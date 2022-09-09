Read full article on original website
There are strict protocols around royal mourning dress, with the colour black acting as a visual symbol of grief and symbolic jewellery and military tokens worn as a sign of respect. At the Westminster Hall service, marking Queen Elizabeth II’s final departure from Buckingham Palace before she lies in state ahead of the funeral, the Duchess of Sussex took a leaf out of her sister-in-law’s style playbook.
The queen, who died Sept. 8 at the age of 96, will be remembered in a service at Westminster Abbey.
Royal mourning dress is governed by strict protocols, and that extends to jewellery. For the Queen’s funeral procession on 14 September, the Princess of Wales paid tribute to the late monarch by wearing Her Majesty’s Diamond and Pearl Leaf Brooch, which features three large pearls at the centre of a diamond pavé leaf. Elizabeth II is only thought to have worn the design once, to a Seoul concert on her 73rd birthday. It caught the attention of royal style followers again in 2017, though, when the Duchess of Cambridge borrowed it for an appearance in Ypres, Belgium, to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele.
The outpouring of tributes from designers, from Stella McCartney to Paul Smith, reflected the impact the late Queen Elizabeth II had on the British fashion community throughout her reign. From the way London legend Alexander McQueen consistently referenced royal iconography, to Erdem Moralıoğlu’s reimagining of the Queen’s stories for his own narratives, Her Majesty has, as Sarah Burton put it, “been a constant source of stability”. But beyond the explicit references – the headscarves, loafers and ladylike handbags – there are other, quieter ways in which the passionate advocate for quality helped to raise the bar for the making of our clothes.
The new Prince and Princess of Wales have visited Sandringham to view the floral tributes left there following Her Majesty’s death at the age of 96 on 8 September, as well as greeting well-wishers gathered at the gates of the Queen’s Norfolk residence. In a touching personal tribute,...
