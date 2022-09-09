ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Saginaw to Allocate CDBG, HOME and Emergency Solutions Funding

Saginaw City Hall (WSGW file photo) The City of Saginaw has received nearly $2.9 million in annual grants through the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The money includes nearly $2.2 million from the Community Development Block Grant, more than half a million from the HOME Investment Partnership Program, and more than $184,000 from the Emergency Solutions Grant. These programs offer cities, counties, and states funding for various programs.
