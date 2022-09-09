Read full article on original website
Related
bioengineer.org
The blood stem cell research that could change medicine of the future
Biomedical engineers and medical researchers at UNSW Sydney have independently made discoveries about embryonic blood stem cell creation that could one day eliminate the need for blood stem cell donors. Biomedical engineers and medical researchers at UNSW Sydney have independently made discoveries about embryonic blood stem cell creation that could...
bioengineer.org
Van Andel Institute awarded $7.9 million to continue role as Cancer Moonshot℠ Biobank Biorepository
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Sept. 15, 2022) — Van Andel Institute’s Biorepository has been awarded a $7.9 million, five-year contract from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), part of the National Institutes of Health, to continue serving as the biorepository for the Cancer MoonshotSM Biobank study. The Institute has served as the Cancer MoonshotSM Biobank Biorepository since 2020, when it was awarded a two-year subcontract to develop the framework and protocols for this part of the initiative.
bioengineer.org
Research team creates more effective cancer therapy
Lymph node (LN) metastasis is a sign that things are going from bad to worse in cancer patients, and prompt treatment is vital. Lymph node (LN) metastasis is a sign that things are going from bad to worse in cancer patients, and prompt treatment is vital. A research team from...
bioengineer.org
UVA’s exploration of new frontier in cancer research nets $12m award
University of Virginia cancer researchers are turning their attention to the smallest components of cancer cells to try to disrupt tumor growth, and they have earned a $12 million award to pursue this promising new frontier in the battle against the deadly disease. University of Virginia cancer researchers are turning...
RELATED PEOPLE
bioengineer.org
AI helps detect pancreatic cancer
OAK BROOK, Ill. – An artificial intelligence (AI) tool is highly effective at detecting pancreatic cancer on CT, according to a study published in Radiology, a journal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). OAK BROOK, Ill. – An artificial intelligence (AI) tool is highly effective at detecting...
bioengineer.org
Patients had ‘significant and clinically meaningful improvement’ for survival in colorectal cancer trial
Patients with metastatic colorectal cancer who had not responded to other treatments had “significant and clinically meaningful improvement” in overall survival when treated with the oral targeted therapy fruquintinib, according to findings from the phase 3 FRESCO-2 study presented in Paris during the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.
bioengineer.org
RET inhibitor selpercatinib demonstrates durable responses in tumor-agnostic population
HOUSTON ― The highly selective RET inhibitor selpercatinib was well-tolerated and achieved durable objective responses across multiple tumor types in the Phase I/II LIBRETTO-001 trial, according to researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. HOUSTON ― The highly selective RET inhibitor selpercatinib was well-tolerated and achieved...
bioengineer.org
A pill to strengthen muscle and bone
Researchers led by Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) identify a drug that mimics the effects of exercise on muscle and bone in mice. Researchers led by Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) identify a drug that mimics the effects of exercise on muscle and bone in mice. Tokyo, Japan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bioengineer.org
Tumor-infiltrating B cells and plasma cells influence early-stage lung cancer biology, immunotherapy responses
HOUSTON ― Through extensive single-cell analysis, researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have created a spatial map of tumor-infiltrating B cells and plasma cells in early-stage lung cancers, highlighting previously unappreciated roles these immune cells play in tumor development and treatment outcomes. HOUSTON ― Through...
bioengineer.org
Trained radiographers may be a solution for the radiologist shortage
OAK BROOK, Ill. – When double reading screening mammograms, radiographers (technologists) trained for the task perform as well as radiologists in key areas, according to a study published in Radiology, a journal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). OAK BROOK, Ill. – When double reading screening mammograms,...
bioengineer.org
Daily multivitamin may improve cognition and possibly protect against decline
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Sept. 14, 2022 – Could taking a daily multivitamin help maintain cognitive health with aging and possibly prevent cognitive decline? According to new research from Wake Forest University School of Medicine, conducted in collaboration with Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, taking a daily supplement may improve cognition in older adults, but additional studies are needed to confirm these findings before any health recommendations are made. The study also showed that daily use of a cocoa extract supplement does not benefit cognition.
bioengineer.org
Scientists discover novel mechanism that causes rare brain disease
A rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder finally has a definitive cause, thanks to research teams working on opposite sides of the globe. A rare but potentially debilitating brain disorder finally has a definitive cause, thanks to research teams working on opposite sides of the globe. A mutation in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bioengineer.org
Better screening could predict and prevent sudden cardiac death in young people
Nearly nine in ten cases of sudden cardiac death (SCD) due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) in young people are preceded by symptoms, ECG abnormalities or a positive family history, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Erik Börjesson of Sahlgrenska University Hospital, Sweden, and colleagues. Those findings suggest that expanding cardiac screening beyond competitive athletes could aid in the prevention of SCD in the young population with HCM.
bioengineer.org
Using artificial intelligence to improve tuberculosis treatments
Imagine you have 20 new compounds that have shown some effectiveness in treating a disease like tuberculosis (TB), which affects 10 million people worldwide and kills 1.5 million each year. For effective treatment, patients will need to take a combination of three or four drugs for months or even years because the TB bacteria behave differently in different environments in cells—and in some cases evolve to become drug-resistant. Twenty compounds in three- and four-drug combinations offer nearly 6,000 possible combinations. How do you decide which drugs to test together?
bioengineer.org
T cells use force to destroy cancer cells
As a part of our immune defences, cytotoxic T cells – or killer T cells – seek out and destroy cells that are infected or cancerous. This process is essential for the body’s defence against diseases. As a part of our immune defences, cytotoxic T cells –...
bioengineer.org
The blood pressure monitor of your dreams
Geckos can stick to just about anything, and their feet are helping Pitt researchers revolutionize how medical professionals can monitor blood pressure. Geckos can stick to just about anything, and their feet are helping Pitt researchers revolutionize how medical professionals can monitor blood pressure. The small reptilians’ toe pads are...
bioengineer.org
UCLA researcher awarded National Academy of Medicine prize for work on genetics of autism
Dr. Daniel Geschwind, the Gordon and Virginia MacDonald Distinguished Professor of Human Genetics, Neurology and Psychiatry at UCLA, was awarded the National Academy of Medicine’s (NAM) 2022 Rhoda and Bernard Sarnat International Prize in Mental Health in recognition of his pioneering research and leadership in autism genetics. Dr. Daniel...
bioengineer.org
Repeated infections associated with increased risk of some neurodegenerative diseases
Infections treated with specialty hospital care in early- and mid-life are associated with an increased subsequent risk of Alzheimer’s (AD) and Parkinson’s diseases (PD), but not amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), according to a new study publishing September 15th in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine by Jiangwei Sun of Karolinska Institute, Sweden, and colleagues.
Comments / 0