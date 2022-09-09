Read full article on original website
billypenn.com
Philly’s voting machines faced major scrutiny in 2020. Where do things stand now?
The voting machines Philadelphia will use in the 2022 midterm elections were once the center of massive controversy. Built by a company based in Nebraska, ExpressVote XL machines were first implemented in Philly in November 2019. When they debuted, some poll workers and voters complained about the system. But the city commissioners stuck by their choice, saying they had worked properly and allowed for an efficient process. That stance continues to this day.
billypenn.com
Ready to worship at the church of ChickenJoy? What you’ll find at Philly’s first Jollibee
Until recently, if you knew what a ChickenJoy was and had a craving for one, an hour’s drive to New Jersey or Maryland stood in your way. Now, no longer: Pennsylvania’s first-ever Jollibee location is open in Northeast Philadelphia. The beloved Filipino chain, which has 64 outposts across...
billypenn.com
Anti-violence programs delayed; Library job listings coming soon; Teacher shortage is statewide | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. DA held in contempt, but is city anti-violence spending working?. Harrisburg reps voted to hold DA Krasner in contempt for refusing to comply with...
Philadelphia Expert Picks This Item as Worst Snack You Can Buy at Wawa
Out of all of the things that you can buy at Wawa, what's the worst item you can grab as a snack?. The editors at Philadelphia Magazine recently assembled their "Worst of Philly 2022" list and they answered that question. Well, technically two snacks made the list, but one is...
billypenn.com
Artists kicked out for luxury apts; Broad Street lane shutdown; Wissahickon bridges reopening | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Artists blindsided as Kensington apartment conversion begins. Over three dozen artists and entrepreneurs working in East Kensington are scrambling after receiving 30 days notice...
NBC Philadelphia
14-Year-Old Convicted in Center City SEPTA Subway Platform Shooting
A 14-year-old boy was found guilty of attempted murder after shooting a man at a SEPTA subway platform in Center City this past July, authorities announced Monday. The teen was adjudicated in juvenile court on charges that also included gun offenses, Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office juvenile court supervisor Chesley Lightsey said.
NBC Philadelphia
Boy, 14, Charged With Killing Philly Parks and Rec Worker Tiffany Fletcher
Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder in the death of a Philadelphia parks and recreation worker, officials announced Monday. The teen is also charged with related offenses in the killing of Tiffany Fletcher, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a press conference in which family and officials paid tribute to the 41-year-old mother of three.
billypenn.com
Philadelphia needs 8,500 poll workers for the November election. It’s pretty easy to become one — and you also get paid.
Have a free day on Nov. 8? Want to play a non-partisan role in the democratic process and earn a couple hundred bucks along the way?. If your answer to all (or any) of those questions is yes, you might consider becoming a poll worker, one of the thousands of people who help make voting possible on Election Day.
Taken Too Soon: Mothers in Pain
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - As gun violence statistics are shattering records in Philadelphia, CBS3 anchor Natasha Brown sat down with a group of mothers whose lives have forever been changed by senseless crime. The organization Mothers In Charge was founded by Dr. Dorothy Johnson-Speight in 2003 after the tragic murder of her son Khaaliq Jabbar Johnson in 2001. Dr. Johnson-Speight created a safe space for mothers to find solace in each other and it led to the organization going national. Chapters have been established in Harrisburg, PA, New York, NY, New Jersey State, Kansas City, MO, St. Louis, MO, Los Angeles,...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot, Killed in Southwest Philadelphia
A man was shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, police said. Police said a 24-year-old man was shot in the head on the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Investigators said they didn't find any shell casings at the scene. Heavy downpours at the time...
Parents Accused Of Bringing Kids To Buy Drugs In Philly Area: Report
A Pennsylvania couple brought their children with them to buy drugs in the Philadelphia area and frequently left them to fend for themselves, NorthPennNow reports citing authorities. The Bucks County mom and dad, who were already under investigation for drug-related matters, were charged in August, approximately three months after Pennsylvania...
3 people injured in North Philadelphia shooting: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A shooting in North Philadelphia has left three people injured on Saturday, police say. The shooting happened on the 2500 block of North 17th Street just before 6 p.m.Police say a 28-year-old man was shot three times. Once in his left side, neck and once in the left hip. He was placed in critical condition at Temple University Hospital. A 27-year-old man was shot six times in the legs, according to police. The third victim, a 56-year-old woman, was shot once in the lower left leg. Police say they were both placed in stable condition at Temple Hospital. Authorities say the shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction after the incident. No arrests have been made no weapons were recovered, according to police.
Philadelphia police asking for help identifying suspect in Center City SEPTA shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting on a SEPTA platform in Center City. A 64-year-old man was killed Saturday afternoon after an altercation with the suspect at the 19th Street trolley platform.Police released photos of the suspect wanted on Sunday afternoon. Police say surveillance video shows the 64-year-old man having an altercation with the suspect. He then reportedly punched the suspect in the face which led to the suspect pulling a gun and shooting the man.The man was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide Detectives Division at (215) 685-3334, call 911, (215) 686-8477 or submit a tip online at www.phillypolice.com.
phl17.com
West Philadelphia fatal shooting: Woman shot multiple times in the stomach
Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Friday, a woman was fatally shot multiple times in West Philadelphia. ‘The incident happened on the 800 block of Moss Street just before 1:30 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the body. Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center , where she was pronounced dead at 7:02 pm.
CBS News
Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter no longer with Philadelphia Police Department, police sources says
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter is no longer with the Philadelphia Police Department, a police source says. CBS3 is working to gather more information on this breaking news.
phillyvoice.com
Cold case of Celina Mays, missing South Jersey girl, to be featured on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'
Celina Mays was 12 years old and pregnant when she disappeared from her home in Willingboro on a December morning in 1996. Hours before she vanished, she had attended church and eaten ice cream with her family, seeming as normal as a child can just two weeks before she was due to give birth.
Upper Black Eddy Native, Paranormal Investigator Searching for the “Beast of Bryn Athyn”
The local investigator is currently tracking the creature in Montgomery County. A paranormal investigator with Bucks County roots is now on the hunt for a creature believed to be in the Bryn Athyn area. JD Mullane wrote about the creature and its hunters for the Bucks County Courier Times. Eric...
Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter reassigned to civil service rank within department: Sources
Sources say Christine Coulter is being reassigned to civil service rank of chief inspector.
Police ID teen fatally shot while walking with friend, dog in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood
Philadelphia police say a teenager was gunned down while walking a dog in the city's Frankford section.
How a small area in Chester County became the ‘Mushroom Capital of the World’
Chester County, like much of the historic Delaware Valley region, is home to many beloved eccentricities — such as the upcoming annual Mushroom Festival in Kennett Square. For the 37th year, this Saturday and Sunday, the borough will transform into a hub of all things mushrooms. From a fried mushroom-eating contest to a painted mushroom silent auction, the festival aims to offer family fun and support for local farmers.
