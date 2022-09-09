Read full article on original website
Railroad strike could have created 'tremendous' backlog during South Dakota harvest season, ag groups say
Representatives with South Dakota's major agriculture organizations are worried the state's largest industry could be indirectly held hostage should the pending freight rail strike come to pass this Friday. This comes as the state prepares for the upcoming harvest season. Most farmers are expected to begin reaping their corn crop...
'Terrible' drought, pests plague corn growers in northeastern, southeast South Dakota
Generally speaking, South Dakota's corn harvest is shaping up to be a bit below average. According to the National Agricultural Statistics Service's latest crop production report, the state's crop yield is estimated at 138 bushels per acre – a number nowhere near the record-breaking harvest of 2020, when farmers gathered a staggering 162 bushels per acre.
Sept. 11: Crop progress and pasture conditions
For the week ending September 11, 2022, there were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 26% very short, 40% short, 32% adequate, and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 24% very short, 42% short, 33% adequate, and 1% surplus.
Yard and Garden: Fall chrysanthemums
One sure sign that fall is here is when the garden centers and greenhouses fill up with beautiful fall mums. Mums offer gardeners a wide range of colors and flower forms and only require moderate levels of maintenance. Horticulturists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach offer tips on growing and caring so you can get the most enjoyment out of fall mums.
2022 North Dakota 4-H shotgun winners announced
Morton, Dickey, Hettinger and Ramsey counties took home the top honors in the 2022 North Dakota 4-H State Shotgun Match held recently in Bismarck. The match was held at Capital City Sporting Clays near Menoken, North Dakota. The competition brought 46 shooters from across the state. The 4-H shotgun events...
