photo. Live demonstrations with ospreys and peregrine falcons. An introduction to urban agriculture—across from a neighborhood hub where it takes place. Live music from Thabisa and the St. Luke’s Steel Band. Leafy greens seasoned and cooked to perfection—that prove plant-based eating is more than a wilting stereotype.
NBC Connecticut
Banned Decades Ago, Lead Paint Still Causing Poisoning
Lead-based paint was banned for use in residential homes in 1978. Yet, many Connecticut cities are still seeing cases of lead poisoning related to it, and many of those cases are children. As required by state law, children are to be screened for lead poisoning twice before the age of...
New attractions coming to the Big E this year
The Big E is just days away and along with some familiar favorites, there will be a new attraction and new foods to try this fair season.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Child Bit By Dog
2022-09-22@6:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– A child was bit by a dog in the eye in the 600 block of Bunnell Street according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
What Happened to My Go-To Waterbury Grocery Stores?
It always shocks me when a business you imagine is too big to close does. I was so surprised when the news came out last week that the Shop Rite on Wolcott Street in Waterbury was closing permanently at the end of September 2022. How does a major grocery store, that was among the cheapest in town, just up and quit?
iheart.com
Meet Peaches! The Beautiful Calico!
Peaches is a beautiful calico. Her colors almost look painted on. Peaches is a sweet, and very mellow kitten. She prefers to be on your lap for a long comfy nap instead of playing with toys or chasing other kittens. She enjoys being held, carried around and lots of pets.
WTNH.com
Why have the tropics been quiet?
WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, Earl. That is it so far for the 2022 hurricane season out here in the Atlantic. Now September 11th marks the peak day for hurricane season so technically today we are over the hump. So where do we stand?. The...
Connecticut NIMBYs on train noise – another perspective
Recently I wrote a column about NIMBYs… the “not in my backyard” crowd. I received a very thoughtful reply which I'd like to share.
DoingItLocal
Redding Armed Robbery Ends In Bridgeport
2022-09-13@8:30pm–#Redding CT– #Bridgeport CT– The Spinning Wheel Restaurant located at 109 Black Rock Turnpike in Redding was robbed by three black males who fled south in a gray Honda. Police chased the suspects into Easton, Trumbull and Bridgeport where it came to an end at Trumbull Gardens. A perimeter was set around Trumbull Gardens to Fairchild Wheeler Interdistrict Multi-Magnet School. I know the driver and one suspect was taken into custody.
WTNH.com
Music in CT: Styx, Alice Cooper to take the stage
Conn. (WTNH) — This week is all about rock & roll as the legends of Styx and Alice Cooper take the stage in Connecticut. See the full list of artists rockin’ out across the state this week below:. Monday, September 12 — Sunday, September 18. Outlaw Festival...
NBC Connecticut
Thousands Participate in Annual CT United Ride on 9/11
Today, we remember and pay our respects to the first responders and lives lost on September 11, 2001. Thousands of people gathered in Westport to do just that for the 21st annual CT United Ride. The CT United Ride, which began as a fundraiser two weeks after the September 11th...
WCVB
Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
NewsTimes
Bear crashes child's birthday party in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD — While celebrating a 2-year-old's birthday last weekend, the Majidian family had an unexpected guest — a bear. Laura Majidian said the bear quietly approached their son's party on Sept. 4 and went behind a guest who was seated at the picnic table. "At that point,...
