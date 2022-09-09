ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Originally built in the 1970s, All Seasons Arena in Mankato has been the home of community athletic and youth programs for decades. Mankato Area Public Schools ran the facility for over 40 years, but facility operations were taken over by the city of Mankato in 2021.
PHOTOS: Redwood Falls Standoff

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a missing person along the Minnesota River. Authorities are searching an area of the Minnesota River between Land of Memories Park and Sibley Park in Mankato.
KEYC to broadcast Maverick Hockey games

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Maverick Hockey fans, pay attention!. KEYC is excited to announce our new partnership with Minnesota State Athletics, as the new broadcast partner for Maverick Hockey!. Home games will appear live on one of KEYC’s many channels in high def. The games will be free, over...
Mahkato Wacipi kicks off 50th year Friday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 50th Mahkato Wacipi kicks off Friday. The annual tradition celebrates and honors Dakota ancestors and traditions. The Powwow aims to build bridges between all people through education and storytelling. It started half a century ago and has been bringing people together in Mankato ever since...
Mankato East’s undefeated mark stays alive with win over Mayo

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls’ soccer team moves to a perfect 7-0 on the season after defeating Rochester Mayo 4-2 at Kennedy Elementary on Tuesday. The Cougars saw a pair of goals from seniors Mckenzie Keller and Ella Heuttl to claim the victory. East has now outscored opponents by a 30-5 margin through seven games thus far.
Mankato gears up to Rock Against Hunger

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Feeding Our Communities’ Partners will spend the day hosting what they call a “world-class event,” featuring F.O.C.P. “rockers” in our communities. F.O.C.P. serves 33 schools from five different school districts in the area. Rock Against Hunger aims to build its support...
Mankato East planetarium gets $2,000 grant for equipment upgrade

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The planetarium at Mankato East High School is getting an upgrade thanks to a teacher’s creative idea. Voya Financial’s Unsung Heroes Program helps educators across the country bring creative teaching ideas to life. Mankato East Planetarium Director David Burgess was a lucky recipient of...
Body found near area Mankato man went missing

Janesville man on road to recovery after being injured in freak accident. It started as a normal bachelor party for his sister's fiancé, with the groomsmen all gathering at a cabin for the weekend, spending time together on rented side-by-sides.
Waseca business takes next step in cannabis production

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - It has been nearly four months since the legalization of hemp-derived THC gummies in Minnesota. At a cannabis processing plant in Waseca, they’re getting prepared for the next step. “Demand was going to be high, we just didn’t realize how high,” said Matt Little, partner/owner...
South Central College opening inclusion centers

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - South Central College is opening two new inclusion centers for both its Faribault and North Mankato campuses. The inclusion center in Faribault opens today at 11 a.m. while the center in North Mankato opens on Thursday. The centers are meant to to foster an environment...
CADA brings new, art furniture to facility

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - CADA got a new look at its Mankato location. Partnering with local artist Justin Ek, a mural was painted in the facility’s lobby, and the building was outfitted with new furniture. The upgrades come thanks to a grant from the Office of Justice Programs. The...
Candlelit vigil to be held for Makhi Nave at Riverfront Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A candlelit vigil and balloon release is being held tonight for Makhi Nave, a 20-year-old Mankato man who was found dead earlier this week. Loved ones will be gathering at Riverfront Park at 7:30 p.m. for the celebration of life. In a Facebook post, organizers encourage...
Man killed by falling tree in Renville County

Authorities in Redwood Falls say a standoff between law enforcement and a barricaded individual has come to an end. This Saturday, members of the community will have the opportunity to hear from suicide prevention advocate Emma Benoit.
Nicollet County Community Night coming to St. Peter

Janesville man on road to recovery after being injured in freak accident. It started as a normal bachelor party for his sister's fiancé, with the groomsmen all gathering at a cabin for the weekend, spending time together on rented side-by-sides.
Multiple cities receive assistance to help develop transportation plans

Mankato Public Safety has found a body which family members believe to be of missing 20-year-old, Makhi William Nave. Thousands of Minnesota nurses launch 3-day walkout over pay.
16-year-old succumbs to injuries following crash

Friends of the family set up a GoFundMe goal of $15,000 for Makhi Nave's burial and to help pay bills while the family grieves. Iowa DNR asks for public feedback on new bottle bill.
Suicide prevention event to be hosted in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This Saturday, members of the community will have the opportunity to hear from suicide prevention advocate Emma Benoit. Benoit became dedicated to suicide prevention after surviving a suicide attempt in 2017 when she was 16 years old. Her attempt left her paralyzed, but she says it...
