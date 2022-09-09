ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shakopee, MN

96.7 The River

Epic Minnesota Pumpkin Patch Set To Open Saturday [GALLERY]

I am a big fan of all pumpkin patches whether big or small. However, there is one pumpkin patch in Wyoming, Minnesota that rules them all: Pinehaven Farms. Most pumpkin patches have a small smattering of pumpkins strewn about, maybe a couple of animals to look at and a hayride around a farm field. I love it... the fall colors, the kids running around, the smell of apple cider. It's all good.
WYOMING, MN
96.7 The River

Minnesota Home Features 4 Beds/2 Baths And… A Cave?! [Gallery]

Are you looking for a new home while also transitioning to a bat-based superhero persona? Well, do I have the home for you!. A home for sale in Cannon Falls, listed by Dan Linder with Exp Realty, features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and... wait for it... a built-in cave!. A...
CANNON FALLS, MN
96.7 The River

Apple Related Events in Minnesota this Weekend

There are many events in Minnesota involving apples this weekend. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. She says La Crescent in southeast Minnesota is hosting Applefest which includes arts and crafts, a car show, apple pies, and a parade on Sunday. Barrett says Appleton, Minnesota has their own Applefest which includes art, a parade, and family fun. In Excelsior, Minnesota they are having Apple Days which is a 2-day event that will take place Friday and Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Shakopee, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Shakopee, MN
96.7 The River

Get Youth Outdoors Day A Big Success

CLEAR LAKE -- More than 60 young people learned about the outdoors, shooting sports, and the construction trades. The Union Sportsmen’s Alliance 10th Annual Get Youth Outdoors Day was last Sunday at Wild Marsh Sporting Clays in Clear Lake. The event works to instill an appreciation of the outdoors...
CLEAR LAKE, MN
MIX 108

Minnesota’s ValleyScare Is Dead, Here’s What’s Happening Instead

Each September and October, the Valleyfair amusement park in Shakopee, Minnesota transitioned into Valleyscare. Hundreds of monsters would lurk around the park as Halloween-loving thrillseekers enjoyed all sorts of haunted fun. Organizers bragged that it was the biggest Halloween attraction in the Midwest. The park dropped a major announcement earlier...
SHAKOPEE, MN
96.7 The River

Perv Assaults Teen Girl On Flight To Minneapolis

Over the years, I've been seated on planes next to some not so desirable people. Some talk all the time, or have to constantly get up and crawl over you to go to the restroom. Once, I had a 5 year old kid perform a 3 hour drum solo on the back of my seat.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
96.7 The River

MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed

Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
CHASKA, MN
96.7 The River

Hopkins Man Sentenced to Life In Prison for Overdose Deaths

ST. PAUL – A Hopkins man has been sentenced to life in prison for distributing controlled substances, including fentanyl, which resulted in the deaths of 11 people and caused serious injuries to four people. From 2014 through December 6, 2016, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard received controlled substances, including fentanyl, from...
HOPKINS, MN

