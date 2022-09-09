ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

The Problem With Kindergarten

By Keija Parssinen
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PEy9U_0hoSguSC00
Brian Shumway / Gallery Stock

When Ojeya Cruz Banks moved to Ohio from New Zealand several years ago, she was overwhelmed by the logistics of uprooting her life. But Cruz Banks, a Denison University professor and a single mom, who is also my neighbor and friend, was relieved to find a house next to a public elementary school. She assumed that she would be able to walk to pick up her daughter—a needed convenience given that she didn’t yet have a car. Unfortunately, when she went to register her daughter for kindergarten, she was met with an unpleasant surprise: The only available option was a half-day program that would bus students to a day-care center on the outskirts of town for the afternoon. The district did offer a limited number of full-day slots, but those had all been claimed in a lottery earlier that spring and came with a tuition cost. “I was like, ‘Cost me? What? Public school costs money here?’” she told me.

Many parents across the United States, like Cruz Banks, may assume that free, full-day kindergarten is a required part of the country’s public education system. I was one of them, until my youngest had to enter our district’s lottery several months ago. When he was assigned to the half-day program, I swung between alarm and frustration. This exasperation is understandable given that “K–12” is a typical shorthand for public school. But even though kindergarten has been housed in public elementary schools for decades, attendance is not required in most states, and many states adopt different laws and funding formulas for the grade.

The majority of U.S. schoolchildren do go to kindergarten, and 79 percent of those kids are enrolled in full-day programs. But this vital education is not guaranteed nationwide. The country’s kindergarten policies vary from state to state, district to district, and even within school systems themselves. At least 29 states—both red and blue—do not mandate that districts offer full-day kindergarten. And some families may not be able to afford the full-day option, even when it is offered. Although fees are not the norm, as of 2013, at least 12 states allowed schools to charge tuition for public kindergarten, typically several thousand dollars a year, though exactly how common the practice is within those states is unclear. Low-income students can qualify for financial assistance, but many middle-class families may still struggle to pay, effectively turning kindergarten enrollment into a class privilege.

Altogether, a sizable minority of children—including the one in five kids enrolled in half-day kindergarten, the full-day students forced to pay tuition, and the small number of children who don’t attend at all—aren’t able to freely access the education they deserve. In such cases, parents must scramble to either pay tuition or find child care amid a national shortage for the hours half-day school doesn’t cover. As happens far too often to families of young kids in America, they are on their own, left without societal support when their children are at their most vulnerable.

Kindergarten’s integration into American public schools happened gradually. It arrived in the 19th century as a privately funded educational venture. By the start of World War I, the grade had become part of all major city public-school districts, and by 1965, more than 2 million children across 40 states were enrolled. Most early kindergarten programs offered only half-day coverage, but in the past several decades, full-day programs have become more common. The grade got more attention in the early 2000s with the introduction of the No Child Left Behind Act and the standards-based reform movement, as states scrutinized their learning standards and curricula. During this time, experts pushed for kindergarten classrooms to incorporate a stronger instructional emphasis, in addition to the play and socialization they already provided, according to Rolf Grafwallner, the program director for early-childhood education at the Council of Chief State School Officers, an education nonprofit. The grade’s academics were revised once again during the Common Core State Standards Initiative. But despite the curricular improvements and high enrollments, the issues of tuition charges and inadequate half-day programs—perhaps kindergarten’s most fundamental failings—remained unresolved.

Today, the grade still inhabits a gray area between preschool and elementary school—not guaranteed, required, or fully funded in many states, but significant enough that childrens’ development suffers when it’s missing. For many students, the grade is their introduction to formal schooling. Curricula vary, but they typically cover the building blocks of core subjects such as reading and math, in addition to basic social, emotional, and motor skills. The importance of this education cannot be overstated. At age 5 and 6, children are at a crucial stage in brain development. Educators, advocates, researchers, and state officials largely agree that full-day programming is beneficial for children, both academically and socially. Studies have shown that kids enrolled in full-day offerings make greater advances in literacy than those enrolled in half-day ones. These gains are maintained for years.

