Read full article on original website
Related
Why the TikTok-Viral Gel Nail Hack Is Actually Really Dangerous
Now, this is why you have to be careful about trying beauty hacks from just anyone on TikTok. A creator came on the platform last week to share the way she gets her press-on nails to last until she wants to remove them. The press-on nail hack now has more than 7.8 million views. But it turns out, this trick could actually put you at risk for a serious infection. If you’re going to try it, it’s important to know the risks. “To whoever started the whole ‘curing press-on nails with Gel X’ I owe you my life,” Savannah Linn says on...
msn.com
Video of Rare 'German Shepherd-Corgi Mix' Has People Blown Away
When it comes to mixed-breed dogs, a lot of people think of poodle, retriever, or even husky combinations. These are certainly some of the most popular mixes you're bound to see out in the world, but they're not the only ones. Have you ever seen any corgi mixed breeds?. These...
msn.com
Watch Deaf Dad and Toddler Daughter Have the Cutest Sign Language “Fight”
Being a parent is hard enough, but being a parent while Deaf has to be especially challenging. After all, it comes with different obstacles as they navigate the world, and it can take awhile for kids to learn sign language enough to be able to communicate with their parent, but in the end, the love and the relationship between them is the same — and sometimes, so is the arguing.
KIDS・
Comments / 0