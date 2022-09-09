Minkah Fitzpatrick recalls Tyler Boyd's Steelers quitting comments from last year

Last season, Cincinnati Bengals players made some off-handed comments about the Pittsburgh Steelers quitting toward the end of a contest.

It was a rather fair thing to say given the happenings on the field itself during a massive blowout. But obviously, some Steelers players just haven’t forgotten those comments.

Not only that, Steelers players are still using it for motivation as both teams prep for Week 1.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, when asked, said he didn’t just up and forget the comments: “And then the certain remarks that were said after the first game there, I also pay attention to, sure. So you think about it, let it really resonate in the back of your mind. I’m not necessarily dwelling on it but I’m going to remember.”

Tyler Boyd’s comments at the time, for context: “The last plays of the game, they gave up. You could see that. For a team to lay down like that… we’re not giving up. They portrayed it to the whole nation… To go in there and bully them..”

So yes, it’s easy to see why Steelers players might find a little motivation in that statement, no matter how long ago it happened.

And if nothing else, it just makes things a little spicer for an AFC North showdown in the season opener.