Parents whose kids don’t get full-day slots are on their own to fill the learning gap. Anna Baker, a mom from Marshfield, Massachusetts, tried to address this for her daughter by arranging playdates and signing her up for piano lessons and academic-enrichment classes taught by retired teachers. “It was piecemeal and expensive, and I was frustrated because her peers were getting this extra experience, more art, more gym, all of the socializing for that age that most kids should have,” she told me. Still, Baker felt lucky. Some of her daughter’s friends could not have paid for the full-day option even if they’d gotten in, and they could not afford to supplement the free half-day program with extracurricular activities, as Baker had.

To Rachael Abell, the school-committee president in Beverly, Massachusetts—where, until 2018, full-day kindergarten cost $4,000 a year—this problem of access was a failure of conscience on the part of her district. “A budget is our moral document; this is what we believe in,” she told me. “Are we saying to our community, ‘If you can afford a public education, you can get one, and if you can’t, you can get the half day’?” She hated seeing parents coming in to ask about scholarships, or having to pull their children because they could no longer afford to pay. So she and the committee reduced tuition gradually, until they eliminated it completely in 2020.

When governments don’t guarantee adequate early-childhood education, the burden becomes “all internalized to the family,” Anna Thomas, a senior policy analyst at the childhood advocacy group Voices for Utah Children, told me. “All the stress, all the challenge, all the punishment for not making it work—families just take that on, especially moms.” This burden is unsustainable for many people. Half of U.S. families have two working parents, and 71 percent of mothers of children under 18 are in the labor force. Perhaps for this reason, policies that would expand full-day offerings seem popular among parents. In Utah for example, where only about one-third of children have access to a full-day program, 68 percent of voters support the expansion of full-day kindergarten, and up to 69 percent would accept a tax increase to facilitate it, according to a Voices for Utah Children survey.

The importance of guaranteeing universal free, full-day kindergarten has perhaps never been more obvious. The pandemic exposed the dire consequences of isolating families from care communities: Parents’ mental health plummeted, kids fell worryingly behind, and mothers left the workforce in staggering numbers. Kindergarten enrollments dropped to levels not seen since the 2000s, and public kindergartens lost 340,000 students from 2019 to 2020—a number that declining birth rates likely contributed to but cannot alone explain. And the U.S. doesn’t have ground to lose; according to a 2020 UNICEF report, America ranks near the bottom of developed countries on child wellness, which includes socialization and achievement in math and reading.

Economically, with food costs rising, inflation at historic highs, and gasoline prices spiking, American families need help—mine included. I recently learned that my son would be able to attend our school’s full-day program because someone else had declined their spot. The knowledge brought relief but also stress. I couldn’t turn down the learning, play, and socializing that the full-day option offered, but I knew that paying nearly $4,000 a year (not including aftercare fees) would mean having less to put toward the rising cost of living, medical debts, or an emergency fund. Although not a panacea for the child-care crisis or recent educational losses, establishing a nationwide free, full-day program would bring much-needed support to families across the country. It’s long overdue.

Comments / 14

Mengme
5d ago

Parents these days are so desperate for a daycare for their children that they’re going to complain about anything that they can’t get for free. If you don’t like where you’re living because the schools make you pay tuition to have your child go there full-time, then move. I’m sick and tired of people having their hands out expecting everything for free. As a parent, it’s your responsibility to work with your child. If schooling is not available then you do the work. You had a kid, not the school system. Take care of your own responsibilities and quit trying to push your kids off on somebody else to raise.

Reply
11
Carole Campbell
3d ago

I'm sick of the push for all day kindergarten. As seen here parents want it so taxpayers are paying their daycare fees. You should be educating your child at home as their growing progresses. All day in a structured learning environment at a young age is not healthy. Oh, it's not that structured? Right, as I said you want free daycare at taxpayer's expense, forgetting there are many taxpayer's who work lower paying jobs while higher income parents want to pay for expensive cars and larger homes than they can comfortably afford once they see how much daycare costs for their several little ones. Maybe instead of lowering taxes per dependent we should be taxed for dependents for those above a moderate income. Notice I didn't say middle income as you now pay less for each dependent to an fairly high income. Keep your children home, live them, raise them responsibility teaching them life skills and intellectual ones through their everyday life.

