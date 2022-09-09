Bring on all the bargains and get excited people. The Pigtails & Cowlicks Fall Consignment Sale is HERE!!!!. Imagine over 500 consignors and over 50,000 items under one roof and it's right here at the Owensboro Convention Center. Parents can save anywhere between 50-90% on new and gently used items for the kiddos and get them stocked up on all their Fall/Winter needs. They have so many items this year they had to expand into a third area of the convention center.

12 HOURS AGO