FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Michigan WolverinesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
wemu.org
Issues of the Environment: "Trash Talk Tour" returns to Washtenaw County
According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, Americans generate about 5 pounds of trash per person per day. Discarded material doesn’t disappear, it just moves to another location or is recycled into something else. Ever wonder what becomes of local trash? On Sunday, September 18, 2022, the Washtenaw...
wemu.org
creative:impact - There are no wallflowers here!
Creative industries in Washtenaw County add hundreds of millions of dollars to the local economy. In the weeks and months to come, host Deb Polich, the President and CEO of Creative Washtenaw, explores the myriad of contributors that make up the creative sector in Washtenaw County. ABOUT BRUCE SAGAN:. Bruce...
wemu.org
Department of Energy investing nearly $11M for UM to study and improve electric batteries
The Department of Energy is investing nearly $11 million dollars into the University of Michigan to study and improve electric batteries. Electric batteries are going to be a big part of our society’s future as we try to minimize the effects of climate change. The federal funding will create the Energy Frontier Research Center within U-M’s College of Engineering. The school will then collaborate with engineering programs at other universities.
wemu.org
Opioid deaths in Washtenaw County reaching all-time highs
Washtenaw County is seeing a significant spike in deaths caused by drug overdoses. According to the latest data from the county health department, 78 people died from opioid-related overdoses last year. Another 24 were killed by other substances. Washtenaw Health spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says many of the opioids people are...
wemu.org
Ypsilanti City Council bans license plate readers citing invasion of privacy
Automatic license plate readers will not be installed in the City of Ypsilanti. This is after the Ypsilanti City Council voted to ban them at last night’s meeting. When a car passes a license plate reader, the device tracks the vehicle’s make, model and color and, as the name would suggest, the license plate.
