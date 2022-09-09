ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Watch: King Charles III gives 1st address after Queen Elizabeth II's death: 'We owe her the most heartfelt debt'

By Clyde Hughes & Doug Cunningham
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- In his first speech after ascending the British throne, King Charles III on Friday called his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, an inspiration and urged people to remember and draw strength "from the light of her example."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QF3hX_0hoSqrA700
In his first address at king of Britain on Friday, Charles paid tribute to the memory of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, and vowed to uphold "the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation." Screenshot courtesy of The Royal Family/YouTube

"May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest," Charles said in the speech, delivered via video in London. He pledged the same life-long service to the crown as his mother.

Elizabeth died Thursday at age 96, ending a 70-year reign that was Britain's longest.

"Alongside the grief that all my family are feeling," Charles said, "we also share with so many of you in the United Kingdom, in all the countries where the queen was head of state, in the commonwealth and across the world, a deep sense of gratitude for the more than 70 years in which my mother as queen served the people of so many nations."

Charles declared in the address that his oldest son, Prince William , is now heir apparent and prince of Wales. He also expressed love for his son, Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle , who left their royal duties for independent lives in the United States.

"I want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas," Charles said.

"Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today."

His Majesty The King addresses the Nation and the Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/xQXVW5PPQ2 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 9, 2022

Charles' wife, Camilla, becomes his queen consort.

"I know she will will bring to her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much," he said.

Charles paid tribute to his mother's memory and vowed to uphold "the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation."

The king spent the night at the royal family's Balmoral estate in Scotland, where the queen died on Thursday, and departed with Queen Consort Camilla early Friday to return to London.

"My beloved mother was an inspiration and an example to me and all of my family," Charles said to open his address. "And we owe her the most heartfelt debt ... for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example."

"I have been brought up to cherish a sense of duty to others," he added. "And to hold in the greatest respect the precious traditions, freedoms and responsibilities of our unique history."

The royal family has declared a period of national mourning, which will last for seven days after the queen's state funeral. That funeral date has not yet been set.

Royal officials said Friday that Charles will be proclaimed king by Britain's Accession Council at St. James's Palace on Saturday. Before then, he will also formally be welcomed in London as the new sovereign by members of the Privy Council. The ceremony on Saturday is scheduled for 10 a.m. BST (5 a.m. EDT).

Also Friday, the king will meet privately with British Prime Minister Liz Truss. He and Truss began new roles atop the British government this week. Truss took over for Boris Johnson on Monday .

Flags flying from royal residences, government buildings and military establishments have been lowered to half-mast and will stay that way for at least a week.

Other tributes include royal gun salutes in London on Friday in Hyde Park and at the Tower of London by the Honorable Artillery Company. Ninety-six rounds will be fired -- one for each year of the queen's life.

Buckingham Palace said royal residences will close until after the queen's funeral, including The Queen's Gallery and the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace and The Queen's Gallery in Edinburgh.

The royal family said that there are no physical Books of Condolence at the Royal Residences, but mourners can write in an online Book of Condolence on the royal family's website .

A service of prayer and reflection for the queen will take place at St. Paul's Cathedral Friday night with space for up to 2,000 mourners.

"We remember with gratitude the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Andrew Tremlett, dean-designate at St. Paul's Cathedral, said according to Sky News . "Over many centuries St. Paul's Cathedral has been a place to remember and mourn the lives of many of those who have died."

"As we join her family and the nation in mourning, we commend her life and work to God."

Mourners have been bringing flowers to several locations to pay tribute to Elizabeth. Flowers and other items have been piling up at Buckingham Palace, the Balmoral castle where the queen died, Windsor Castle, the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland.

The royal family said a memorial flower garden will be created in Green Park on Saturday and will be the main location for laying flowers near Buckingham Palace.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 46

CG Pi74!
4d ago

I just saw it. It was televised here in America. I was very impressed how gentle he is. He's not even my King but I do pray he allows God to lead him in his Kingdom for his people. Long live the King.

Reply(3)
11
Leslie Ogletree
4d ago

The crown should go to William. Charles has tarnished the crown and his wife shouldn't be the queen of anything. William is young, energetic and a visionary that would excel and bring a breath of fresh air and ideas to the throne. Charles lost all credibility when he had Princess Diana killed, if not him then Camilla was instrumental in her death. It's time for a new legacy to move the country forward!

Reply(5)
12
Pam Ehmen
4d ago

Who cares. Have no reflect for him or his mistress !!!! Just a bunch of BS !!!! Get j yo the 21st century we are almost half way through it and you Brit’s are still playing in the medieval times !!!!! Sorry she passed . She had class , this joker and his mistress have none . Never did.

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

What Happens to the Queen Consort When a King Dies? U.K. Line of Succession

For those who grew up in the U.K., figuring out the line of succession to the royal throne might be simple. But for Americans and others who are less familiar with a monarchy, the question of who the heirs to the throne might be can seem confusing. For instance, we know that Charles is now King Charles III, but what happens to the Queen Consort when a king dies?
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Prince William
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
William James
Person
Boris Johnson
RadarOnline

New Revelations: Prince William 'Jumped In Car To Confront' Harry After Brother 'Slammed Phone Down On Him' Over Meghan Markle Bullying Claims

No brotherly love here. A heated Prince William went to confront his brother Harry after the latter "slammed the phone down on him" over allegations Meghan Markle was bulling Palace staff members, according to a new French TV documentary about the once close brothers-turned-enemies.Radar has learned William allegedly called Harry to discuss the accusations about his bride, but the Duke of Sussex didn't want to hear it. As a result, Harry hung up on his older brother, causing William to go into a tailspin."[William] called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down," Pierrick Geais, a royal author who wrote...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The secret meaning behind why Kate Middleton and Camilla are wearing white pearls as they mourn the loss of the Queen

THE nation has entered a period of mourning following the sad announcement that Her Majesty the Queen passed away at the age of 96 yesterday afternoon. The Royal Family will likely be seen wearing black during this time out of respect for the monarch - and we have seen Kate Middleton and Camilla wearing white pearls for a very important reason.
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died

More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Sovereign Debt#King Charles#Uk
The List

Why Prince Harry's No. 1 Wish Will Never Be Granted

Prince Harry was just 12 years old when Princess Diana died on Aug. 31, 1997, due to injuries she sustained after a car crash in a Paris tunnel, per USA Today. Even more tragically, investigations later showed that Diana's death could have been prevented. In the documentary "The Me You...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Prince Harry's Friend Reveals The Truth About His Relationship With Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced intense criticism of their relationship essentially ever since they first started seeing each other. As Stylist reported at the time, when the couple initially went public with their relationship, the British tabloids released a vicious tirade against Meghan who, as a slightly older, biracial, and divorced American woman was seen to be an undesirable companion for a prince.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Royals
Popculture

Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Not Being Able to Afford' Her and Prince Harry's $14 Million Mansion

Meghan Markle has revealed the adjustments she and Prince Harry underwent after leaving their roles as senior working royals during a new interview with The Cut to promote her podcast Archetypes. Markle discussed their experiences looking for a new home outside of the UK, including how they weren't sure they could afford the Montecito mansion they live in now.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia

Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
CANCER
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

What Is the Net Worth of Camilla, Queen Consort?

The passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96 means that her son, Charles, is now king. Charles’ wife, the former Camilla Parker Bowles, ascends to the title of queen consort and will officially be referred to as Camila, Queen Consort. Here It...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?

With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
446K+
Followers
64K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy