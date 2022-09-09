ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Evers visits downtown Waukesha businesses, announces $250K grant

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers took a little walk through downtown Waukesha Tuesday morning, Sept. 13. He stopped at several small shops and businesses. This was partly a political visit for the campaigning governor, but Evers delivered some news as well. The governor started his walk with...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk returns for its 45th year on Saturday

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The COVID-19 pandemic caused countless numbers of events to turn to virtual options instead of being in-person gatherings, and Briggs & Al's Run & Walk for Children's Wisconsin has been no exception for the past two years. This year, however, the event is back in-person to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Dodge, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin lawsuit challenges federal voter registration form

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A conservative law firm is challenging the use of a federal voter registration form in Wisconsin, saying it doesn't meet the requirements laid out by state law. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit Thursday asking a judge to declare the National...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Wisconsin judge refuses to suspend absentee ballot ruling

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has sided with Republicans and declined to suspend his ruling from last week that state law does not allow election clerks to fill in missing information on witness certification envelopes that contain absentee ballots. The Tuesday ruling is expected to be quickly...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy