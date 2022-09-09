Read full article on original website
No abnormally dry or drought conditions in southeast WI for the first time in a year and a half
In the least shocking news of the week, the latest Drought Monitor update shows Walworth and Racine counties are no longer experiencing "abnormally dry' conditions. It's the first time since March 2nd, 2021 that there's zero abnormally dry or drought conditions in southeast Wisconsin. Despite the fact that nobody is...
CBS 58 Hometowns: Wind Lake/Town of Norway
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- CBS 58 was in Wind Lake Thursday, Sept. 15 as part of our Hometowns tour. We spoke with Town Chair Jean Jacobson ahead of our visit for a preview.
Evers visits downtown Waukesha businesses, announces $250K grant
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers took a little walk through downtown Waukesha Tuesday morning, Sept. 13. He stopped at several small shops and businesses. This was partly a political visit for the campaigning governor, but Evers delivered some news as well. The governor started his walk with...
Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk returns for its 45th year on Saturday
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The COVID-19 pandemic caused countless numbers of events to turn to virtual options instead of being in-person gatherings, and Briggs & Al's Run & Walk for Children's Wisconsin has been no exception for the past two years. This year, however, the event is back in-person to...
Wisconsin lawsuit challenges federal voter registration form
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative law firm is challenging the use of a federal voter registration form in Wisconsin, saying it doesn't meet the requirements laid out by state law. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit Thursday asking a judge to declare the National...
Tips for keeping your infant's sleep space safe this Baby Safety Month
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- In honor of Baby Safety Month, experts are encouraging parents and caregivers to come up with a plan for keeping their infants' sleep space safe. We spoke with Mary Boyle, commissioner of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, to learn some tips.
Wisconsin judge refuses to suspend absentee ballot ruling
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has sided with Republicans and declined to suspend his ruling from last week that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots. The Tuesday ruling is expected to be quickly...
