Evergent Launches Strategic Partnership with XroadMedia to Unite Data-Backed Content Intelligence with Subscription Management

Leveraging AI and NLP from recent acquisitions and FHIR standards, Edifecs solves the prior authorization challenge for payers and providers. Edifecs, Inc., a global health information technology solutions company, announced a new solution that fully automates prior authorization at the point of care, leading to improved member experiences, enhanced outcomes, ongoing compliance, and reduced administrative burden. Edifecs’ automated prior authorization solution integrates with electronic health records (EHR) and leverages artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), and industry standards such as FHIR to instantly deliver authorization.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO