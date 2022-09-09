Read full article on original website
Have Medicaid? You may be entitled to a free weekly box of produce
This is the first story in a series examining how NC Medicaid’s Healthy Opportunities Pilot is going. Since April 2020, 52-year-old Mary K has fought off one health problem after another: First, it was the rare flesh-eating bacterial infection necrotizing fasciitis and then infection with MRSA, an antibiotic-resistant strain of staph. Then came a case of pneumonia. Finally, a cut on the bottom of her toe progressed into a bacterial bone infection, which later required the amputation of her big toe and eventually her entire leg below the knee.
Paul Hunton named new President and General Manager of North Carolina Public Radio - WUNC
“I am delighted that our thorough and inclusive search has brought Paul Hunton to WUNC as the next president and general manager,” said Michael Schoenfeld, chair of the WUNC LLC board of directors. “Paul’s commitment to the highest standards of journalistic integrity, serving all audiences, working collaboratively with partners at UNC and throughout the community, and leading talented teams is exceeded only by his creativity and vision for WUNC’s role in a dynamic media environment. We look forward to welcoming Paul and his family to North Carolina.”
NC Senate hopefuls Budd, Beasley agree to October debate
North Carolina's two major-party U.S. Senate candidates have agreed to participate in a televised debate next month. Spokespeople for the campaigns of Democrat Cheri Beasley and Republican Ted Budd said on Wednesday they would participate in an Oct. 7 debate that will be aired on Spectrum News 1. The cable channel also confirmed the debate, which will occur in Raleigh.
Expert witness hearing starts Tuesday on Duke Energy's carbon plan
Expert witness hearings on Duke Energy's proposed carbon reduction plan begin Tuesday morning in Raleigh. State utility regulators will hear from experts with Duke Energy, environmental and business groups and the state attorney general's office. The testimony will guide the North Carolina Utilities Commission as it finalizes a plan to eliminate carbon emissions from energy plants that cause climate change by 2050.
