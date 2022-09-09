ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

New Haven Independent

Owls, Falcons Make New Friends

The parks department’s Martin Torresquintero sent in these photos and this write-up about New Haven’s annual Migration Festival, which took place at Lighthouse Point Park Sunday. Despite the less-than-ideal wind and weather conditions for migrating birds and hawk watching, several species of raptor, dragonflies, and butterflies were observed...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

In Your Neighborhood: Alyssa Taglia speaks to Quinnipiac class

(WTNH) — News 8’s very own Alyssa Taglia had the opportunity to speak to a graduate class at Quinnipiac University on Wednesday!. Helping to mold the minds of our future journalists, Alyssa spoke on several major topics surrounding the industry of broadcast news. Confidence is key when it comes to reporting, she said, and she had students practice and master their mock live shots.
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
WTNH

Cat left abandoned outside Plainville animal hospital

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A black cat was left outside an animal hospital in Plainville, the police department said. According to a post shared by the Plainville Police Department on Facebook, a black cat was left in a carrier outside of Ragged Mountain Animal Hospital on Friday. The carrier reads the name “Gowdy.” Anyone who […]
PLAINVILLE, CT
Florence Carmela

What Happened To Martha Stewart's Turkey Hill Farm House in Westport, Connecticut

Martha Stewart on her HGTV show "Martha Knows Best"HGTV. What is Turkey Hill Farm in Connecticut? Turkey Hill was where it all started for the author of books on entertaining, cooking, and decorating. The business mogul, Martha Stewart, purchased this country home with her first husband in the early 70's and spent decades making updates to it. The stunning farmhouse is at 48 Turkey Hill Road South in Westport, lavish with its surrounding gardens is what helped Martha Stewart develop her global lifestyle brand that we love so much to this day.
WESTPORT, CT
newhavenarts.org

Listen: Gather New Haven Festival

Work at the Armory Community Garden in summer 2020. Allison Hadley File Photo. Live demonstrations with ospreys and peregrine falcons. An introduction to urban agriculture—across from a neighborhood hub where it takes place. Live music from Thabisa and the St. Luke’s Steel Band. Leafy greens seasoned and cooked to perfection—that prove plant-based eating is more than a wilting stereotype.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Banned Decades Ago, Lead Paint Still Causing Poisoning

Lead-based paint was banned for use in residential homes in 1978. Yet, many Connecticut cities are still seeing cases of lead poisoning related to it, and many of those cases are children. As required by state law, children are to be screened for lead poisoning twice before the age of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Child Bit By Dog

2022-09-22@6:55pm–#Bridgeport CT– A child was bit by a dog in the eye in the 600 block of Bunnell Street according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Sports Radio 940

What Happened to My Go-To Waterbury Grocery Stores?

It always shocks me when a business you imagine is too big to close does. I was so surprised when the news came out last week that the Shop Rite on Wolcott Street in Waterbury was closing permanently at the end of September 2022. How does a major grocery store, that was among the cheapest in town, just up and quit?
WATERBURY, CT
iheart.com

Meet Peaches! The Beautiful Calico!

Peaches is a beautiful calico. Her colors almost look painted on. Peaches is a sweet, and very mellow kitten. She prefers to be on your lap for a long comfy nap instead of playing with toys or chasing other kittens. She enjoys being held, carried around and lots of pets.
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH.com

Why have the tropics been quiet?

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Alex, Bonnie, Colin, Danielle, Earl. That is it so far for the 2022 hurricane season out here in the Atlantic. Now September 11th marks the peak day for hurricane season so technically today we are over the hump. So where do we stand?. The...
WEST HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Redding Armed Robbery Ends In Bridgeport

2022-09-13@8:30pm–#Redding CT– #Bridgeport CT– The Spinning Wheel Restaurant located at 109 Black Rock Turnpike in Redding was robbed by three black males who fled south in a gray Honda. Police chased the suspects into Easton, Trumbull and Bridgeport where it came to an end at Trumbull Gardens. A perimeter was set around Trumbull Gardens to Fairchild Wheeler Interdistrict Multi-Magnet School. I know the driver and one suspect was taken into custody.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH.com

Music in CT: Styx, Alice Cooper to take the stage

Conn. (WTNH) — This week is all about rock & roll as the legends of Styx and Alice Cooper take the stage in Connecticut. See the full list of artists rockin’ out across the state this week below:. Monday, September 12 — Sunday, September 18. Outlaw Festival...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Thousands Participate in Annual CT United Ride on 9/11

Today, we remember and pay our respects to the first responders and lives lost on September 11, 2001. Thousands of people gathered in Westport to do just that for the 21st annual CT United Ride. The CT United Ride, which began as a fundraiser two weeks after the September 11th...
WESTPORT, CT
WCVB

Connecticut's most tranquil lake is often overlooked

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Lake Lillinonah is Connecticut’s second-largest lake. Candlewood is the largest lake in Connecticut. Hogpen Hill Farms is a 234-acre open-air sculpture garden in Woodbury, Connecticut. It is the creation of famed American statistician and artist Edward Tufte. It is open to the public on select occasions.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Bear crashes child's birthday party in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — While celebrating a 2-year-old's birthday last weekend, the Majidian family had an unexpected guest — a bear. Laura Majidian said the bear quietly approached their son's party on Sept. 4 and went behind a guest who was seated at the picnic table. "At that point,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT

