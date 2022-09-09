This is the first story in a series examining how NC Medicaid’s Healthy Opportunities Pilot is going. Since April 2020, 52-year-old Mary K has fought off one health problem after another: First, it was the rare flesh-eating bacterial infection necrotizing fasciitis and then infection with MRSA, an antibiotic-resistant strain of staph. Then came a case of pneumonia. Finally, a cut on the bottom of her toe progressed into a bacterial bone infection, which later required the amputation of her big toe and eventually her entire leg below the knee.

