Read full article on original website
Related
977rocks.com
VA To Recognize POW/MIA In Annual Ceremony
National POW/MIA Recognition Day is Friday and the Butler VA Healthcare System is observing the occasion with a special ceremony. The annual Prisoner of War / Missing in Action Recognition Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Friday in the auditorium of the Abie Abraham VA Clinic on North Duffy Road.
977rocks.com
Work Happening On North Boundary Road
Work on North Boundary Road in Cranberry Township could cause drivers a delay this morning. Crews will be working on removing trees between Marshall Road roundabout and North Boundary Park. One lane will be open with flaggers and intermittent stoppages. Seek alternate routes. The post Work Happening On North Boundary...
977rocks.com
Schaffner Rd. To Close Near Lyndora; Holyoake Rd. Closes In CT
Motorists should be aware of roadwork planned for Thursday which will result in a couple of local road closures. Crews are working on a storm water project and restoring asphalt on a portion of Schaffner Road from Butler Road to Beck Road. As a result, the Butler Township Public Works Department is closing that portion of Schaffner Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. Bus traffic will be accommodated early but other motorists will not be able to access the area until the project is completed.
977rocks.com
Construction Moving Along At Butler Senior High
As a new school year is already underway, crews at the Butler Senior High School are working to complete projects as long as the weather cooperates. The Butler Area School District Board of Directors heard an update Monday night from the district’s construction manager on the Auxiliary Gym project as well as the classroom expansion project.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
977rocks.com
SRU Enrollment Down For The Fall Semester
Fall enrollment numbers at Slippery Rock University are down from last year but include the largest class of first year students since 2019. Between graduate and undergraduate students, SRU has 8,243 students enrolled this year. That number is a decrease of just over 2% in total enrollment compared to last year.
977rocks.com
PA American Water Makes $231.5 Million Offer For BASA
Pennsylvania American Water Company is making a $231.5 million offer to buy the Butler Area Sewer Authority. Details of the deal were released today at the sewer board’s monthly meeting. The deal would be the second highest purchase price of any sewer system in Pennsylvania. Butler Township Commissioner Dave...
977rocks.com
Police Investigating Side-By-Side Thefts
Police are investigating the theft of ATVs from a store in Kittanning. State police say the burglary happened in the early morning hours this past Monday at Stiller Motorsports on Route 422. Three brand new side-by-side vehicles were taken from the store that morning. Eventually all of the vehicles were...
977rocks.com
BC3 volleyball maintains highest ranking in school history
The Butler County Community College women’s volleyball team are ranked second in the nation this week out of 97 programs, for their highest ranking in school history for the second straight week. BC3 is 7-2 this season. DuPage from Illinois are 12-0 and ranked #1. The Lady Pioneers are 25-5 overall since 2021. They will visit Pennsylvania Highlands Community College in Johnstown this Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
977rocks.com
Mars School Board Hears Concerns About Baseball Field Condition
The Mars Area School Board is considering action that would address problems with their varsity baseball field. At their Tuesday night meeting, board members heard from several concerned parents and those involved with the school’s baseball program about the poor condition of the field. The most pressing need is...
977rocks.com
SRU football team jumps seven spots to #11 in nation/RB receives PSAC honor
Slippery Rock University running back Chris D’Or has been named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division Offensive Player of the Week following his first career 100-yard rushing game. D’Or ran for 108 yards on 14 carries and one touchdown on the road at West Chester in The Rock’s 35-14 victory. The sophomore back also caught three passes for 19 yards in the win. D’Or is the second Slippery Rock player to receive the offensive honor in as many weeks.
977rocks.com
High School Sports results from Tuesday/Soccer streaks….
–Butler defeated Shaler 2-0 for their third consecutive shutout. Drew Knight was in the net again for the Golden Tornado. Andrew Lucas and Nick Niebauer scored the Butler goals. –Freeport defeated Greensburg Salem 3-0. Isaac Wetzel scored twice for the Yellow Jackets. Ethan Rapp made eight saves for the shutout....
Comments / 0