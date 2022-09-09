ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
creative:impact - There are no wallflowers here!

Creative industries in Washtenaw County add hundreds of millions of dollars to the local economy. In the weeks and months to come, host Deb Polich, the President and CEO of Creative Washtenaw, explores the myriad of contributors that make up the creative sector in Washtenaw County. ABOUT BRUCE SAGAN:. Bruce...
Department of Energy investing nearly $11M for UM to study and improve electric batteries

The Department of Energy is investing nearly $11 million dollars into the University of Michigan to study and improve electric batteries. Electric batteries are going to be a big part of our society’s future as we try to minimize the effects of climate change. The federal funding will create the Energy Frontier Research Center within U-M’s College of Engineering. The school will then collaborate with engineering programs at other universities.
Opioid deaths in Washtenaw County reaching all-time highs

Washtenaw County is seeing a significant spike in deaths caused by drug overdoses. According to the latest data from the county health department, 78 people died from opioid-related overdoses last year. Another 24 were killed by other substances. Washtenaw Health spokesperson Susan Ringler-Cerniglia says many of the opioids people are...
