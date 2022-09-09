Read full article on original website
Related
Know Your Foe: Towson Offensive Breakdown
Towson comes to town with a 2-0 record and a dual-threat quarterback
NFL Announces Cringey Campaign for Hispanic Heritage Month
When Oct. 15 arrives each year, Hispanics in the U.S. know it’s coming, the cringey, head-scratching, “why would they do that?” season of corporations trying and failing to relate to the U.S. Latino community. Even though it’s an expected annual tradition, at least one organization at the inception of Hispanic Heritage Month does something unforgettably strange each year, and, in 2022, that org is the NFL. Rolled out on a dedicated webpage, and onto social media, the NFL emblazoned a graphic that says “Unmistakable Latin Flavor” in yellow, followed by an explanation on why the league plans to sporadically place...
UCLA Football to Host Rising Sun Belt Challenger South Alabama
The Sun Belt pulled off some major upsets over Texas A&M, Nebraska and Notre Dame in Week 2, and the Bruins will try to avoid joining that list Saturday.
