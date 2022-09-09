Read full article on original website
Related
96.7 The River
Epic Minnesota Pumpkin Patch Set To Open Saturday [GALLERY]
I am a big fan of all pumpkin patches whether big or small. However, there is one pumpkin patch in Wyoming, Minnesota that rules them all: Pinehaven Farms. Most pumpkin patches have a small smattering of pumpkins strewn about, maybe a couple of animals to look at and a hayride around a farm field. I love it... the fall colors, the kids running around, the smell of apple cider. It's all good.
Brew Park Now Open – Eat & Drink While Your Dog Plays in Plymouth
This is a great idea. If you have been traveling with your dog, and you'd like to stop, let your dog out to get some exercise and do their business this is a new place to do that!. Brew Park is now open in Plymouth. Not only can you dog...
96.7 The River
Minnesota Home Features 4 Beds/2 Baths And… A Cave?! [Gallery]
Are you looking for a new home while also transitioning to a bat-based superhero persona? Well, do I have the home for you!. A home for sale in Cannon Falls, listed by Dan Linder with Exp Realty, features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and... wait for it... a built-in cave!. A...
96.7 The River
Apple Related Events in Minnesota this Weekend
There are many events in Minnesota involving apples this weekend. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She says La Crescent in southeast Minnesota is hosting Applefest which includes arts and crafts, a car show, apple pies, and a parade on Sunday. Barrett says Appleton, Minnesota has their own Applefest which includes art, a parade, and family fun. In Excelsior, Minnesota they are having Apple Days which is a 2-day event that will take place Friday and Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Get Youth Outdoors Day A Big Success
CLEAR LAKE -- More than 60 young people learned about the outdoors, shooting sports, and the construction trades. The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance 10th Annual Get Youth Outdoors Day was last Sunday at Wild Marsh Sporting Clays in Clear Lake. The event works to instill an appreciation of the outdoors...
Monster Jam Is Returning To Minneapolis In February 2023!
Monster Jam is returning to Minneapolis for a show at US Bank Stadium on Sunday, February 3rd. Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, September 20th at 10 a.m.. The show hasn't officially been announced as of Monday afternoon, but there is a Facebook event page and a link to Ticketmaster's listing for the event.
MIX 108
Minnesota’s ValleyScare Is Dead, Here’s What’s Happening Instead
Each September and October, the Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee, Minnesota transitioned into Valleyscare. Hundreds of monsters would lurk around the park as Halloween-loving thrillseekers enjoyed all sorts of haunted fun. Organizers bragged that it was the biggest Halloween attraction in the Midwest. The park dropped a major announcement earlier...
96.7 The River
Perv Assaults Teen Girl On Flight To Minneapolis
Over the years, I've been seated on planes next to some not so desirable people. Some talk all the time, or have to constantly get up and crawl over you to go to the restroom. Once, I had a 5 year old kid perform a 3 hour drum solo on the back of my seat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Queen Elizabeth II Owned Lake Property in Minnesota
Liz knew what was up. In addition to the six castles she called home, Queen Elizabeth also owned lake property in Minnesota up until 2015. Her lake house in Minnesota was located on Ceder Lake in Minneapolis. Guy Still of WCCO tweeted about this discovery last week:. It's highly unlikely...
96.7 The River
MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed
Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
B102.7
Minneapolis Airline Offering ‘Bring A Friend For Free’ Passes
This airfare deal isn't going to last long, but it could save you some big bucks if you want to book soon out of Minneapolis and other places Southwest Airlines flies. If you want to save some cash and want to book soon. Southwest Airlines is offering a massive promotion for you and a friend.
96.7 The River
Hopkins Man Sentenced to Life In Prison for Overdose Deaths
ST. PAUL – A Hopkins man has been sentenced to life in prison for distributing controlled substances, including fentanyl, which resulted in the deaths of 11 people and caused serious injuries to four people. From 2014 through December 6, 2016, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard received controlled substances, including fentanyl, from...
Comments / 0