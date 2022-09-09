Read full article on original website
Owensboro Family Creates Elaborate Halloween Display to Raise Money for St. Jude
Paul and Lauren Westerfield, along with their two children, love Halloween. They grow pumpkins, decorate and donate. Many ghosts, skeletons, ghouls, and goblins have taken over their Owensboro house and yard this year. They've gone all out to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. I love seeing stories...
A List of Fall Events in Owensboro
Here in Owensboro, we celebrate Fall in all the best ways. Whether it’s a festival, trick-or-treating, or a day spent among the sunflowers, we’ve got it all. And here’s a list of what you can look forward to!. Reid’s Orchard Apple Festival. The Apple Festival will...
Owensboro Nonprofit Will Deliver a $5 Box Lunch To You This Friday
Our Yard Party series continues here at the WBKR/WOMI studios this Friday and we're excited to welcome back New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services. We've hosted New Beginnings for several years now and they have the yard party down to a science. One reason they do so incredibly well is that they're willing to make deliveries.
Huge Kid’s Consignment Sale in Kentucky With Over 50,000 Items Up For Grabs
Bring on all the bargains and get excited people. The Pigtails & Cowlicks Fall Consignment Sale is HERE!!!!. Imagine over 500 consignors and over 50,000 items under one roof and it's right here at the Owensboro Convention Center. Parents can save anywhere between 50-90% on new and gently used items for the kiddos and get them stocked up on all their Fall/Winter needs. They have so many items this year they had to expand into a third area of the convention center.
Daviess Co. Animal Shelter makes brief hours change
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — If you were hoping to get to the Daviess County Animal Shelter after 4 o’clock on Friday, you’re might be out of luck. The shelter announced they’ll be closing at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 16. They tell us that the animal shelter is closing early because of parking lot […]
Kentucky Sisters Have Baked Their Way Through College With Sweet Success
Two Kentucky sisters found their nitch in the kitchen and decided to make it a family affair. They've been baking up goodness for five plus years now and we all crave their sweet treats. WHO ARE THE SOUTHERN SECRETS SISTERS?. Mackenzie & Taylor Mahlinger aren't just sisters they are taking...
Evansville mother gives birth on the side of I-69
A local father delivered his wife’s baby after she went into labor. But, it wasn’t in the hospital or at home. The heart pounding moments were caught on an exhilarating 911 call. When Emily Waddell realized she might be going into labor, she called her husband home and...
What’s happening with the Owensboro HydroFair?
City officials say the second Owensboro HydroFair which happened about a month ago, had lower attendance than its previous years. The lack of attendance has caused them to rethink if there should be a third HydroFair.
Gun show coming to Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Gun collectors or hunting enthusiasts looking for a gun show will find one at the West Kentucky Archery Complex in Madisonville. On September 17 through 18, RK Shows will have a variety of vendors displaying guns, hunting supplies, military surplus and outdoor gear. Organizers say vendors will be available to teach […]
Fight Against Suicide: Prevention, Awareness Walk Planned in Owensboro, Kentucky
The 15th Annual Lifesavers Walk, hosted by Owensboro Regional Suicide Prevention Coalition, is happening on Saturday. The community is invited for a day of remembering, fun and fellowship. There are big things planned for the entire family!. Suicide Prevention Month is underway and what a way to celebrate. If you've...
Opening Day Set for New Daviess County Middle School
When I walked through the front doors of Daviess County Middle School for the first time as a nervous 11-year-old 6th grader in 1977, I was in awe...and terror. SAYING GOODBYE TO THE OLD DAVIESS COUNTY MIDDLE SCHOOL. For the last five years, I'd been educated in one room. And...
Owensboro nonprofit helping people transition out of homelessness
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Transitioning out of homelessness is not easy. An Owensboro nonprofit is working to take some of the pressure away. A Simple Path collects used furniture and other home goods and gives them to people moving out of local homeless shelters. Kim Jagoe, a leader with the...
Crews battle sawmill fire in Mortons Gap
MORTONS GAP, Ky. (WEHT) — Firefighters in Hopkins County worked to put out a fire at a sawmill Tuesday. The Grapevine Community Fire Department said the sawmill is located near the Pilot truck stop in Mortons Gap on White City Road. A passerby posted on Facebook saying they could feel the heat of the fire […]
In Your Backyard: Breckinridge County man wins international chainsaw carving competition
WEBSTER, Ky. — In a workshop tucked away in Breckinridge County, Kentucky, Abby Peterson creates massive works of art as a self-taught chainsaw carver. He's taken his artwork, (bears and Bigfoots, to name a couple) to plenty of competitions over the years. This summer, he took home one of...
University of Southern Indiana Student Hygienists Offer Super Affordable Dental Cleaning
While my coffee-drinking days have come to an end--and that's a sad story for another day--the "souvenirs" still linger. Does ANYTHING stain your teeth worse than coffee?. Okay, yeah, that's gross, but, hey, that's why people get their teeth cleaned. It's a very important part of dental health, and I applaud everyone in the dental hygiene field for never being "down in the mouth" about their work.
Longtime Henderson County head coach dies
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) Longtime Henderson Co. boys basketball head coach Phil Gibson has passed away. Gibson spent 12 seasons leading the Colonels and is the program’s all-time winningest coach. Gibson won 260 games and two regional championships. Phil Gibson was 67 years old.
Names Released in Greenville Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of an Owensboro woman that was injured in a wreck on Greenville Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Lilly Scott was southbound on North Greenville Road when she turned crossing Greenville Road to get to Ovil Road and pulled into the path of an SUV driven by Kayla Ford of Greenville.
Some Ohio Co. residents under boil advisory
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Some water customers in Ohio County could see some changes to their water this morning. The county water district says there was a leak in the main that feeds the Windy Hill Water Tank. That’s set to be repaired at 8. Those in the...
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Sandwiches in Indiana
Sometimes wandering off the beaten path to uncover a hidden gem restaurant is so rewarding. There's just something about the authenticity of a small mom-and-pop restaurant that makes it so much better and much more enjoyable than food from a corporate chain.
License plate birdhouses support Kentucky veterans
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — If you want to help veterans of the bluegrass, Daviess County has an option that might be perfect for you. The county’s clerks office is giving out license plate birdhouses to those who make a $20 donation. The donation supports H.A.V.E., also known as ‘Help A Veteran Everyday’. Several years […]
