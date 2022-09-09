ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just how far did Boston Celtics fans go to help their team win playoff games back in the day?

There have long been disputed legends about the lengths some people would go to ensure a win for the Boston Celtics. Some of the more colorful included accusations of shoddy guest locker rooms right up to the present day.

Others include rumors that arena workers on the night of a Celtics home game would mess with the heat or hot water of those locker rooms to ensure the visiting team had the roughest time possible before and after the game. Now, we hear from Heavy editor Sean Deveney that Boston reportedly would leak to beat reporters covering the team where opposing ball clubs were staying on the night of a playoff game so fans could make a ruckus and disturb the sleep of their opponents.

Watch the clip embedded below to hear his tale in full of just how far the Celtics were rumored to go in the hunt for another banner.

