Minneapolis, MN

Violent night in Minneapolis: Multiple shootings leave 2 dead, several hurt

By WCCO Staff
 6 days ago

Violent night in Minneapolis: Multiple shootings leave 2 dead, several hurt 01:37

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are investigating a series of separate shootings that broke out Thursday night into the overnight hours, leaving a couple people dead and multiple more injured.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Knox and Plymouth avenues at about 8:15 p.m. on multiple reports of shots fired in the area. They arrived to find the 16-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound, who later died from his injuries at HCMC. Houses and cars in the area were also struck by gunfire.

At around the same time as the first shooting, more officers were called to another shooting at West Broadway Avenue and Lyndale Avenue North, which is about a mile northeast of the other crime scene.

Officers initially found a man and woman suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Two other people were brought by private vehicle to area hospitals with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Hours later, at around 1 a.m., another shooting was reported near the 1400 block of Washington Avenue South. Police say a man in his 30s was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

Three other men in their 30s were wounded, one with potentially life-threatening injuries.

"Preliminary information indicates that an altercation occurred inside a bar hosting a private party. That altercation escalated to gunfire. The altercation moved outside where more shots were fired," police said in a release.

In total, two people were killed and seven were injured in three shootings. There have been 62 deaths investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis so far this year.

No arrests have been announced yet.

Anyone with information on these shootings can submit an anonymous tip online to Crime Stoppers , or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Frank Rizzo
6d ago

Murderapolis, come raise your family here, unsafe neighborhoods, high taxes, bad schools, dead downtown but the weather in January is nice 🤡

John Morland
6d ago

Minneapolis the new Detroit West its only going to get worse until you bring in the military

whatzreallygoingon
6d ago

Right by the police station.....Minneapolis is in the worst situation ever.

