Saginaw to Allocate CDBG, HOME and Emergency Solutions Funding
Saginaw City Hall (WSGW file photo) The City of Saginaw has received nearly $2.9 million in annual grants through the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money includes nearly $2.2 million from the Community Development Block Grant, more than half a million from the HOME Investment Partnership Program, and more than $184,000 from the Emergency Solutions Grant. These programs offer cities, counties, and states funding for various programs.
Michigan Attorney General’s Office Negotiates Lower Energy Depreciation Rates
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has entered into a settlement with Consumers Energy Company in its gas utility plant depreciation case which was approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) last week. Consumers Energy filed a request to change its depreciation rates for its gas utility assets with the...
Tudor Dixon announces $1 billion 'Building a Safe State' plan
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon announced a $1 billion plan for creating a “safer state” on Tuesday outside of the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Does Oakland County have a problem with deer? Officials want feedback from the community
The deer population has been growing in Oakland County in recent years, leading to an increase of deer-related car crashes, damage to landscaping and a greater potential for exposure to Lyme disease and other illnesses that can be spread by deer.
Saginaw County Fairgrounds Allocated $1.275 Million in ARPA Funding
Saginaw City Hall (WSGW file photo) Just before the conclusion of Monday night’s City Council Meeting, Councilwoman Autumn Scherzer moved to allocate $1.275 million from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for demolition and maintenance at the Saginaw County Fairgrounds. The motion was seconded by Councilwoman Annie Boensch, and passed unanimously by all present.
Farms in Six Southeast Michigan Counties Are Major Sources of Lake Erie Toxic Blooms
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
Areas of Wixom, Sanford Lakes to Be Treated for Vegetative Growth
Restoring Sanford and Wixom lakes to their previous levels is facing yet another challenge: tree growth. When the lakes drained after the dam failures in 2020, it paved the way for vegetation to grow throughout the lake beds. Now the lakes are filled with cottownwoods, willows and aspen, according to the Four Lakes Task Force. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has recently approved aerial treatments for the wooded growth to control the vegetation. Treatments using low-altitude helicopter spray applications, which target woody plants, are scheduled for selected locations by Edenville Township and the Wixom Lake Improvement Board (WLIB), within Billings Township and Tobacco Township.
'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors
Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
Buttigieg awards big fed grant to dismantle racist highway
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A long-delayed plan to dismantle Interstate 375, a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) depressed freeway in Detroit that was built by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago, was a big winner of federal money Thursday, the first Biden administration grant awarded to tear down a racially divisive roadway.
Additional food assistance benefits return for September in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan families eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 in September to help offset the cost of groceries. Federal approval is necessary each month for the program, through which some Michigan residents began receiving additional food assistance in...
Bay County Warns Property Owners to Watch for Gypsy Moths
Bay County’s Gypsy Moth Supression Program has treated nearly 4,000 acres of infested woodlots in six townships this year. The agency says Gypsy Moth populations are near a record high throughout the state, with oak, aspen and birch trees their favorite targets. The Bay County Gypsy Moth program says field monitoring after the treatments indicates a reduction of at least 75 percent in the Gypsy Moth population. Bay County property owners are urged to be on the lookout for signs of gypsy moths this fall, such as clusters of tannish/brown egg masses on the outer bark of trees or other flat surfaces. Areas with an increase in the population will determine what areas are treated next spring, so Bay County residents should contact the agency if you think you see a gypsy moth infestation.
Tudor Dixon unveils $1 billion plan to bolster police forces in Michigan
Grand Rapids — Calling public safety a "top issue" in Michigan, Republican candidate for governor Tudor Dixon detailed a $1 billion proposal Tuesday to recruit, retain and train police officers and other emergency personnel. Dixon, a political commentator and businesswoman from Norton Shores, laid out the plan during an...
Report: Detroiters living under the federal poverty line would struggle with a $400 emergency
A report from the City of Detroit has found that many families below the federal poverty line would struggle if faced with a $400 emergency. An emergency that costs residents $400 could put many Detroiters in debt or cause them to forego essential needs like healthcare, the report from the city's Legislative Policy Division found.
Michigan charter school spending questioned
Michigan charter schools received $1.4 billion in state funding last year. How they spent most of it is a mystery, even to state officials overseeing the education of children who attend them.The state Board of Education has been trying to find out, but its efforts have been stymied.Eighty-one percent of Michigan’s 295 charter schools have contracts with private education management companies that are not subject to public disclosure laws. That allows them...
New alert system in Detroit allows residents to stay updated during emergencies in their neighborhoods
DETROIT – At the Homeland Security office in Detroit, if there’s an emergency happening in the city, officials will have their eyes on it and start alerting residents with a new program. These officials want to be able to contact as many people as possible at that exact...
Michigan continues extra SNAP benefits for 700,000 households in September
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - All 700,000 Michigan households who receive SNAP food assistance will get an additional payment again in September. This additional assistance is designed to help make groceries more affordable for 1.3 million people as food prices increase. Eligible recipients saw the additional food assistance on their Bridge Cards by Sept. 26.
The Oldest City in Michigan is Among The Oldest in the United States
The oldest city in Michigan was founded in 1668 by French missionaries. It's not only the oldest city in Michigan but one of the oldest cities in the entire United States. It's the second most populated city in Michigan's Upper Peninsula after Marquette. What is the Oldest City in Michigan?
Looking to open new child care business in Michigan? New program can help
A new program by the state of Michigan intendeds to assist people that are looking to start child care businesses by helping them speed up the license process, connect them with grants and more. Governor Whitmer announced the new Our Strong Start program on Tuesday. Whitmer’s office said in press...
This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan
There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
Michigan confirms 2,625 COVID-19 cases per day
The latest report of COVID-19 cases in the Great Lakes State.
