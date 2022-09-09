Fortnite is an action-packed battle royale game by Epic Games where players need to fight amongst each other to survive till the end to come out victorious. It has become extremely popular throughout the years which means it has had several collaborations with various other popular entries like movie franchises, video games, television series, and much more. All of these have led to the game having a pretty extensive and unique set of cosmetics or skins to be in its inventory. Unintended mistakes while purchasing these skins and cosmetics might happen often, so Fortnite has the easiest and smoothest refund system, and here’s how one can use it.