Reply
2
LF...
5d ago

Oh boy..its never been mandatory(but that may change). That aside, Kindergarten does get children much better prepared for 1st grade..And it's been half day for years.

Reply
2
Related
The Atlantic

The Saguaro Cactus Was Never Meant to Burn

This article was originally published in bioGraphic. The cacti arrive in buckets and cardboard boxes, in truck beds and plastic cups. Some are prickly green knobs smaller than a fist; others are saguaros a few feet tall—miniature versions of the columnar cacti that live in southern Arizona, southeastern California, and parts of northern Mexico. Volunteers slip on elbow-length leather gloves buffered with Kevlar and lined with fleece, then wrap the saguaros in chunks of carpet and haul them onto a wildfire-blackened hillside in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert. Saguaros can grow for more than a century and reach 45 feet or more in height. Some of these cacti are already so large they demand two people to lift them.
ARIZONA STATE
The Atlantic

Why the Russian Military Brutalizes Ukraine

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. War is always a brutal business, but why is the Russian military so determined...
MILITARY
The Atlantic

King Charles Should Get Ready to Abdicate

When Britain’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died last week, a 73-year-old man ascended to the throne. King Charles III, né Prince Charles, is expected to continue his longtime focus on climate change among his many duties as the United Kingdom’s head of state. If he lives as long as his mother did, he could spend more than two decades as monarch.
U.K.
Vice

Parents Demanded School Check the Gender of Girl Who Beat Their Kids in Sports

The nationwide anti-trans panic overtaking schools is harming transgender kids–but not only transgender kids. Parents at one school in Utah filed a complaint and asked the school to investigate whether a girl who had beaten their daughters “by a wide margin” in competition was transgender, a representative from the state’s high school athletics association told state legislators Wednesday, according to the Deseret News and Salt Lake Tribune.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Massachusetts State
TODAY.com

Pennsylvania kindergartener had savage feedback after first day of school

A prized personal memory for one Pennsylvania family is now becoming a viral sensation thanks to a throwback post from mom Ricki Weisberg in honor of the first day of school. When Weisberg's son, Abe Ndege, was in kindergarten, the 5-year-old came home with an important update on his day.
Washington Examiner

Americans know public schools are indoctrinating their children

Americans’ trust in the public education system has been falling for years and reached an all-time low this past June. It’s not difficult to understand why: Public schools shut children out of the classroom for months because of the COVID-19 pandemic and then forced them to abide by ridiculous mask and quarantine policies for even longer. The harm caused by school closures and mandatory masking will take years to undo, and yet there has been no apology or even hint of regret from the people responsible.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preschool Education#Kindergartens#An Education#K12#Preschoolers#Parenting Tips#Denison University
Daily Mail

Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion

A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Parenting
NBC News

California jury awards $1M to teen whose school district failed to protect her from bullies in middle school

A jury awarded $1 million in damages last week to a teenager after determining a California school district failed to protect her from bullies while in middle school. Eleri Irons, who is now 18, attended El Segundo Middle School when three classmates bullied her between November 2017 and June 2018, according to a lawsuit filed against the El Segundo Unified School District in April 2019.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
Popculture

Butter Recalled, Bacteria Contamination Possible

Epicurean Butter LLC of Thornton, Colorado recalled butter products sold at Wegmans supermarkets in early August because they used an ingredient previously recalled due to possible Listeria contamination. The recall is only for 3.5-ounce tubs of Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter, with expiration dates between July and November. The recall was published on Aug. 19, about a week after the ingredient used was recalled. Listeria can cause severe and sometimes fatal infections among young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

104K+
Followers
7K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy