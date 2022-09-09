ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philly’s voting machines faced major scrutiny in 2020. Where do things stand now?

The voting machines Philadelphia will use in the 2022 midterm elections were once the center of massive controversy. Built by a company based in Nebraska, ExpressVote XL machines were first implemented in Philly in November 2019. When they debuted, some poll workers and voters complained about the system. But the city commissioners stuck by their choice, saying they had worked properly and allowed for an efficient process. That stance continues to this day.
NBC Philadelphia

14-Year-Old Convicted in Center City SEPTA Subway Platform Shooting

A 14-year-old boy was found guilty of attempted murder after shooting a man at a SEPTA subway platform in Center City this past July, authorities announced Monday. The teen was adjudicated in juvenile court on charges that also included gun offenses, Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office juvenile court supervisor Chesley Lightsey said.
NBC Philadelphia

Boy, 14, Charged With Killing Philly Parks and Rec Worker Tiffany Fletcher

Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder in the death of a Philadelphia parks and recreation worker, officials announced Monday. The teen is also charged with related offenses in the killing of Tiffany Fletcher, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a press conference in which family and officials paid tribute to the 41-year-old mother of three.
CBS Philly

Taken Too Soon: Mothers in Pain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - As gun violence statistics are shattering records in Philadelphia, CBS3 anchor Natasha Brown sat down with a group of mothers whose lives have forever been changed by senseless crime. The organization Mothers In Charge was founded by Dr. Dorothy Johnson-Speight in 2003 after the tragic murder of her son Khaaliq Jabbar Johnson in 2001. Dr. Johnson-Speight created a safe space for mothers to find solace in each other and it led to the organization going national. Chapters have been established in Harrisburg, PA, New York, NY, New Jersey State, Kansas City, MO, St. Louis, MO, Los Angeles,...
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot, Killed in Southwest Philadelphia

A man was shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police said a 24-year-old man was shot in the head on the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Investigators said they didn't find any shell casings at the scene. Heavy downpours at the time...
CBS Philly

3 people injured in North Philadelphia shooting: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia has left three people injured on Saturday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2500 block of North 17th Street just before 6 p.m.Police say a 28-year-old man was shot three times. Once in his left side, neck and once in the left hip. He was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital. A 27-year-old man was shot six times in the legs, according to police. The third victim, a 56-year-old woman, was shot once in the lower left leg. Police say they were both placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital. Authorities say the shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction after the incident. No arrests have been made no weapons were recovered, according to police.
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police asking for help identifying suspect in Center City SEPTA shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting on a SEPTA platform in Center City. A 64-year-old man was killed Saturday afternoon after an altercation with the suspect at the 19th Street trolley platform.Police released photos of the suspect wanted on Sunday afternoon. Police say surveillance video shows the 64-year-old man having an altercation with the suspect. He then reportedly punched the suspect in the face which led to the suspect pulling a gun and shooting the man.The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detectives Division at (215) 685-3334, call 911,  (215) 686-8477 or submit a tip online at www.phillypolice.com.
phl17.com

West Philadelphia fatal shooting: Woman shot multiple times in the stomach

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Friday, a woman was fatally shot multiple times in West Philadelphia. ‘The incident happened on the 800 block of Moss Street just before 1:30 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the body. Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center , where she was pronounced dead at 7:02 pm.
WHYY

How a small area in Chester County became the ‘Mushroom Capital of the World’

Chester County, like much of the historic Delaware Valley region, is home to many beloved eccentricities — such as the upcoming annual Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square. For the 37th year, this Saturday and Sunday, the borough will transform into a hub of all things mushrooms. From a fried mushroom-eating contest to a painted mushroom silent auction, the festival aims to offer family fun and support for local farmers.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

